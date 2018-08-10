AFC Special Report: Mongolian Mining Corporation Is One Of The Best Ways To Play Mongolian Economic Growth And Chinese Steel Demand

In lieu of our usual travel report, this month we are discussing a portfolio company of the AFC Asia Frontier Fund to showcase some of the deep value and growth which exists in our frontier universe after the recent sell-off in Asian emerging and frontier markets.

In a world of overvalued stocks, sometimes you have to go off the beaten path. What if I could tell you that you could buy a company at 0.85 times next 12 months after-tax cash flow that will likely grow profits in the next few years and has several potential lottery tickets that could lead to 19x upside? Of course, you'd be interested, that's darn cheap! What if it was a Mongolian coking coal mine? Well, at least you know why it's cheap. More importantly, recent data shows that the business is markedly recovering from export issues over the past three quarters - yet this is not reflected in the share price.

Coking coal is used in the production of steel and the price fluctuates with global demand. China has increasingly been closing smaller mines and consolidating mid-sized operations as part of its green initiative, while global demand has increased - leading to a coal price that is profitable to produce, yet not so high that there has been an overwhelming increase in production. Therefore, it is expected that seaborne coal prices will remain stable at between USD 150 and USD 200 a ton and washed coking coal on the Mongolian-Chinese border will continue to sell for a long-term average price of USD 115 per ton (roughly where it has been for the past 2 years).

Mongolian Mining Corporation ("MMC") (traded on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange: 0975; on the US Pink Sheets: OTCPK:MOGLQ; and in Frankfurt: 29X.F) is the second largest coal producer in Mongolia (and has a JORC-compliant resource of 1bn in coal reserves between its two mines: Ukhaa Khudag and Baruun Naran) after state owned Erdenes Tavan Tolgoi (ETT). They both produce from the Tavan Tolgoi basin, which is 270 km from the Chinese border. However, MMC is the only producer of washed coking coal in the region, whose plant has a name-plate capacity of 7.5 million tons of coal per year, while ETT sells unwashed coal for a paltry USD 77/ton.

MMC's all-in cost to deliver washed coal to the Chinese border is roughly USD 55 per ton, which includes roughly USD 15 in truck transport costs. This means that MMC earns a net-back of USD 60 per ton (USD 115-USD 55). Trucking costs were elevated at USD 20 per ton during 2H 2017 due to border issues and have since normalized back to USD 15.

The company owns two mines, Ukhaa Khudag and Baruun Naran with a combined resource of just under 1 billion tons of coal.

MMC's Ukhaa Khudag Mine

(Source: Mongolian Mining Corporation)

MMC's Baruun Naran Mine

(Source: Mongolian Mining Corporation)

It should be obvious that trucking millions of tons of coal to the Chinese border is ludicrous for many reasons as it leads to an increase in costs and bottlenecks at the border to pass through customs. This trucking issue has become a severe bottleneck for all Mongolian producers. In addition, it creates severe environmental damage on both sides of the border and leads to chaos at the Chinese side of the border where coal is unloaded from trucks onto train-cars. Clearly, there should be a railroad to increase export volumes and lower costs. China has already been mandating the end of trucking coal in Chinese provinces in order to reduce coal dust pollution and increase efficiencies. However, a combination of a weak government and competing interests has stalled the ability to build a railroad on the Mongolian side of the border.

After years of delay and inaction, the Chinese decided to force the issue, and China reduced import volumes from approximately 1,500 trucks a day to under 400 a day starting in the summer of 2017. This severely impacted MMC's quarterly coal exports (see chart below) which had been ramping up after a restructuring (more later), which then impacted profitability during the second half of 2017 and Q1 2018.

Quarterly Coking in Thousands

Q1 2017 Q2 2017 Q3 2017 Q4 2017 Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Exports 798.1 1,087.9 891.8 810.7 646 1,281.9 Production 797.3 1,175.4 1,189.9 877.5 850.4 1,198.4

In March of 2018, Mongolian Prime Minister U. Khurelsukh held several high-level meetings in China, where it was agreed that Mongolia will open up tender opportunities for Chinese firms to build the railroad, while Mongolia would own 51% of it. Following these meetings, the Chinese have relaxed the border, and subsequent border volumes are returning to prior levels (presumably on the understanding that the Mongolian government will choose a Chinese firm to build and operate the railroad).

