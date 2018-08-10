CenturyLink: Stunning Guide Up

The updated financial targets supports a dividend yield closer to 8%, down from around 10% now.

The new FCF target of $3.7 billion at the mid point of guidance reduces the dividend payout ratio closer to 60%.

For a telecom business that has seen constant drips in expectations, CenturyLink (CTL) delivered a stunning guide up along with Q2 results. My investment thesis that Jeff Storey would transform the business was only reinforced by these numbers. Even after the rally the stock offers an attractive 10% dividend yield.

Massive Guide Up

This statement from CFO Sunit Patel in the Q2'18 earnings release will forever change the investment picture in CenturyLink:

We now expect full year 2018 Adjusted EBITDA of $9.00 to $9.15 billion, compared to our previous outlook of $8.75 to $8.95 billion. In addition, we increased our Free Cash Flow outlook to $3.60 to $3.80 billion from $3.15 to $3.35 billion.

The guide up amounts to a $212.5 million EBITDA improvement and a stunning $450.0 million boost to free cash flow. At a market cap of only $22.5 billion, CenturyLink trades at roughly 6x updated free cash flow estimates.

The biggest concern is that revenues still declined by about 2% on a pro-forma basis. The key though is that the telecom company was able to integrate Level 3, reduce costs, lower capital expenditures and still maintain the normal course of revenue declines. All while, new CEO Jeff Storey eliminated some unprofitable business lines.

Mr Storey clearly had a bigger impact on the business going back to the March announcement of taking over the CEO position sooner and being the previous CEO of Level 3. His stable pricing initiatives and digital transformation plans promise to strip out customer service costs and improve the satisfaction of customers.

The amazing part is that the key cost categories both declined by over $100 million from last Q2. The cost of services declined by $138 million while SG&A expenses were down $136 million. The end result was a dramatic increase in EBITDA margins by 280 basis points to 38.5%.

Source: CenturyLink Q2'18 earnings release

A lot of mergers promise synergies that don't actually show up in the numbers while the Q2 results show improvements that went far beyond the merger synergies.

Huge Dividend Coverage

The original forecasts following the merger with Level 3 that cash flows after the dividend payout were targeted at around $1.0 billion is what made CenturyLink attractive. This level of cash flows provided a lot of flexibility to maintain the dividend even with missing financial estimates in the future.

The updated free cash flow guidance completely changes this equation. The telecom now expects free cash flow after dividends to reach at least $1.3 billion and possibly as high as $1.5 billion. The company now has substantially more cash to pay down debt to reduce leverage and this guidance reduces the risk of cash flows dipping to levels requiring a future dividend cut.

When investors felt less risk with the dividend payment, the yield bounced around closer to 8% back in 2016. A dip to an 8% yield on the $2.16 annual dividend payment would place the stock up at $27 for nearly 29% upside.

CTL data by YCharts

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Jeff Storey has only been the official CEO for about three months now. The transformation in the financial targets is already substantial. The stock might struggle to move much beyond the 52-week high around $22 until CenturyLink under the new leadership proves that the updated guidance is actually solid. Such a scenario would likely push the yield down to the 8% range.

The history of the new CEO suggests this is exactly what will happen. Don't be caught too bearish on this stock and on the sidelines as the business fundamentally improves on top of the financial improvements.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CTL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.