Tesla Going Private? The Next Leg Of The Short Thesis

We argue that when future capex leverage is considered, ROIC is likely to be well in excess of 10%.

Besides the revenue growth, the investment has brought about a sizable expansion of the intangible asset base not fully reflected in 2018 revenues.

We argue that although Tesla has raised almost $20 billion in the last 5 years, funds have been put to good use, with revenues growing $1 for each $1 invested.

We show how short arguments have evolved since 2013 from lack of appeal of electric vehicles to the structurally-unprofitable business model and demand weakness owed to impending competition from incumbents.

Elon Musk has hinted at a $420/share go-private offer for Tesla, which would mark the end of an era for Tesla stock.

Tesla (TSLA) is part of the IW Portfolio since 2013, a long position to which we have added opportunistically until 2016.

During the last 5 years, we have ridden the price volatility through good and bad times, six equity raises and increased polarization of investment and media outlets about Tesla and its unconventional CEO Elon Musk.

So far, we had purposefully avoided writing about the company. Tesla may be the highest-profile position in our portfolio, but that does not make it worthwhile of more attention than the other twelve holdings.

However, following the recent announcement of Elon Musk's intention to take Tesla private, we thought it was the right time to share a few thoughts. If the take-private goes through, it will mark the end of an era for Tesla the stock, even though we see Tesla the business still in its early innings.

Over these years, short-sellers have been so vociferous on Tesla, that it is difficult to comment on the investment without reference to their point of view. Therefore, we will start by commenting on what we see as the three legs of the short thesis: the first one, long behind us, centered around the lack of mass-market appeal of electric vehicles; the second one, about to be left behind (so we will argue), centered around the sustainability of the business model; and the third one, which we had been expected to play out in the upcoming years, centered around valuation.

If something has remained constant during the years, is the depiction of Tesla as a cash-burning value-destroying machine. We will argue against those claims by complementing our qualitative judgement with a bird's-view take on financials, claiming that the returns on invested capital (ROIC) from the introduction of the Model S to end of 2018 are well in excess of 10%.

We will then close with a few takeaways on the supposed go-private offer.

The three legs of the short thesis

The first short leg

From the time we initiated our long position in 2013 and until 2015-16, the short thesis was mostly structured around the lack of mass market appeal of electric vehicles. The convention inside short outlets was that electric vehicles would never be more than a niche toy for the environmentally-conscious wealthy, even when all physical and economical trends suggested the inevitable shift towards electric transportation.

When Tesla announced the Gigafactory, many argued that in the unlikely event of a shift to electric transportation, it was to be fuel cells, not Li-ion batteries, that would become the mainstream storage technology.

The second short leg

After Dieselgate, with all major automotive groups announcing a strategic shift towards battery-powered electric vehicles, those claims became untenable. So the dominant script shifted towards the Tesla business model being structurally unprofitable.

In our view, many Tesla short-sellers, sometimes making use of sophisticated accounting gimmicks, have spent the last 3 years grasping at straws in Tesla's financial statements, interpreting quarterly swings as evidence of imminent bankruptcy, all along ignoring consistent 50%+ top-line growth. We will support this view with a back-of-the envelop financial calculation later in the article.

Indeed, some shorts have gone as far as to drop the word fraud or portray Tesla as a giant Ponzi scheme (a Google search of "Tesla fraud" yields more than 40 million results). Because of course, if Elon Musk's grand purpose in life was to fool naive investors, what quicker way than disrupting the rocket launch industry with high-tech low-cost reusable rockets, and the road transportation industry with electric, software-rich, Internet connected vehicles, marketed through company-owned boutiques around the world? Setting up an obscure financial or multi-level marketing scheme would have been too much trouble.

Another component of the second short leg has been the claim of Tesla's demand-strength being the result of lack of electric vehicle alternatives from the incumbent automakers. If Tesla could not make profits without EV competition, how will it, when the likes of BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY), Mercedes (OTCPK:DDAIF) and Lexus (TM) offered comparable products?

In our view, they entirely missed the point that a car is a car regardless of the nature of its power-train, that Tesla has been capturing market share from formidable competitors from day one. Before an electric BMW 3er can challenge the Tesla Model 3, it will need to be able to challenge itself by offering better value than its gasoline counterpart, a milestone that should not be taken for granted considering that the strength of BMW resides in its ICE prowess.

The third short leg

We expect that the "structurally unprofitable" component of the second leg thesis will be put behind after 2H 2018. Indeed, in the Q2 2018 earnings conference call, Tesla guided to positive GAAP earnings and FCF going forward, which is in line with the expectations of most Wall Street analysts.

To be clear, we don't expect any sizable amount of earnings or FCF in the near future, but that is besides the point. Our long thesis relies on Tesla growing the top line at mid double-digit CAGR and expanding its intangible asset base, while producing near-break-even FCF and share dilution. And even modest amounts of FCF going forward would suffice to demonstrate structural profitability, all the more for a company committing investments for sustained 50% growth.

