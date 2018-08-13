RumbleOn: An Internet Disrupter In A $20 Billion Industry

Overview of Investment Thesis

I've been particularly interested in online marketplaces, having written about Zillow (NASDAQ:ZG) back in 2012 and MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) back in 2015. The beauty of marketplaces is the simple network effects they experience. As more and more buyers and sellers join the marketplace, the marketplace gains liquidity and inherently gets stronger because most alternatives lack that liquidity of buyers and sellers.

My newest online marketplace idea is RumbleOn (RMBL), which is in the beginning stages of building out an online marketplace for motorcycles, RVs and boats (powersports). While the business in its current form operates as a platform that brings liquidity to buyers and sellers of motorcycles, be it consumers, dealers, or auction houses, it recently announced its intention to expand into RVs, boats, classified listings, parts and accessories, financing, and insurance (more on all of these later).

The first signs of network effects are popping up in the form of exponential revenue growth since inception, just 4 quarters ago. And the current valuation appears to be more than cheap at less than 1X managements guidance for revenues in 2018 (while revenues have grown 15X versus 2017).

RMBL had its IPO back in October 2017, pricing shares at $5.50. In that time, revenues have grown from $0 to $14M per quarter, and yet the stock still trades near its IPO price. There is very little analyst coverage outside of the underwriters and, in the notes I've read from those analysts, there's really not a whole lot of depth to their analysis - very little mention of it becoming an online marketplace with significant first mover advantage that is moving into high margin businesses like online classifieds. Nor is there any nod to the disruptive business model it is employing, one which is outsourcing every aspect of its business to an existing network of dealers and auction houses, not dissimilar to what Uber or Airbnb did in the taxi and hotel industries. The story appears to be underfollowed, and that's where I think a significant opportunity lies.

First, a little background on the business and its management team.

RumbleOn Background

RumbleOn provides an e-commerce platform that lets consumers and dealers buy, sell, trade, and finance pre-owned recreation vehicles. It currently focuses on pre-owned motorcycles; however, it is getting into the online classified listings space (think Craigslist) as well as e-commerce for used RVs and boats in Q4 2018 and early 2019, respectively. The company also sells branded and other merchandise and accessories and provides third-party financing, all on its online marketplace. It employs an extremely light capital asset business model, with no employees ever touching or seeing its inventory from the point of purchase to the point at which it is delivered to its customer.

Founders:

Steve Berrard (CFO)

Steve Berrard is a serial entrepreneur and co-founder and CFO of RMBL. A little bit on his background below.

If you're familiar with AutoNation (AN), then you know it was a rollup strategy employed by founders Wayne Huizenga and Steve Berrard in the mid 1990s. In just 3 years, the two men grew AutoNation into a powerhouse retailer of new and used cars, parts and accessories. By 1996 it went public and shortly thereafter it was worth several billion dollars. Berrard left his CEO post in 1999.

Prior to that, Steve had huge success as CEO of Blockbuster and was instrumental in selling it to Viacom in the 1990s for $8 Billion.

On the down side, Steve's Services Acquisition acquired Jamba Juice in 2006 for $265M and it was recently sold for only $200M to the owner of Auntie Anne's and Cinnabon, a loss for Steve and other early investors. And in a deal that went completely south, Berrard and Huizenga employed the same rollup strategy that worked with Blockbuster and AutoNation with a small sanitation company called Swisher Hygiene. After aggressively growing through acquisitions and going public, the company ultimately had trouble integrating all of its acquisitions, had to restate earnings and ultimately sold for pennies on the dollar to EcoLab (ECL).

Through the past 30+ years, Berrard has been involved with 13 different publicly traded companies and is a true serial entrepreneur. For more on his background, click here.

Marshall Chesrown (CEO)

Marshall Chesrown is co-founder and CEO of RMBL. While Berrard has operated in many industries over the past 25-30 years, Chesrown has been intricately involved in autos. In the 1990s, Chesrown sold his multi-dealership holdings to AutoNation and subsequently was put in charge of revitalizing AutoNation's operations. After stepping down from his position in 1999, Chesrown moved back to his home town of Spokane and tried his hand at property development. He ended up a victim of the 2008 recession as properties were hit hard and he was forced to declare bankruptcy.

Chesrown's reputation in the car industry remained, though, as he bounced back from bankruptcy and went on to raise roughly $100M in funding for Vroom.com, an online used-vehicle retailer he co-founded which is now the 2nd largest e-commerce retailer of used vehicles in the US behind Carvana (CVNA). Chesrown ended up leaving Vroom when the company hired ex-CEO of Booking.com (BKNG) Paul Hennessy to become CEO. Chesrown is still a shareholder of Vroom.

