Medley Capital Corporation (MCC) CEO Brook Taube on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Medley Capital Corporation (NYSE:MCC) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 10, 2018

Executives

Brook Taube - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Rick Allorto - Chief Financial Officer and Secretary

Analysts

Kyle Joseph - Jefferies

Operator

Participating on today's call from Medley Capital Corporation are Brook Taube, CEO, Rick Allorto, CFO, Dean Crowe, Head of Investing and Sam Anderson, Head of Capital Markets.

Brook Taube

Thank you, operator, and welcome everybody to MCC’s quarterly earnings call. Last night, we announced an important strategic transaction involving MCC. I will talk specifically about that in the prepared remarks. But first, I’d like to do a quick review of the quarterly results for MCC.

This morning we reported net asset value per share of $6.43.The Board of Directors approved a dividend of $0.10 per share and that’s for the quarter ended June 30th. The dividend will be payable on September 20th to shareholders of record on September 5th. The dividend was held constant at $0.10 for the quarter and I’d just like to point out that the payments in excess of NII this quarter contributed to over 1% of the decline in the NAV.

As we complete the repositioning of the portfolio throughout 2018, and look into 2019, we have targeted a dividend that has the potential to be covered by NII over time. On the investing front, during the quarter, we invested approximately $30 million, of which $13 million went towards new loans in our SBIC portfolio and the remainder was to support existing portfolio companies.

Importantly, non-accruals declined during the quarter from $82.5 million to $63.2 million over 23% decline quarter-over-quarter and the legacy assets now comprise 10.9%, that’s down from 20% at the 3/31 quarter end.

I will point out that of this 10.9% that we’ve referred to as the legacy portfolio, 4.8% of that consists of assets that are internally rated 1, 2 or 3. So just under half, and then the remaining 6.1% are rated at 4 or 5 on our internal scale. The positions that are rated 4 or 5 are currently marked at approximately 29% at par at the 6/30 quarter end.

We do continue to reposition the portfolio with the priority on stabilizing and generating liquidity on these legacy assets. It does include generating liquidity from asset sales where they are available and otherwise repositioning certain of these for long-term success. The team remains hard at work on each and every asset and we intend to complete the repositioning by the end of this calendar year 2018.

Before I get to comments about the strategic transaction, I’d like to turn the call to Rick to briefly review the financial results.

Rick Allorto

Thank you Brook. For the three months ended June 30, the company reported net investment income of $0.9 million or $0.02 per share and net loss of $26.7 million or $0.49 per share. The net asset value per share was $6.43 at June 30, compared to $7.02 at March 31.

Net investment income per share was $0.02, which included a one-time write-off of interest receivables. Excluding the write-off, net investment income was $0.04. For the quarter, total investment income was $13.9 million and was comprised of $11.2 million of interest income, $0.8 million of fee income and $1.9 million of dividend income.

For the quarter, total operating expenses were $13 million, consisting of $3.5 million in base management fees, $6.8 million in interest and financing expenses, and $2.7 million in professional fees, administrator and general and administrative expenses.

As of June 30, the company's total debt outstanding equaled $436.6 million including $1.5 million outstanding on the revolving credit facility, $285.1 million in notes payable and $150 million of SBA debentures. The company's debt-to-equity ratio excluding SBIC debt was 0.79 times at June 30.

That concludes my financial review. I now turn the call back over to Brook.

Brook Taube

Thanks, Rick. And for those of you who joined the 9 A.M. merger overview call this morning, some of this information may be redundant. Last night we announced that MCC had entered into a definitive agreement to merge with and into Sierra Income Corporation and that’s part of a business combination that will also include Sierra’s acquisition of Medley’s Asset Management business MDLY.

The transaction is subject to approval by Sierra, MCC and MDLY’s shareholders, regulators, and certain other customary closing conditions. We do hope and expect that this will close by the end of 2019 or early – excuse me, at the end of 2018 or early in 2019.

As consideration in the merger, MCC’s shareholders will receive 0.805 shares of Sierra and the combined entity will be known as Sierra Income Corporation. Sierra is expected to be the second largest internally managed and seventh largest publicly traded BDC in the market. This is an exciting and transformative opportunity for MCC, as well as the overall shareholders on SIC and MDLY.

