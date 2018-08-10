Tandem Diabetes:  Beneath The Numbers, The Story Is More Impressive

Tandem Diabetes (TNDM) is experiencing favorable revenue growth, driven by US market share gains, the introduction of a new pump and the upcoming entry into international markets. The t:slim x2 with Basal IQ technolgy offers predictive low glucose (hypoglycemia) alerts. Furthermore, it is compatible with the DexCom (DXCM) G6 sensor, which means far fewer finger sticks for the patient. Additionally, the company recently completed a secondary offering that enabled it to retire $82 million in debt that carried a 9.5% cash interest rate (or 11.5% adjusted for the $5 million pre-payment penalty).

As Tandem's revenues grow impressively, its gross profit margin is improving, as would be expected. In Q2 '18, Tandem had a gross profit margin of 44.2% on revenues of $34.1 million. In Q2 '17, these results were 37.6% and $21.3 million, respectively. Of greater interest to me is a comparison with Q4 '17. Tandem's fourth quarter is its strongest, and typically accounts for 35-40% of annual revenues, while the first quarter is the weakest. Furthermore, in examining Tandem's product line, it is critical to understand that the margin on pumps is above the corporate average, that on infusion sets is below the average, and that on cartridges is the lowest. In Q4 '17, Tandem recorded revenues of $40.3 million. The breakdown was 67% pumps, 21% infusion sets and 12% cartridges. In Q2 '18, revenues were $34.1 million, and the corresponding breakdown was 62% pumps, 26% infusion sets and 12% cartridges. Therefore, from a product contribution, one would have expected a lower gross margin in Q2 '18, but it was actually better by 80 basis points. This points to manufacturing efficiencies brought about by a new facility in 2018, and volume production efficiencies in anticipation of sales growth. I note that in the first half of 2018, Tandem's revenues were $61.4 million. For the second half, management is guiding to a range of $79-87 million, and my estimate is $91 million. Management's goal is to achieve a 55% gross profit margin in the second half of 2019.

In 2019, Tandem should benefit from two additional factors-the introduction of t:slim x2 with Control IQ, which will optimize basal insulin delivery, thereby correcting hyperglycemia and hypoglycemia, and the four year renewal cycle for pumps. Tandem shipped 6500, 10800 and 15500 pumps in 2013, 2014 and 2015, respectively. In Q2 '18, of the 5447 pumps shipped, 800 were renewals (versus 300 renewals in Q2 '17).

Finally, Tandem has scheduled an investor and analysts day for September 25. I would expect greater appreciation of Tandem's opportunities with new products and the international markets. My forecast for 2019 is for sales to exceed $200 million, which is above the current consensus of $190 million. I therefore believe that Tandem is well positioned to benefit from growth in the diabetes pump market, market share gains and international sales. The gross profit margin should continue to expand toward the corporate goal of 55% in the second half of 2019. Finally, the recent equity raise will result in improved cash flow.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TNDM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.