RumbleOn's Origins

RMBL's business model is driven by technology. It relies upon a technology platform acquired in February 2017 called NextGen Dealer Solutions, LLC (“NextGen”). The acquired system provides instant vehicle appraisal, inventory management, customer relationship and lead management, equity mining, and other key services necessary to drive the Rumbleon.com online marketplace. Over the course of 16 years, the developers of the software designed and built, for large multi-national clients, a number of dealer and high quality applications solutions, and it is this software that allows RMBL to do instant cash offers sight unseen. The software works on any vehicle with a VIN, be it motorcycles (current market), RVs and boats (to be launched in 2019) or cars and trucks.

RMBL's core strategy is to operate an asset-light business model that provides liquidity to sellers and that is completely indifferent as to which distribution channel it sells to, be it end consumers, dealers or auction houses. At its core, RMBL is a software company that operates out of a small corporate office in Texas, and that outsources every aspect of its business (reconditioning vehicles, photography and videography of vehicles, shipping and warehousing of inventory) to pre-existing channel partners, including dealerships and auction houses. RMBL pays fees to its channel partners for these services and as its volume scales up, the fees per vehicle serviced goes down.

How RumbleOn Works

RMBL has only been in business for less than a year, officially launching in 2017. Growth has been almost parabolic in the short time it has been in operation, thanks in part to its near instant online cash offer promotion that it gives to owners of motorcycles. Owners can enter their VIN on RMBL's website or mobile app, then answer some basic personal information as well as information about the condition, make and model of their vehicle and receive a guaranteed 3-day firm cash offer for their pre-owned vehicle within minutes and, if accepted, receive prompt payment. RMBL's cash offer to buy is based on the use of extensive pre-owned retail and wholesale vehicle market data collected by its internal software program.

When a consumer accepts the RMBL offer, the vehicles are shipped to the nearest of 11 regional partners of RMBL where the vehicle is inspected, reconditioned and prepared for pending sale all by RMBL's dealer/auction partners. As one of the few online sources for consumers to receive a cash offer for their vehicle, RMBL is getting inventory at a low cost since dealer and auction markup is eliminated from these consumer purchases.

RMBL then turns around and sells that vehicle to any interested dealer, auction house, or consumer. Its average days inventory is 28 days (see p.12), less than half that of industry leader CarMax (NYSE:KMX) at 57 days and roughly one-third of Carvana. 28 days is an unheard-of inventory turnover rate in the auto industry.

The Airbnb of the Used Auto Industry?

The company’s business model is a byproduct of 3 decades of experience by its founders in the automobile industry. By employing an asset light (or perhaps no asset), the company has the potential to completely disrupt the motorcycle, RV, and boating industry, and really any industry that sells vehicles with vehicle identification numbers (VINS). The reason: it piggybacks off the existing network of dealers and auction houses throughout the country by outsourcing all maintenance, reconditioning, warehousing, and shipping to these partners. As a result, it is able to expand rapidly into adjacent markets. To wit, only 10 months after making its very first sale in the motorcycle industry, RumbleOn has announced plans to expand into the RV and boat markets.

In the online world, the lowest cost provider is almost always the winner. Think of the disruption that Uber or Airbnb have caused in industries that are extremely capital intensive by employing an asset light or no asset business model. They too piggybacked off the existing network of assets and service providers in their respective industries to expand nationwide almost overnight. Unlike a Carvana or CarMax which expand into new markets by building massive car vending machines or car superstores, RumbleOn expands into new markets by running Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) or Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) ads. Which model do you think is more scalable and sustainable in the long run?

Addressable Market

Management estimates the size of the used motorcycle market to be 800,000 units per year. While there aren't any concrete public numbers, we know that the size of the new motorcycle market was 471,000 units in 2017. If the car market is any indication, which saw 17.1M new units sold and 2.5X that used units sold in 2017, then 800,000 seems to be a conservative, or at least reasonable estimate.

Revenue Growth

Revenue growth over the past 5 quarters has been near parabolic and management is guiding for a continuation of this trend. The chart below gives you a sense of just how parabolic this growth has been over the past 3 quarters. This chart includes managements guidance for Q3 and Q4 2018. Please note that I am using $50M in Q4 from deduction, to get to the company's guidance of $100M annual revenues within its Q2 Shareholder Letter. In its letter, management estimates that in Q3 the number of units sold will be approximately 3,500, and the average selling price will be $7,300. Excluding other fee income generated from financing fees, etc., estimated revenues for Q3 2018 are $25.5M. For all of 2018, the company is guiding for revenues of approximately $100M (vs $7M for 2017).

