11.3% Yield From A Preferred Stock, Opportunity With Upside Potential

Co-written with Rida Morwa.



Blueknight Energy Partners (BKEP) is a diversified MLP with strategically located assets in 27 states and is a leading provider of product terminalling and transportation solutions for infrastructure and energy customers.



Source: Blueknight Energy Partners August 3, 2018, investor presentation.

BKEP has 2 main lines of businesses:

Asphalt Terminalling Services: Which includes Liquid Asphalt storage, and Asphalt processing and blending. Crude Oil Terminalling and Transportation Services: Which includes Crude Oil storage, processing & blending, Crude Oil pipelines, and Crude Oil trucking.

Source: Blueknight Energy Partners website.

It is worth noting that the vast majority of BKEP's profit margins come from its asphalt services which is an industry that is benefiting from infrastructure spending and economic growth. Currently 80% of operating margins come from asphalt services while 20% from Crude Oil services. BKEP's asphalt operating margin increased 57.7% over the last five years alone.



Source: Blueknight Energy Partners August 3, 2018, investor presentation.

A significant portion of the company's revenues are based on multi-year take-or-pay contracts which provide a certain stability to cash flows.

Source: Blueknight Energy Partners August 3, 2018, investor presentation.

Recent Distribution Cut

BKEP has spent a lot of funds on expansion projects, but hit a speed bump last year as revenues from its oil storage facilities did not grow as much. BKEP gets part of its revenues from storing oil which was hurt from the effect of backwardation. The primary cause of backwardation in the oil market is a shortage of the commodity in market. When demand for oil start increasing and there is not enough supply, then demand for oil storage goes down because oil is sold quickly. But this is the cyclical nature of oil supply and demand. Storage utilization is likely to rebound soon as the futures market return to contango. Due to its expansion projects and growth shortfall in revenues, BKEP's leverage went up significantly and the distribution coverage fell short, which prompted the company to reduce its distribution by 45% in July 2018.

BKEP just reported their Q2 2018 earnings, which at first glance look weak. Distribution coverage ratio for the three months ended June 30, 2018, was only at 82% even following the recent distribution cut. However the shortfall in distribution coverage can be attributed to a seasonably weak 2nd quarter and to cost of repairs incurred on one of their pipelines. Note that the 3rd quarter is usually one of their strongest quarters and tend to cover distribution shortfalls seen in other quarters.

Note that BKEP shares have fallen by 45% in the past 6 months alone. A buying opportunity? We will see.

Outlook is Positive

While Mr. Market focuses on the distribution cut, several positive factors lead us to believe that a strong recovery is underway.

The management of Blueknight Energy Partners (BKEP) has already decreased debt from 4.9 times EBITDA to 4.7 times. BKEP participated in a pipeline that will transport oil from the important Scoop (or Stack) area of Oklahoma. The pipeline will transport the oil to several market opportunities in the Cushing, Oklahoma area. Management looks forward to a seasonally strong 3rd quarter. Generally, the third quarter distribution coverage is far over the magic 1.0 margin to bring the whole fiscal year coverage to a reasonable level. Management also signed a contract to store 2 million barrels of oil beginning November 1, 2018. So the weakness of the oil storage business may finally be changing for the better. In addition, a pipeline that needed repairs came back online July 1, 2018. Management is busy filling that pipeline with outside business.

Overall, we believe that the business could post positive quarterly comparisons through fiscal year 2019. Therefore, the painful decrease in the distribution could turn out to be a short-lived experience for the common. So the 2nd quarter results are likely to be as bad as it gets. Along with a constructive outlook, we believe that the common stock has likely hit bottom. The common shares of BKEP are very attractive here and offer a unique entry point.

Now let us look at the Preferred Stock

1) Blueknight Energy Partners L.P., Series A Preferred Units (BKEPP) is a perpetual preferred stock with a Par Value of $6.50/share that is currently trading at $6.30/share and yields 11.3%. BKEPP is issued by Blueknight Energy Partners.