The combined company will have over $5 billion of assets under management and that will include the $2 billion of internally managed assets on balance sheet. These numbers are based upon reported financial information for Sierra, MCC and MDLY as of the June 30 quarter end and given effect for the pro forma.

We are excited about the combination and we believe they bring - potential to bring meaningful benefits to all the stakeholders and I’ll comment at a high level. First, we do expect increased liquidity for shareholders of Sierra. Sierra will – is public and not traded at the moment. But with the consummation of this transaction, Sierra will be listed. So there will be traded shares for Sierra.

MCC shareholders will have a larger, more liquid share we believe, as well as MDLY. This does increase the scale of the business and the public listing will again occur simultaneous with the close of the transaction on the New York Stock Exchange.

Second, we believe the combination will be accretive to the earnings of both Sierra and MCC. And this comes from a certain operational efficiencies and reduction in duplicative costs. There will be more detail on this in the proxies that we expect to file within this few weeks.

Third, we expect the combination of the businesses will strengthen the balance sheet meaningfully and results improve portfolio diversification versus the current MCC portfolio. This larger and more diversified balance sheet may also enable broader access to the capital markets and give us the potential over time to lower borrowing costs.

As part of the transaction, Sierra will operate Medley’s existing asset management business as a wholly-owned subsidiary. That is the contemplation and we expect that that will continue to grow and then has the ability to drive growth in NII and NAV of the combined entity over time. Our expectation is that the combination of the scale, portfolio diversification, and growth in the asset management business will enable Sierra to trade in line with its internally managed BDC peers.

Again, we are excited about bringing together these three complementary businesses. This will create the second largest internally managed BDC and the seventh largest BDC in the market today. We appreciate the continued support and we can now open the call for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Kyle Joseph

Good morning guys. Thanks for taking my questions. Just want to think about or get a sense for how you guys are thinking about the businesses. Are you going to sort of continue running MCC as an independent company up until the transaction closes? Or are you trying to get ahead of it and potentially think about the combined portfolio overall?

Brook Taube

That’s a good question, Kyle. Look, we run these businesses independently and us from thinking about portfolio management, risk management, balance sheet management, et cetera, but we also do think about holistically how the business is run. The MCC portfolio has been migrating and all of the origination from 2015 and beyond, we’ve consistently said it’s been focused on larger borrowers, floating rate assets, sponsor backs. That has been a prior focus of SIC.

So, these portfolios and strategies and approach have continued to converge. I think it is fair to say that we are going to continue to look at these independently, because we have to. We are – again, we are required to get approval from the SEC. We are required to get shareholder approval. So, we do expect given how transformative and beneficial we believe this is that this is likely.

But it’s not certain. So we will operate them independently. But it’s a very fair question. We are going to have our eye on how they will look combined on a parallel path over the next several months.

Kyle Joseph

Yes. And then, one last one from me. Assuming the merger closes, have you guys – and you can tell me to wait for the proxies, that’s the right answer, but just thoughts on the runrate dividend of the combined entities.

Brook Taube

Let me answer first by saying, as what we said on the deal call, these dividends are going to stay in place as planned during the next several months. There is no plan to change the dividend policy. As it relates to the combined entity, we obviously will continue to expect to pay a dividend. That policy is likely to be reviewed by the board as it comes together in anticipation of the combined entity.

So, it would be premature for me to tell you what the board is going to – how the board is going to view the combined entity. But we will intend to pay a dividend that we think we can meet or exceed with NII over time and that’s the plan that we’ve used historically.

Kyle Joseph

Got it. That makes sense. Thanks for answering my questions.

Brook Taube

Okay, Kyle. Thank you.

Operator

Brook Taube

Thank you, operator, and we appreciate the continued support as I mentioned at the outset. This is an exciting and transformative opportunity for the three entities. For MCC, this is a significant step in the right direction in terms of portfolio diversification and scale.

The pro forma combined earnings of the entity will be substantially accretive versus MCC’s current earnings. We think the benefit of the larger scale positioning in the market is a terrific upside. We look forward to talking to you on the next quarter end. Wish you everybody the best. Thank you very much for the continued support.

Operator

