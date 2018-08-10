Investors Are Apathetic (And That's A Good Thing)

Despite an impressive upward drift in the S&P 500 Index since April, interest in the stock market is at a low ebb right now among retail investors. Trading volumes this month have been below the norm and investor sentiment polls suggest a decisive lack of either ebullience or pessimism. Instead, investors appear to be completely apathetic right now and have expressed a "couldn't care less" attitude about equities. In today's comments I'll explain why this is a sign that the bull market still has a solid foundation.

The last few trading sessions have been low volatility affairs which have seen the major averages essentially mark time and go nowhere. Although several major indices, including the Nasdaq Composite Index, are hovering near all-time highs the market just doesn't seem to have any energy right now as the news wires have been bereft of any market-moving headlines.

The utter lack of interest in stocks right now is both a cause and a consequence of below-normal volatility. The CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) is very close to its 10-year low and shows no sign of fear on the part of investors. Low VIX levels when investor participation levels are low is typically a sign that the market doesn't expect any significant fallout from the few uncertainties out there right now, most notably the U.S.-China trade war.

Source: BigCharts

There is a common misconception that prolonged periods of low volatility is a sign of complacency and therefore a danger warning. Actually, that's true only when investor sentiment is optimistic bordering on exuberant. Low volatility is more likely to serve as a precursor for a major decline when most retail investors are overexposed to stocks. That is far from being the case right now. In fact, bear markets are usually preceded by prolonged periods of above-average volatility, as was the case in 1987, 2000, and 2007.

One proof that investors aren't feeling very bullish right now can be seen in the latest AAII investor sentiment survey. This weekly survey shows what percentage of AAII members are bullish, bearish, and neutral. For the latest week, only 36% of its members were bullish which is below the long-term average. It's also well below levels which normally indicate a major top (i.e. 50% or higher). Only 31% were bearish this week, while 33% were neutral. The percentage of neutral investors is above the historical average and is very close to the current bullish percentage. This is one indication of the investor apathy we've been discussing here.

You can also get an idea of how subdued market sentiment is right now by looking at the following graph. This shows the Rydex Funds Nova/Ursa Ratio, which measures the sentiment of mutual fund traders of the popular Rydex bull and bear funds. The current short-term Rydex ratio is only just beginning to increase after spending several weeks in neutral territory. In fact, the 14-day moving average of the Rydex ratio is still reflecting an almost perfectly neutral bias among fund traders. This underscores the decisive lack of bullish sentiment among traders despite plenty of reasons for being bullish. When combined with the AAII sentiment discussed above, it can be interpreted as good news for the stock market outlook from a contrarian's perspective. It means there isn't an excess of investor optimism and that the market therefore has room to run on the upside before becoming over-owned and over saturated with bulls.

Source: Market Harmonics

Meanwhile, the NYSE tape continues to look constructive and is still supportive of the broad market's upward trend. For the last two weeks, most days have seen the number of Big Board-listed stocks making new NYSE 52-week lows below 40. The number of stocks making 52-week highs has also been decisively higher than the lows - usually by a ratio of about 3:1. That's a sign that internal selling pressure isn't currently a problem, and this fact has allowed most major indices to stay above their short-term uptrend lines.

Then there's the constructive evidence provided by the NYSE advance-decline (A-D) line. The A-D line has so far confirmed the residual strength of the NYSE broad market this summer, which is something that should always happen in order for the bull market to have "legs". Keep in mind that a prerequisites for an established rising trend is that the A-D line should always confirm, if not lead, the major indices in order for the trend to have longevity.

Source: StockCharts

Now compare the performance of the A-D line with the NYSE Composite chart shown below. As you can see, the A-D line has outperformed since the April market low was established.

Source: StockCharts

Not everything is sunshine and lollipops with the stock market, however. As we talked about previously, there are still some notable high-profile laggards in this market. One is the financial sector, which hasn't managed to keep pace with the large caps or the tech sector. The lagging performance of the financial sector stocks is illustrated in the following ratio chart which compares the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) with the S&P 500 (SPX). The relative weakness of the banks and broker/dealers is definitely a concern, but it's not necessarily a major detriment for the overall market this summer. Only if the relative weakness in the financial stocks persists beyond this summer will this become a cause for concern.

Source: StockCharts

For the most part, the driving force behind the equity market this summer has been institutional investor sentiment, which has been mostly optimistic. Smaller participants, particularly value investors and speculators, have been largely missing. One could make the case that the lack of participation among small investors and traders is in fact a major reason why market volatility as measured by VIX has been so low this summer. Regardless, the absence of widespread enthusiasm - and the persistence of apathy - is a reason why the bull market remains on a strong footing from the standpoint of market psychology. As long as the sentiment measures discussed here, including the AAII poll and the Rydex ratio, remain subdued investors should expect better things ahead for stocks in the coming months.

On a strategic note, investors should continue to maintain intermediate-to-longer-term bullish exposure to the stock market via ETFs and outperforming individual stocks in strong sectors. This includes in particular the retail, transportation, and real estate sectors, as well as the tech sector (notwithstanding the recent choppiness of the Nasdaq). I also recommend raising of stop losses on existing long positions among the actively traded tech and Internet names, as well as taking profits in stocks and ETFs which have already had impressive upside moves.