Expenses and Cash Flow

Marketing spend was quite high at 16% of sales and higher than the 13% in Q1. Investors will want to watch this closely to see if the company can start converting marketing dollars into revenues better. The company guided for the marketing bucket to be around 6.5% of sales by Q4, so they obviously are expecting better conversion rates into sales and better scale in the business as revenues increase. I would recommend keeping an eye on this as this current makes up almost half of total expenses.

All other expenses as a percentage of sales dropped, from 34% to 23% between Q1 and Q2, so we're seeing good scalability. The company is guiding other expenses at 11% of sales in Q4, and guiding for close to breakeven on cash flow from operations in Q4. If they hit this target I would expect cash, which is currently at about $18-19M after its most recent $14M equity raise in July, to be at $12-13M or so by year end. This assumes that they burn another $4M in Q3 and $1.5M in Q4 (details on how I get these figures comes later in this article).

For Q4, the company is guiding for operating expenses as a percentage of revenue to be 17-18% in Q4, gross margins to be 12-13%, and for revenues of roughly $45-50M. After adding in "other income" (see below) from finance contracts they sell to banks for consumer sales they make, it's reasonable to assume a net loss of $1.5M in Q4.

The company is guiding for 13-14% gross margins longer term. The company currently generates minimal other income from referring finance contracts to its banking partners whenever it makes sales to consumers, because only 7% of sales were made to consumers in Q2 and of that about 40% of consumers use financing. However, the company has guided longer term that sales to consumers will reach 40-50% (see company presentation from June 2018, page 11). So, it is safe to assume this other income will become a material driver of profits. Since this income approaches 100% margins, it's a very important component to consider when modeling profitability in the long run.

A good comp to look at in terms of overall profitability is CarMax. KMX makes almost half of its gross profit from financing fees. However, because KMX is predominantly offline, it has much higher overhead and operating expenses associated with running its warehouses and superstores. It is reasonable to expect that in the long run RMBL with its pure online business model will be able to operate at higher net margins.

New Ventures

RMBL is rapidly expanding into adjacent markets and services. Below are three launches coming up in 2018/2019 that will significantly expand total addressable market and bring in higher margin revenues.

1.) Online Listings

RMBL's CEO just announced in the opening remarks to its Q2 earnings conference call that it is launching a classified listing service that will let people list their bikes/RVs/boats online for sale much like Craigslist or a smaller company called CycleTrader.com. However, unlike Craigslist, it will be a national platform. That is, while Craigslist is a national listings site, it acts as a hub of regional sites whereby its listings are only regional. For example, you can't list your motorcycle for sale across all of Craigslist's regional websites like you will be able to with RMBL. And unlike either one of these two competitors, it will be populated with data about each motorcycle that has already been authenticated by the company to be factual (i.e. condition of vehicles, pictures, make, model, etc.). Also, the company has stated that it will not allow dealers to add their listings to its site, because dealers often list fake inventory just to generate clicks to their listings in an attempt to cross sale them on other inventory.

Additionally, the listing site will allow those sellers to see real time pricing on their vehicle. It will show, in real time, what dealers throughout the country are currently asking for that same exact make and model, much like with what Zillow does with its Zestimate, which gives home owners price comps based on real time data. Using that data, sellers will then have a more realistic assessment of the value of their vehicle.

The listing site is expected to be "seeded" with the ~70k or so people that turned down the RMBL cash offers inception to date (RMBL anticipates launching this service in q4 2018, and it expects to have made over 100,000 cash offers by the time it launches). Essentially, RMBL already "acquired" these customers by grabbing all of their personal info in order to generate cash offers, so they will be using their listing service to then direct those customers that turned down cash offers into a high margin revenue opportunity for RMBL, as listing fees generally generate over 90% margins. Cars.com (CARS) and CarGurus (CARG) are two examples of such businesses operating at 90%+ margins.

The company has also hinted at getting into sales of parts, accessories, and clothing and gear related to motorcycles and RVs and boats (more on the latter below).