2) One of the biggest selling point for BKEPP: The issuing company of BKEPP is Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. is controlled by its general partner Ergon. The general partner (Ergon) owns more than 50% of the preferred stock BKEPP. Therefore the general partner has a lot of "skin in the game". This also provides added incentive for BKEPP shareholders to be treated fairly.

3) The preferred stock is not callable, however it can be converted into common stock at a conversion rate that is advantageous to preferred stockholders. Each share of BKEPP may be optionally converted to 1 share of common stock. The partnership may also force conversion to 1 share of BKEP under certain conditions. These conditions include BKEP share trading over $8.45. According to the prospectus:

We have the right in certain circumstances to force the conversion of all outstanding Preferred Units to common units. These circumstances include a situation in which holders of a certain number of Preferred Units have elected for the Preferred Units that they hold to be converted to common units, then we could then force all remaining outstanding Preferred Units to convert to common units. Vitol and Charlesbank, the owners of our General Partner, own enough Preferred Units such that if they converted all of them to common units, we would be able to exercise this mandatory conversion right. In addition, we also will have the right to force the conversion of the outstanding Preferred Units at any time on or after October 25, 2015 if the daily volume-weighted average trading price of our common units is greater than $8.45 for twenty out of the trailing thirty trading days.

The majority of BKEPP are owned by the GP, so forcing a conversion would not make sense because they would haircut their own preferred.

4) The dividend of BKEPP is less risky than the BKEP common units since it is more senior. However the conversion option by shareholdders provides some upside potential if BKEP appreciates. BKEP currently trades at $2.80/share so conversion is unlikely.

5) BKEPP dividends are subject to K-1 taxation.

6) BKEPP dividends are payable on a quarterly basis around the 14th of February, May, August, and November of each year.

Price decline of the Preferred Stock

The preferred stock has also taken a beating despite relatively good coverage. The preferred stock may also offer a rare combination of capital appreciation and a significant dividend that could reward investors handsomely. There could be multiple ways for investors to profit from the improving business prospects of Blueknight Energy Partners.

Source: Seeking Alpha, August 6, 2018.

One of the more panicky declines has been the drop of the preferred shares of Blueknight Energy Partners. Management sold three terminals to Ergon to decrease partnership leverage and prepare the partnership for the purchase next fiscal year of the new pipeline once cash flows. Yet the market reaction shown above would lead one to believe that the preferred distribution is in danger. Clearly the market has little faith in the startup of the repaired pipeline and the seasonally strong third quarter. The recent agreement to lease more of the company’s storage capacity was “icing on the cake”. The recently reported 2nd quarter appears to mark the low point of company results for some time to come.

Yet the preferred stock acts as though a distribution cut is just around the corner. Management did cut the common unit distribution. Not only the preferred stock distribution remains well covered, but any distribution cut to the common is actually beneficial to the preferred holders because it will result in more cash to pay the preferred dividend.

Source: Blueknight Energy Partners Q2 2018 10-Q.

As shown above, cash flow from operating activities decreased. Nevertheless, there is plenty of money generated by operations to pay the roughly $6 million preferred distribution.

The cash flow from operations was at $21 million so the coverage is at 3.5 times ( or 350% coverage ).

). "Distributable Cash Flow", DCF, for the quarter was at $8 million. If we add back the $6 million in Preferred we get $14 million to pay the preferred. So the coverage using DCF is at 2.3 times (or 230% coverage). This is a very conservative coverage we are using because it only includes the results of the 2nd quarter, which is likely to be their weakest one.

A significant reason that cash flow from operating activities decreased was a huge unfavorable swing in the accounts receivable balance when compared to the previous year. The increase in accounts receivable combined with the increase in other current assets overwhelmed just about any favorable effects to knock a few million from the year-to-date cash flow.

Cash flow will be increasing in the coming quarters for the reasons noted above. Cash flow in the coming quarters could receive a boost as the unfavorable account balance changes shown above reverse. The improving outlook of business conditions should also boost the common unit price. The preferred has been unfairly beaten up as prospects for a common unit distribution cut increased. Now that the pain is gone, Mr Market can concentrate on the enticing forward prospects of this partnership.