So, if you assume that exports recover to 6 million tons a year, which are well below wash plant capacity, you get:

Scenario: 6 million tons sold Millions USD Sales $690 COGS -$330 Gross Margin ($60/ton net-back) $360 Overhead -$20 Selling Costs (other selling costs net out against increased ASP on the Chinese side of the border) -$5 Interest -$34 EBT $301 Tax rate @ 25% -$75 After-Tax Income $226

This compares quite favorably against a current market cap of USD 194 million (at 0.148 HKD per share, at the time of writing). At a multiple of 5x USD 226 million in after-tax income, you would have a market cap of USD 1.13 billion or 5.8 times today's price.

If exports can expand to the full 7.5 million-ton name-plate capacity of the wash plant, then after-tax income increases to USD 293 million. At a multiple of 5x after-tax income, you would have a market cap of USD 1.47 billion, or 7.6 times today's price.

MMC's Coal Wash Plant

(Source: Mongolian Mining Corporation)

There is also lottery ticket upside potential related to the new railroad. If the railroad is built, transport costs decline by USD 10 a ton as it is far cheaper than trucking the coal. At 6 million tons, after-tax income would expand to USD 271 million. Additionally, the railroad is anticipated to have the capacity to move 30 million tons per year, leading to a dramatic increase in export volumes. If MMC expanded its wash plant capacity to produce 15 million tons of washed coal for sale (this could be done by adding an additional two modules to the existing wash plant facility which would cost around USD 100 million and take up to one year to complete), then, at a USD 45 per ton cost, after tax-income would be USD 743 million. At a 5x multiple, the company would be worth USD 3.7 billion, or 19 times more than today's value. At today's share price, you don't need everything to go right; you just need nothing to go too badly wrong.

No report would be complete without discussing the economy of Mongolia. After growing 17% in 2011, the economy collapsed following the 2012 election of the nationalistic Democratic Party of Mongolia ("DP") which focused on doing everything it could to derail the economy by targeting both foreign and local businesses, leading to economic chaos. The "DP" was soundly trounced in the 2016 elections where the Mongolian People's Party ("MPP"), historically the pro-growth and pro-business party, won 65 out of 76 seats in the parliament. Since then, the political climate has been stable and economic growth has returned to Mongolia with Fitch recently upgrading the country to "B," and foreign reserves have recovered to USD 3.2 billion, the highest since 2013. The next parliamentary election is in 2020, and it is expected that the MPP will retain control of the parliament, though it will likely lose a number of seats. This gives a six-year window of stability to future investments in Mongolia. Additionally, MMC is controlled by MCS Holdings, which is the holding company of one of the most powerful MPP-affiliated families in the country.

Looking at the balance sheet, MMC had an IPO in 2012 and grew out its infrastructure and resource base as commodity prices peaked, with coking coal prices subsequently falling from >USD 200/ton to USD 70/ton. This drove the company which had USD 750 million in debt into provisional liquidation. With PricewaterhouseCoopers appointed as the Joint Provisional Liquidator, it rather quickly and correctly came to the assessment that it would be near impossible to seize fixed assets of the most powerful conglomerate in Mongolia. Thus, a path towards restructuring ensued, and in June 2017, MMC formally exited provisional liquidation with its USD 750 million in debt cut to USD 638.7 million in new bonds paying interest in PIK and equity dilution of 10%. The result is a lean company which focused much of 2015 and 2016 removing overburden (making its financials downright ugly and ripe for negotiating a favorable restructuring), which has positioned the company for an eventual move towards full production, last experienced five years ago.

Currently, despite USD 638.7 million in debt, the effective debt is much lower due to the fact that USD 195 million is in the form of perpetual notes that do not pay or accrue interest until the senior debt is fully paid off. In reality, actual senior debt is only USD 443.7 million. Furthermore, the senior debt has a toggle feature that pays interest based on benchmark coal prices - hence it is insulated from any decline in coal prices in the future. Based upon the indenture, these notes must be paid off through a cash sweep, meaning that as coal volumes recover, cash will be applied to retire debt and de-lever the company, which lowers interest expense and overall enterprise value. Based on current production rates, MMC is likely to be debt free in roughly two years, making it one of the least risky coal companies in the world.

In summary, MMC investors need to stomach a bit of Mongolia risk, but Mongolia risk has dissipated as of late - yet due to weak export volumes over the last three quarters, there is upside potential of 5.8 to 19 times. Meanwhile, coal prices are likely to remain roughly stable and MMC remains a low-cost coking coal producer when compared to seaborne coal suppliers (Australia, USA, Canada) should coal prices decline.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MOGLQ, 0975 HK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The AFC Asia Frontier Fund holds shares in Mongolian Mining Corporation (975 HK).

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.