My estimate for the potential addressable market on just motorcycles alone from listings is 800,000 listings at roughly $15/month (by comparison, CycleTrader.com charges $30 and $60 for 8 and 12 week listings, respectively, depending on how many pictures they want on their listing. That works out to $15 and $20 per month) or $144M annually. Again, this revenue would come with 90% margins, and this estimate excludes potential revenues from advertising, financing or insurance referral fees, shipping fees and any other fees RMBL mentioned they might get.

I also believe the strategy here with the listings site is to get sellers to test out the listing for a little while, and if no one is biting at the seller's offer, RMBL will send out reminder emails to the seller that they can still get an instant cash offer. I think RMBL will hope that some sellers will come back to the table and end up accepting the cash offer. In essence, it is a closed loop selling strategy that makes a lot of sense.

(2) Expansion into RVs and Boats

RMBL announced that it will be expanding their marketplace into the buying and selling of RVs and Boats online in Q1 2019. Their expectation is that they will not have to spend much in the way of additional marketing, as they anticipate utilizing the 2-3M people they expect to be in their database by launch date (these people have been "collected" from their marketing efforts inception to date) and spreading the word to them about their RV/boat marketplace.

RMBL hired Kevin Cooper from Manheim Auctions (a multi-billion dollar privately held auction house that just so happens to be their partner in warehousing and reconditioning motorcycles) in August to launch and manage this.

As far as market size goes, there were roughly 500,000 new RVs sold in 2017. In estimating the size of the used RV market, I am using a lower ratio of new to used RVs sold than the 2.5X mentioned above for the car industry. Using 2X used RVs sold per year vs new RVs, I'm estimating that there were 1,000,000 used RVs sold in 2017. New RVs sold for $35,000 on average in 2017 ($17.7B in sales vs 504k units sold) so it's reasonable to expect the market for used RVs alone to be a $10-$15 Billion annual opportunity (1M units sold at $15,000 per unit) for RumbleOn. And RV sales are on fire as millennial embrace these vehicles.

Roughly 400-450,000 used boats are sold every year. Presumably, the company will be targeting newer RVs and boats since those would be easier to sell. So, let's assume that the addressable market is half of the combined used RV/boat market, or 700,000 units per year. This effectively doubles their addressable market on a unit basis vs. motorcycles alone, and since RVs and boats are on average 3x and 2x the price of a motorcycle, the total addressable market in dollar terms grows about 3X with this expansion. Additionally, RMBL generates fee income when the consumer chooses to finance their purchase. The larger the purchase size, the higher the potential fee income.

And this expanded market opportunity also means the potential income from online classified listings goes up. The total units sold for each of these markets is:

Bikes: 800,000

RVS: 1,000,000

Boats: 400,000

Total: 2.2M

I calculate that this listing fee business alone could have an addressable market of 2.2M units x $15 per month x 12 months = $400M annually at 90% margins. A 5% market share alone is $20M in annual high margin revenues, excluding the other revenue opportunities from ads, selling finance or insurance contracts, shipping fees, etc. CARG employs a similar business model and its stock trades at 15X annual revenues. Remember, RMBL as a company has a market cap of under $90M.

(3) Dealer Direct (Online Auctions)

Also, as part of its Q2 earnings conference call, RMBL announced the launch of RumbleOn Dealer Direct, which will allow dealers to purchase inventory online every day of the week. Currently, dealers participate in regional auctions once a month, making it a highly inefficient way to acquire inventory.

Put yourself in the shoes of a dealer with a customer at your dealership inquiring about the inventory you have on hand. Outside of what you have in stock at your dealership, you can't show the customer any of the upcoming auction inventory until the day of the auction, so the customer is left with a limited amount of inventory to purchase. With Dealer Direct, you as a dealer would be able to access that inventory in real time; you can buy it at any time or bid on it in an auction format, and you can be alerted when you are outbid. This is basically bringing the entire auction process online and will allow dealers to make more sales to interested buyers.

COMPS & Valuation Estimates:

In my opinion, the only comp worth looking at is CVNA. CVNA trades at about 4.5-5X sales. CVNA operates huge car vending machines and warehouses that are extremely capital intensive. It has lower margins even though it has been in business for 4 years longer than RMBL, is growing its top line slower, experiences much slower inventory turns (70 days inventory vs 28 for RMBL) and it operates in an industry with far more competition. But the beauty of both of RMBL and CVNA's business models is that good customer experiences could make a customer for life. In an industry where margins are thin and one sale generates close to $1,000 profit ($2,000 for CVNA), returning customers (with no additional advertising needed) can do wonders for future profit margins.

