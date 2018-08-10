Dividend Champion Spotlight: Black Hills Corporation

This article is part of a series that will give a spotlight to "Dividend Champions," and the fundamentals behind their success.

Many utilities including Black Hills have seen drastic stock appreciation in this low interest environment. Slightly over-valued, the low yield has me wanting a discount on shares.

Not the highest income option, but Black Hills has seen dividend growth accelerate over the past decade.

Energy companies deserve a spot in just about every diversified investment portfolio. The world needs energy for practically everything, and consumption will only grow as the world gets bigger, and more technologically advanced. Today's spotlight looks at a diversified utility and power generation company in Black Hills Corporation (BKH). This dividend champion has a running 47 year dividend growth streak. We will break down the business, and its future growth prospects.

source: Black Hills Corporation

Black Hills is broken into two operating segments, utilities and power generation. The utilities consist of regulated electric and natural gas services. The utilities serve more than 1.25 million customers in a handful of states in the midwest including Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

source: Black Hills Corporation

The natural gas utilities are spread out among 12 entities which serve approximately 1.042M consumers throughout its market. The electric side is more integrated with power generation included in this. Power is generated primarily via coal, with additional generation from natural gas and wind power. There are five power plants which feed three electric utilities, and two plants which feed affiliates under long term contracts.

source: Black Hills Corporation

Despite the business by customer volume largely skewed towards the gas business, the utility rate base is split pretty evenly.

Financial Performance

As we have reviewed when looking at other utilities, the utility business model is very stable because it is often regulated. The company invests high amounts of capital into infrastructure such as the pipes used to transport natural gas throughout its market. In return the utility company works with regulators to establish its pricing, called the base rate. This gives the utility company an agreed on return for its capital investments. Because of this process, regulated utilities are very reliable, but modest when it comes to earnings growth. It is the reason that many utilities are dividend champions.

source: Ycharts

When compared to a few more well known peers, Black Hills performs admirably. The company gets the second highest earned return on equity of its peer group, and the highest cash return on invested capital.

As a utility, Black Hills must rely on different means to fund these expensive capital investments while waiting for them to pay off afterwards in the form of base rates.

source: Ycharts

As we can see, over the past ten years the number of shares outstanding has grown along with the total debt figure. Black Hills has funded its CAPEX with both equity and debt over the years.

Despite this increase in the debt load, the company maintains an investment grade credit rating with Baa2 (the low end of investment grade). The cash generation of utilities are very stable, which enables them to borrow.

Over the years, the rate base has grown significantly as well.

source: Black Hills Corporation

Despite the equity used to fund CAPEX, the additional shares haven't prevented earnings per share from growing higher.

source: Black Hills Corporation

Dividend Outlook

The dividend currently pays out an annual sum of $1.90 per share to investors. The dividend yields 3.16% on the current stock price.

source: Ycharts

As an income instrument, Black Hills is behind its peer group. Companies such as Southern Company (SO) and Dominion Energy (D) offer much higher yields.

source: Ycharts

Black Hills has worked through a period of slow dividend growth. The 10 year CAGR is only 2.8%, but that has accelerated throughout the decade. The dividend in recent years, has grown at a higher rate than much of its peer group. Only Dominion has grown the dividend faster over the past couple of years. Management would like to limit the dividend to between 50% - 60% of earnings from continued operations.

source: Black Hills Corporation

With earnings projected between $3.30 - $3.50 per share, the dividend is approaching the higher half of its payout range. With steady earnings growth coming from continued capital investments and rate base increases, I expect the long term dividend to grow at a CAGR of approximately 5% over the long term.

Opportunities & Risks

There isn't much that will impact the overall usage of energy, and it is a core social need so economic factors won't have much of an impact on the business. Black Hills will continue to improve and invest in its infrastructure, which will result in higher profits over time.

source: Black Hills Corporation

One of the two largest factors that can impact the business, is the weather. Because a lot of energy is used for climate control, the weather can have a big impact on usage. Warm weather will drive down usage of gas, as heating systems are fueled by it. On the other hand, electricity often powers air conditioning so hot summers can drive usage higher.

Over the long term, electricity should see a gradual demand curve move higher as society becomes more electrically reliant. People are continually using more electronic gadgets, etc. but the main needle mover will be growing use of electric vehicles. They need to be charged, so over time the consumption of gasoline will slowly convert an increasing ratio over to electricity.

Additionally, regulations are always a huge opportunity - and threat to any utility. Continued capital investment will likely see warm regulatory treatment in the form of base rate hikes. But in the future as climate change becomes an increasingly pressing issue, regulators may eventually take issue with the coal powered energy production that Black Hills currently uses.

Valuation

After utilities saw a run higher, Black Hills has cooled some and now sits about $10 per share under its 52 week high.

source: Ycharts

Based on the midpoint of its earnings guidance, Black Hills is currently trading at a multiple of just under 18X earnings. This is right on par with its 10 year median earnings multiple. From an income standpoint, the dividend's current yield of 3.14% is a notch below its 10 year median of 3.56%.

source: Ycharts

When we look at price to book against dividend yield, we can see how investors have piled into companies such as Black Hills in the search of income - driving the stock higher, and dividend yield lower. Over the past decade, the price to book has had a median figure of approximately 1.5, indicating that the company hasn't grown quite enough to offset the stock's appreciation over the years.

Wrapping Up

Black Hills Corporation is a solid utility, that has a growing (and very stable) dividend. The yield isn't as high as some income investors would like, but it's decent nonetheless. The company is planning to see a bump in regulatory filings in the coming years, and thus expects earnings growth to tick higher.

A common theme in this low interest rate environment, has been that investors have flocked to safe yields such as utilities to replace their income stream as a substitute for bonds. This has cooled off a bit, but Black Hills is probably still about $10 per share higher than I would feel comfortable considering the stock at. Even then, the higher yield of some of its peers may be too much for an investor to ignore. While a solid company, Black Hills isn't the blue chip that I tend to go after. There are better utilities out there.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.