The claims of demand weakness over Tesla products have also been proven unfounded, in our opinion. The Model 3 has been piling raving reviews as of late (even from self-proclaimed skeptics) and captured a 52% market share of the mid-sized premium Sedan US segment in July, to a large extent, due to consumers previously outside the segment being attracted by Tesla and its Model 3 (even stronger evidence of demand strength).

Having already captured a large fraction of its US segments, Model S and X annual sales are likely to peak at a level somewhat over 100k. But that was to be expected. There is simply not enough worldwide annual demand for more than a few hundred thousand $100k cars.

With the second short leg behind, the time would have finally come to shift the spotlight to valuation, in our view, at last a constructive, legitimate conversation in which we would have been looking forward to engaging.

Going private

But it may be too late now...

Elon musk hints at a $420/share go-private offer for Tesla on 7 Aug 2018 (source: Twitter)

Although pending the Board's final decision, revelation of the source of funding and formal shareholder vote, we believe there are good chances that Tesla will be taken private. For one, the CEO has announced that both funding and investor support are confirmed.

Moreover, the Board of Directors has confirmed discussions about going private and possible sources of funding, although not yet the price nor the identity of those sources.

Elon Musk's rationale for going private was articulated in the Tesla blog (emphasis ours):

[...] the reason for doing this is all about creating the environment for Tesla to operate best. As a public company, we are subject to wild swings in our stock price that can be a major distraction for everyone working at Tesla, all of whom are shareholders. Being public also subjects us to the quarterly earnings cycle that puts enormous pressure on Tesla to make decisions that may be right for a given quarter, but not necessarily right for the long-term. Finally, as the most shorted stock in the history of the stock market, being public means that there are large numbers of people who have the incentive to attack the company.

Due to relentless short-seller attacks and Elon Musk's inability to remain isolated, Tesla may be taken private (as an aside, if there is something we have disliked over the years, it is Tesla's end-of-quarter rush to please investors. We would have much preferred an unconditional focus on long-term value creation, à la Jeff Bezos).

Although according to the CEO, current shareholders will be able to remain invested through a special purpose fund, with opportunities to cash in every several months, individual investors are unlikely to be able to add to their positions after a go-private, thereby preventing them from increasing their exposure to the future wealth creation of the company.

Moreover, the access of outside investors and academics to the occurrences and financials of one of the most fascinating business stories of the 21st Century would be obscured after the go-private, at least for a number of years.

Returns on invested capital

Tesla is unconditionally portrayed by short-sellers as a cash-burning, value-destroying machine. While Tesla has indeed raised substantial amounts of external funding since the Model S debut, we believe the funds have been put to good use.

To back up that view, we estimate likely returns in invested capital (ROIC) during the period, starting with a dry look at financials and completing the argument with some qualitative considerations.

To be clear: This is an estimation of ROIC, not a business valuation. As said, we anticipate that the latter will be the core of the third leg of the Tesla short thesis. We are almost there, but not yet. Valuation will be the subject of future research pieces if Tesla is to remain a publicly traded company.

The numbers for the last 5 years

2013 was the first full-year of Model S production.

On 31 December 2013, cash and cash equivalents exceeded financial liabilities by $270 million. Common equity was selling at $150/share with 119.4 million diluted shares. Full-year 2013 revenues were $2,013 million.

Fast forward to 30 June 2018. Financial liabilities exceed cash equivalents by $8,830 million, there are 170 million diluted shares outstanding and a supposed go-private tender offer at $420/share. Last 6-month revenues came in at $7,411 million and we are expecting full year revenues of about $21,000 million, in line with Wall Street analyst expectations.

Net financial liabilities are expected to decline for the remainder of the year, as Tesla realizes positive FCF in 2H 2018, but let's ignore that for the purpose of this analysis.

Capital employed

From the number given above, it follows that between December 2013 and June 2018, Tesla has raised some $9,100 million of debt capital, and this includes absolutely all interest-bearing liabilities.

We expect the company to be FCF in 2H 2018, which would reduce net debt raised somewhat, but for the purpose of this analysis, let's assume that the figure remains at $9,100 million by end of year.

Tesla has also raised some $5,280 million in formal equity issues, but this number excludes share dilution as part of stock-based compensation and the acquisition of SolarCity in 2016.

To play it conservative, we are going to estimate the total equity capital raised as the increase in diluted number of shares (50.6 million) times an average share price of $200, which puts total equity capital raised at $10,100 million (you can plug in $220 or $240 instead; we are after an accuracy here, not precision; let's not miss the forest for the trees).

Adding up both sources of funding, our estimate of total capital employed between December 2013 and June 2018 is $19.2 billion ($9.1 billion debt and $10.1 billion equity).

Top line growth

Meanwhile, as said before, we expect annual revenues to increase by $19 billion, from $2 billion in 2013 to $21 billion in 2018.

Return on invested capital

ROIC is the increase in NOPAT (net operating profit after tax) divided by the capital invested during the period. The increase in NOPAT can in turn be expressed as the product of increase in revenues and NOPAT margin.

From the capital employed and top line growth figures given above, we see that in the 5 years ended December 2018, Tesla will have increased revenues by one dollar for each dollar invested.

