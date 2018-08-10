Reduce Holdings Of Regional Banks On Turkey Turmoil

U.S. Bancorp is above its 200-day simple moving average and is above its semiannual pivot of $51.85.

PNC Financial failed at its 200-day simple moving average but is above its semiannual pivot of $137.59.

M&T Bank failed at its 200-day simple moving average but is above its semiannual pivot of $169.20.

This morning we learned that Turkey's economy was on the brink of collapse.

This is a serious international problem and could spread throughout Europe and around the world. The exposure is in the global banking system which includes the U.S. super-regional banks charted below.

About a month ago, we learned that global debt reached a new record at $247 trillion. The biggest U.S. banks have tentacles around the world and face financial time bombs.

The big banks are exposed to record levels of corporate and household debt around the globe.

The Federal Reserve is raising the federal funds rate and unwinding its balance sheet.

There are uncertainties around the world relative to the impact of increased tariffs and a potential trade war.

Given the global debt bubble and the uncertainties, it's time to book profits on these super-regional banks.

BB&T Corp. (NYSE:BBT), M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB), PNC Financial (NYSE:PNC), SunTrust (NYSE:STI) and U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) reported second-quarter earnings between July 13 and July 20. BB&T matched expectations, and the others beat estimates. M&T and PNC are in correction territory, and SunTrust is nearing a fresh 2018 high.

Here's the Scorecard for the Five Super Regional Banks I have been covering.

Here are the weekly charts and the key trading levels.

BB&T Corp.

The weekly chart for BBT is neutral with the stock below its five-week modified moving average of $51.51 and well above its 200-week simple moving average or "reversion to the mean" at $42.32. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading is projected to rise to 21.71 this week, rising above the oversold threshold of 80.00.

Given this chart and analysis, my trading strategy is to buy weakness to my semiannual value level of $48.47 and reduce holdings on strength to my monthly risky level of $54.74, as my annual pivot at $50.38 should remain as a magnet.

M&T Bank

The weekly chart for MTB is positive with the stock above its five-week modified moving average of $174.23 and well above its 200-week simple moving average or "reversion to the mean" at $141.09. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading is projected to rise to 33.65 this week up from 26.91 on Aug. 3.

Given this chart and analysis, my trading strategy is to buy weakness to my semiannual value level of $169.20 and reduce holdings on strength to my annual and monthly risky levels of $182.77 and $188.20, respectively.

PNC Financial

The weekly chart for PNC is positive with the stock above its five-week modified moving average of $143.23 and well above its 200-week simple moving average or "reversion to the mean" at $109.93. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading is projected to rise to 45.23 this week, up from 37.50 on Aug. 3.

Given this chart and analysis, my trading strategy is to buy weakness to my semiannual and annual value levels of $137.59 and $135.29, respectively, and reduce holdings on strength to my monthly and quarterly risky levels of $153.88 and $174.76, respectively.

SunTrust

The weekly chart for STI is positive with the stock above its five-week modified moving average of $70.44 and well above its 200-week simple moving average or "reversion to the mean" at $50.35. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading is projected to rise to 73.06 this week, up from 65.07 on Aug. 3.

Given this chart and analysis, my trading strategy is to buy weakness to my semiannual and annual value levels of $65.95 and $64.41, respectively, and reduce holdings on strength to my monthly and quarterly risky levels of $75.62 and $77.83, respectively.

U.S. Bancorp

The weekly chart for USB is positive with the stock above its five-week modified moving average of $51.94 and well above its 200-week simple moving average or "reversion to the mean" at $47.19. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading is projected to rise to 77.30 this week, up from 69.41 on Aug. 3.

Given this chart and analysis, my trading strategy is to buy weakness to my monthly value level of $49.75 and reduce holdings on strength to my annual and quarterly risky levels of $60.27 and $60.87, respectively, as my semiannual pivot of $51.85 should remain a magnet.