KMX is another comp, but again, it operates almost entirely offline. It trades at about 0.7X sales with little revenue growth, very large CapEx requirements, negative Free Cash Flow (-$300 to -$400M FCF past two years) and what looks like Working Capital issues.

By comparison, RMBL is guiding for exiting 2018 with a revenue run rate of over $150M, yet it is trading at a $90M market cap or just 0.6X annualized sales run rate for Q4. CVNA just announced earnings on August 8th and they're exiting 2018 at a $2.2 Billion revenue run rate. The market cap is around $7 Billion so that puts it at about 3.1X annualized sales. That's 5X the valuation RMBL is trading at.

While it's hard to model what the financials will look like further out than just the next couple of quarters, at the current valuation, I believe there is room for RMBL to miss guidance and still be considered dirt cheap.

And I believe the disruptive business model that RMBL is employing warrants it being valued at a PREMIUM to CVNA, not an 80% discount. RMBL operates a business model that is far more scalable than CVNA, and certainly KMX.

CVNA or KMX expand into markets by building large car vending machines or superstores, both of which are very capital intensive. By comparison, RMBL expands into markets by running ads on Facebook and Google.

Modeling Q3 and Q4 Financials

Below is my rough attempt to model out Q3 and Q4 using managements guidance for revenues and expenses. The expense guidance comes from CFO Steve Berrard's Q4 guidance in the Q1 earnings conference call, which I have pasted below. I have used higher expense percentages, lower Q4 Net Revenues than what the company is forecasting, as well as excluded any revenues from classified listings just to be conservative:

"As we continue to see some scale in our addressable market, advertising and marketing spending will continue to increase in absolute dollar terms but we believe as a percentage of revenue will decline to a range of 5% to 8% by Q4." "As our business continues its rapid growth G&A expenses will continue to increase in absolute dollar terms while we expect G&A expense as a percentage of revenue to decline to a range of 2% to 3% by Q4"

Q3 & Q4 Model

Risks

1.) Dilution

The biggest risk with any micro cap company is funding. While RMBL recently did a $14M capital raise, leaving the company with about $18-19M in cash, they did burn about $4M in cash last quarter after adjusting for working capital needs. In my estimates above, I'm targeting cash burn of about $3.5M in Q3 and $1.3M in Q4, after backing out non-cash items like Depreciation and Amortization. This should leave the company with about $12-13M by the end of the year... or about 9 to 10 quarters worth of cash based on its Q4 cash burn rate. The company does have a $25M line of credit with Ally Bank, so they seem to have ample liquidity. However, I will be watching their expenses as a percentage of sales, with particular focus on marketing expenses, to make sure that they are on track for what they are guiding for in Q4 and to make sure that recent trends in operating leverage continue.

2.) Inventory Purchases Slow

While I don't believe there is merit to this, some people may use the inventory count that RMBL displays on its home page as a gauge for total sales. See below:

I personally don't think that method is terribly meaningful, because inventory can come online and sell on the same day and while the net doesn't change, sales will go up.

As a comparison, Carvana currently lists about 11,000 vehicles for sale on its website. This number was 9,500 as of December 2017, an increase of 16%, yet the company has grown revenues $265M in Q4 to an estimated $475M in Q2 2018, an increase of 80%. Here is more proof of the 9,500 number from their SEC filings:

I think using the inventory count online to estimate sales is inaccurate, but there is a risk that some larger shareholders will rely on this and get spooked out if inventory stays steady or doesn't rise quickly. And with a stock that only has 15M shares outstanding and the majority of it held by insiders, any single larger shareholder looking to get out will undoubtedly cause wild swings in the price.

3.) Expanding too fast

RMBL is still nailing down the motorcycle model and hasn't achieved profitability yet. While I believe its asset light business model (the Airbnb of the motorcycle and powersports industry) allows it to expand rapidly, the company's expansion into RVs and boats might bring on more unforeseen expenses associated with reconditioning, shipping, etc. While the company has said that they expect to utilize all existing partnerships with its dealers and auction houses for reconditioning and other servicing, there could likely be unplanned things that come up.

Conclusion

RMBL is the only true online e-commerce marketplace in the motorcycle and powersports industry I can find. It operates a highly scalable, disruptive business model. None of its inventory is touched by any employees of the company. All reconditioning, warehousing, shipping, photography, and videography is outsourced to dealer and auction house partners, and financing is outsourced to bank partners, leaving the core of the business to be an online marketplace of consumers, dealers, auction houses, and banks looking to buy and sell used vehicles, parts, accessories, and financing.