Therefore, for the last 5 years, the ratio of revenue increase to capital invested during the period was approximately 1, which puts ROIC at the level of NOPAT margins. For full year 2018, we expect reported NOPAT margin in the low-to-mid single digits (say 1% profit margin + 3% after-tax interest payments).

Because Tesla is growing at mid double-digit CAGR, NOPAT margins need to be normalized if they are to reflect the underlying steady-state profitability of the business. We are referring to investments in growth that leak to the income statement, such as sales & marketing and R&D expenses to expand sales and production that would be better seen as expansion capex than expenses incurred in the period.

Such adjustments would put normalized NOPAT in the high-single digit to 10% ballpark. For example, if ~25% of reported opex, which will amount to some $4.2 billion in 2018, are capitalized and depreciated over 3 years rather than expensed, that represents an upwards revision of NOPAT margin of some 400 basis points. Going back to the numbers above, normalized NOPAT margin, and hence ROIC, would then be 8% (1% profit margin + 3% after-tax interest payments + 4% adjustments to zero-growth).

Another way to isolate the pernicious effect of growth in reported margins and returns on capital is to think about what the ratio of revenue increase to invested capital will look like if we extend the observation period by a mere one year, to end of 2019.

For full year 2019, let us assume: capex of $3 billion (that is, $500 million larger than in 2018 and beyond our expectation), $28 billion revenues (The Street expectation, which we see as conservative) and FCF just offsetting stock-based compensation.

For the 6 years ended 2019, that would bring revenue increase to $26 billion and capital employed to $22.2 billion, for a revenue increase to capital increase ratio of almost 1.2. Extend the period to 2020 and it would creep up even higher. We are looking at capex leverage, the same leverage management alluded to during the conference call, when they pointed to radical improvement of capex efficiency in future capacity expansions, partly due to the PP&E already deployed, and partly due to the manufacturing know-how developed over the years.

Beyond financials

Which brings us to the importance of intangibles.

You see, revenue growth until end 2018 (or even 2019) does not fully reflect the most important part of the story, nominally, the enormous value of the intangible assets that Tesla has created over those years.

We are talking about brand equity, consumer mindshare, a pool of exceptional technical and business talent, technological leadership in batteries and power electronics, advances in deep learning, automation software and manufacturing technologies, and the like.

All in all, although Tesla has swallowed enormous amounts of capital over the last 5 years (close to $20 billion), it appears to us that the capital has been put to good use.

Takeaways and future work

While the story of Tesla the business is in its early innings, we may be approaching the end of an era for Tesla the stock.

There are many takeaways from the story that has unfolded over the last 5 years.

One is that in investing, reading people is more important than reading financial statements. If you start with the premise that a CEO is ill-intentioned, you can always interpret financials in a way that fits your story, particularly in a capital intensive 50% CAGR company.

We are positive that Elon Musk is the real deal. That was easy for us to see, since we were familiar with his early achievements at SpaceX (SPACE), thanks to our former ties to the Aerospace industry. So we were lucky that way. We admire his audacity and his ability to surround himself by teams of exceptional people. Admittedly, that was much harder to see for less idiosyncratic investors habituated to certain forms and ways to run a business.

A related one is that in investing, half truths are extremely dangerous. Accounting is just the language, not the craft. Financial statements are just the starting point. As shown above, a quick look at the evolution of financials metrics between 2013 and 2018 casts double on the Tesla-as-a-value-destroyer rhetoric.

Another one is that even the most sophisticated analyst can reach the wrong conclusions by obsessing in the unimportant (QoQ delivery trends, Model 3 reservation number) to the detriment of what really matters, what makes or breaks the investment thesis (demand health, technological leadership, capex efficiency).

And of course, that we humans are emotional animals, and that pride, peer pressure and sunk reputation costs can prevent us from aligning our believes to new facts, perpetuating and exacerbating initial mistakes.

To close, a few words to the retail investors that have been compelled to short Tesla: If a go-private offer at $400+ is carried through, take it as a learning experience about the dangers of shorting a one-of-a-kind company.

Want to be short something? Search for overvalued run-of-the-mill companies with a weak competitive position. Hot IPOs are often a good place to start.

Or abandon your short career altogether. We hear that short-only traders are more prone to stomach ulcer and irritation. Plus, you are likely to be financially better off buying and holding wonderful businesses for the long term. Consider the current holdings in our IW Portfolio as a starting point.

To long investors: We are taking a "wait and see approach" until the supposed go-private offer is formalized and more details are revealed. If and when that happens, we wouldn't be surprised to see the stock price temporarily surpass the $420 mark, as a result of a short-squeeze and investors rushing to acquire shares in the public market while still possible.

We will update as events unfold, so follow us or subscribe to us to stay tuned.

That's all we wanted to say for now.

English is not our native language. It may have been written better, but hopefully not clearer.

If you have enjoyed the read, click on "Follow" at the right of our logo, and tick the "Get e-mail alerts" box to make sure you don't miss any future Tesla updates.

We also write on the stocks in our coverage universe on a weekly basis.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.