In 2016, Ergon, the general partner purchased 18 million preferred units at the same time Ergon purchased the general partner. That makes Ergon extremely motivated to keep the preferred stock in good standing. In addition, Ergon has been steadily accumulating common units beginning with a 5 million-unit purchase at the time of the purchase of the general partner. Since then, Ergon has been steadily expanding the asphalt terminals business while exiting some non-essential business. The proposed new pipeline stated above means the variable storage terminal business would be less significant in the future. The steady (non-variable) partnership income percentage has been increasing.

Source: Blueknight Energy Partners May 2018 investor presentation.

This proposed pipeline will have benefits to several parts of the partnership in the future. The return to the partnership in more profits and cash flow will exceed the project profitability. The preferred stock is convertible at $6.50 per share at the option of the holder. Since that is what the preferred units were initially valued at, the conversion ratio is currently one-to-one. That is each preferred unit can be optionally converted into a common unit. Therefore the preferred shares share in some of the upside potential of the common units.

Clearly, the common shares are valued much too low for any conversion of the preferred to make sense at the current time. Still, the conference call mentioned that the completed pipeline system will be a substantial midstream operation in an attractive basin. Long term, management has hopes for a “homerun” pipeline investment that would also result in far more predictable storage business.

Risks

There are several risks to consider, including the business risk of the issuing company BKEP. However, one risk we would like to highlight is the possibility of BKEP's general partner, who owns more than 50% of the Preferred Shares, to force a conversion. Should this happen, then the preferred stock could take a significant hit. However we view that there are several mitigating factors:

As noted above, a forced conversion by the general partner would not make sense because it would haircut their own preferred. If a conversion were to take place, the share price of the common is likely to go up because it would produce more cash flow per common share after such conversion. This would limit the downside risk. The price of BKEP is likely to head higher (or much higher) relatively soon, as it is in our opinion highly undervalued. The yield of over 11% for this preferred is probably pricing in some or most of this risk.

Summary & Conclusion

Blueknight Energy partners is an out of favor misunderstood midstream company. The growing asphalt storage business provides considerable exposure to the government sector of the economy and infrastructure spending. That business has grown steadily and produced solid results.

The market focused on the backwardation of the oil pricing and the temporary weakness that pricing structure causes to the storage business. Management’s desire to grow the business in more predictable directions combined with the current oil terminal storage weakness led to a distribution cut and the sale of some asphalt terminals to the general partner.

The market unfairly pounded the preferred stock along with the common as a result. That means the preferred stock has a generous well-covered yield combined with some upside potential to lower the yield to compare with other well-covered preferred distributions in the industry. There is also some potential of a “homerun” from the latest pipeline expansion that may provide still more upside potential from the convertibility option.

The common distribution coverage was weak in the second quarter. However, the third quarter is a seasonally strong quarter. A pipeline was repaired and returned to service on July 1, 2018. In November, a new storage agreement for 2,000,000 barrels of oil begins. Then in 2019 (probably the second half of the year) the partnership will purchase a pipeline from Ergon once cash flow begins. Therefore, the bottom or weakest reporting period probably just passed. A steady progress of growth and improvement appears ready to begin starting with the third quarter.

These improvements should reassure the market about the prospects for the preferred stock as the coverage on the common stock grows. The Scoop and Stack basins of Oklahoma are very low cost basins to operate. These basins compare very favorably to other well-known basins. Therefore, a midstream operation expansion is very desirable.

This preferred stock which yields 11.3% could easily double in value over the next five years as the much riskier common stock appreciates far more. A sustained downturn in oil prices could delay or slow the rate of increase in oil volumes through the midstream system. However, the effects of backwardation will diminish on the storage terminals business as more oil flows through the new pipeline in the future. At the current price and valuations, the common shares are highly attractive too and could even see much more upside than the preferred stock.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BKEP BKEPP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We may buy more or sell at any time without further notice.