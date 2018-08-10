Worldpay: An Underappreciated Giant

Source: Worldpay

Worldpay (WP) has steadily been outperforming the market. The company operates in the highly sought after payments processing space. For those bullish on payment processors like Visa (V) and Mastercard (MA), Worldpay offers an enticing way to enter the space at a better valuation. The company is continuing to expand into different fields with products like card machines, integrated point-of-sale, virtual terminal, card payments, mobile wallets, accounting integration, and ATM services. As the company continues to grow its platform globally, we could see a decent return for investors.

Worldpay Reports

Worldpay reported earnings that beat on both the bottom and top lines.

The company posted outstanding revenue growth, driven mostly from being combined from the former Vantiv and Worldpay. Together they present a power house in the payments processing space.

As we can see above, when accounting for the combination of the two firms, sales rose on a pro forma basis about 11%. Net income also grew 25%, which is impressive considering the significant increase in shares outstanding to 296 million from 162 million. Additionally, the company increased guidance and now sees 2018 adjusted EPS $3.93-$4.00, up from the $3.71-$3.81 guidance it gave earlier this year.

As we can see below the company generated $378.8 million in cash flow, which is down year over year. However, presumably there is many one time costs related to the combination taking away from cash flows and we can expect a better picture next year. Some of the costs are identified such as depreciation expense, share based compensation expense, and settlement expenses.

Lastly, in the 10Q we find that the company authorized a program to repurchase up to $250 million of common stock. The Company has approximately $243 million of share repurchase authority remaining as of June 30, 2018 under this authorization. It is nice to see management not acquiring shares while they trade at highs just because they can. This shows a diligent management team which is always a plus.

As the company further combines the two former entities, we should continue to see an acceleration in revenue growth due to being able to cross sell products to its large customer base. Additionally, its scale will be that much greater and allow it to capture that much more of the global payments market. Currently it has 66% of the top websites in the world but only has 15% of their wallet share. As consumer spending shifts more online, this could help drive revenue. The market is highly competitive and is often based on lowest price provider, unless there is a value proposition. With multiple product offerings, Worldpay can differentiate itself away from low cost competition. In a world where analytics are counting more and more everyday, Worldpay can offer solutions business owners want. We must continue to watch how margins do, but in the most recent quarter we saw an adjusted expansion of 70 basis points. This is probably due to having multiple offerings and better customer reach.

Worldpay Competition and Valuation

Worldpay competes against primarily Global Payments (GPN), Total System Services (TSS), and First Data Corp (FDC). All of which are performing well. Thanks to an expanding economy and global consumer spend increasing, these companies are processing more transactions and thus are seeing more growth.

Looking at some of our more common metrics, we see that Worldpay trades at the highest forward multiple. Part of this is due to the 8.69% rise after earnings, it would have otherwise been around 21x earnings. This is deserved however, as the company does have the lowest forward price to earnings growth ratio.

The company offers the ability for global businesses to use one payment processor instead of multiple processors. For accounting purposes this is much easier, as well as it should provide for the ability for Worldpay to charge a premium. The company has just begun to scratch the surface driving spend from existing clients from both sides of the prior entities. This means in the coming quarters we should continue to see an acceleration in growth of revenue. Additionally, the company should continue to find synergies between purchasing power and marketing expenses, allowing for further margin expansion.

With a $3 trillion and growing addressable market, Worldpay has a large opportunity to scale up. We can keep an eye on growth from payments processors like Visa and Mastercard. Their cards are swiped through Worldpay's network. If investors believe the growth will continue at these two card issuers, then there is no reason to believe it won't continue for Worldpay. The amazing part is investors pay a premium to own these two and not Worldpay.

As we can see both of these companies operate at much higher multiples and a higher PEG ratio. Granted they are well known, but this offers investors a way to play the space at a more affordable level. Paying 23x forward earnings for a faster growing company is much more attractive to a wider array of people.

Conclusion

As Worldpay continues to expand, it may seek other acquisitions and ways to continue to consolidate its presence. Once the synergies and cross selling opportunities are full realized, the stock price will appreciate greatly. Investors should watch for share repurchases, as they amount to about 1% of the market cap and can also boost earnings per share further. For investors looking to enter the payment processing space, Worldpay certainly makes a good match. Investors should take caution however in the event of a global slow down in spending. Since the company processes transactions, any slowdown in the world economy could have great effects on Worldpay. Anything under 25x forward earnings offers an attractive entry point for new investors.

