Neos Therapeutics: Growth Story Remains Intact

We take a look at second-quarter highlights as well as analyst commentary post Q2 results in the paragraphs below.

In today's analysis, we revisit Neos Therapeutics (NEOS) after the company recently posted second quarter earnings.

Company Overview

Neos Therapeutics is a Texas based biopharma company. The company has recently launched three different products aimed at the attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) space. This market has shown consistent growth in recent years and does almost $10 billion in annual sales and has several competitors. The stock currently trades near $6.00 a share and has a market capitalization of approximately $175 million.

Second-Quarter Highlights

Neos posted a loss of 52 cents a share on just over $11.3 million in sales. Both top and bottom line numbers were slightly below the consensus. However, revenue was up almost 120% from the same period a year ago. ADHD product revenue was also up 22% sequentially from the first quarter.

Cumulative TRx (2Q18) Cumulative TRx (2Q17) Year-over-year increase Patients switching from another medication (as of 7/13/18) Adzenys XR-ODT® 59,891 39,968 50% 69% Cotempla XR-ODT® 35,910 N/A N/A 76%

Source: Company Press Release

Cotempla XR-ODT have grown 40% per month since its launch in September 2017 and continues to be a big growth engine for the company

Q2 2018 Q2 2017 % Change Adzenys XR-ODT $6.5MM $4.4MM 47.7% Cotempla XR-ODT $4.3MM N/A N/A Generic Tussionex $0.6MM $0.8MM (25.0)% Total $11.4MM $5.2MM 119.2% Adzenys ER revenue was negligible in Q2 2018

Source: Company Press Release

Analyst Commentary and Balance Sheet

Two analyst firms have chimed in since Neos provided second quarter results. Wednesday, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued its Outperform with $20 price target and the following color:

... a solid quarter of execution in 2Q18, we reiterate our OW rating and 12-month PT of $20. The peak sales potential of NEOS's ADHD platform and pipeline are underappreciated, in our view. We think continued success with the sales of its key drugs (Adzenys Adzenys ER) as well as pipeline advancements will drive upwards earnings revisions to levels not reflected in the consensus and move NEOS's stock higher.

Yesterday it was Wells Fargo that reiterated its Buy rating and $11 price target on NEOS. Neos ended the second quarter with $28 million in cash on the balance sheet. The company stated on its conference call following earnings that it "believes that with our increasing revenue, we will have sufficient cash to reach operating cash flow breakeven."

Verdict

The company continues to march toward profitability and is showing impressive revenue growth. Positive post Q2 analyst commentary is encouraging. NEOS is also not that far removed from getting a $10.25 a share takeover bid which management rejected as undervaluing the company. We concur to this view on a longer term basis and continue to believe that NEOS offers a compelling risk/reward profile at current trading levels.

Option Strategy

A alternative way to accumulate an initial stake or add to existing holdings in NEOS is via a buy-write order. Using the February $7.50 call strikes, fashion a buy-write order with a net debit in the $5.25 to $5.30 range (net stock price - option premium). This mitigates some downside risk and sets up a more than solid potential return for its just over six-month hold period.