The company is bringing liquidity to illiquid markets. And with the launch of its detailed online classifieds listings site, it is set to disrupt Craigslist and the other more archaic online listings sites by providing sellers with real time data that will give them more accurate and honest assessments of the true worth of their vehicles.

At this stage, with so many moving parts and with RMBL only being a year old, it's hard to estimate what margins will look like at maturity. KMX and its 5% net margins is probably a decent guide for determining the profit potential of just the motorcycle, RV, and boat buying and selling part of RMBL's business.

However, RMBL is getting into online auctions and online classified listings, both of which offer >90% margins. It operates in a far less competitive industry than the car market (although its software is compatible with any vehicle that has a VIN), and its markets appear to be highly fragmented and inefficient. So, there is the chance for RMBL to dominate the motorcycle, RV, and boat industry online and to do so at higher margins because of those markets' inefficiency.

In Q2, of the 2,013 bikes it sold, only 7% of them were sold to consumers. That means only roughly 150 units were sold to consumers while the rest were sold to dealers and auction houses. That's an annualized rate of 600 units vs an addressable annual market of 800,000, yielding just a 0.07% market share. It's amazing that on just a 0.07% market share, RMBL was able to generate $14M of revenue in Q2 alone. This shows that not only are they not remotely close to saturation, but that looking at market share by itself won't be able to show you the revenue potential of this company. The lion's share of their business comes from essentially being a middle man on each sale.

With an addressable consumer market of well over $20 Billion annually between motorcycles, RVs, and boats, and with no true online competition, taking just a 5% share of the consumer market would amount to a $1 Billion annual revenue company. This doesn't take into account the sales it makes to dealers and auction houses (which currently makes up 93% of revenues), the online classified listings revenues, or ancillary revenues it will make off those listings. It also does not take into account revenues from online auctions through Dealer Direct.

Let's consider what the company has been able to accomplish in just 10 months since it IPO'd:

Revenues have grown from zero to $13.9M per quarter

Web traffic has grown from 0 to 490,000 average unique visitors per month

Gross margins now match what it took Carvana 6 years to achieve

While it is still very early days, at a less than $90M market cap I think the risk/reward is extremely attractive. Only 2 analysts cover the stock and there are only 350 or so followers on Stocktwits, so it appears to be very under-followed.

Valuation Estimate

Because it is so early in the life cycle, I don't think it is useful to focus on earnings at this point. I do think it's important to look at trends in operating expenses to make sure they're going down relative to sales, and this is something I will be watching closely.

I think a reasonable valuation would be roughly 1.5 to 2.0X its Q3 annual sales run rate, which management estimates to be $26M or so (i.e. $105M annual run rate). The company guided to exit 2018 at an annualized run rate of $150M with growth of 100%+ in 2019. However, the company is evolving rapidly, so I'd rather focus on the very near term in assessing its valuation.

At 1.5-2.0X Q3 revenue run rate the valuation is ballparked at $10 to $15 per share ($105M run rate x 1.5 to 2.0 = $155M to $210M). If the company is able to hit its Q4 guidance and can generate significant amounts of higher margin revenues from finance fees, listing fees, and other income, then I think the multiple should go up significantly. By comparison, take a look at the valuation on marketplaces with high margin revenues like Cars.com or CarGurus.com. CARS has no revenue growth yet trades at 3X sales while CARG is growing rapidly and trades at 12-15X sales.

In just a year since it started up, RumbleOn has built a following of over 105,000 followers on Facebook, has grown traffic to over 490,000 average unique monthly visitors to its website (see p. 8), and is ranked top 3 on Google organic search results for "buy motorcycle" and "sell motorcycle".

I think there is plenty of room for error here as the company currently trades around $5.60 per share and there is practically no analyst coverage and little interest from the investor community. It has significant first mover advantage in the online motorcycle and powersports market, and over time, I would expect significant network effects to take hold. The company's current revenue growth rates put it in the top 1% of all internet companies in the market and the business model is highly disruptive. These two factors alone warrant very higher multiples on revenue in my opinion, and yet the company trades at an 80% discount to its nearest competitor CVNA.

Try envisioning, next year, a marketplace of millions of consumers, bike/RV/boat dealers, auction houses, financing companies, parts providers, and apparel providers all doing tens of thousands of transactions per month with one another on RumbleOn.com. If this turns out to be the reality, the stock will be substantially higher.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RMBL, ZG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.