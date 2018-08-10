Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 8/8/18

|
Includes: AAT, AGYS, CCI, NWL, TWI
by: InsiderInsights

Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 8/8/18, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. In contrast, these free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise, and to educate investors that - though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence - it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • Titan Intl (TWI);
  • Newell Brands (NWL);
  • Crown Castle (CCI);
  • Agilysys (AGYS), and;
  • American Assets Tr (AAT).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Rubicon Project (RUBI);
  • Aon (AON);
  • T Mobile US (TMUS);
  • Red Hat (RHT);
  • New York Times (NYT);
  • Insperity (NSP);
  • National Instruments (NATI);
  • Murphy USA (MUSA);
  • Marcus & Millichap (MMI);
  • Facebook (FB);
  • DowDuPont (DWDP);
  • Dover (DOV), and;
  • Amazon.com (AMZN).

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Breen Edward D

CEO, DIR

DowDuPont

DWDP

B

$1,999,839

2

Martin J Landis

DIR

Crown Castle

CCI

B

$1,090,410

3

Mather Courtney

DIR

Newell Brands

NWL

B

$1,025,000

4

Campbell Jeffrey C

DIR

Aon

AON

B

$798,290

5

Taylor Maurice M Jr

DIR

Titan Intl

TWI

B

$720,000

6

Srinivasan Ramesh

CEO, DIR

Agilysys

AGYS

B

$538,491

7

Campbell Patrick D

DIR

Newell Brands

NWL

B

$523,250

8

Barrett Michael G

CEO, DIR

Rubicon Project

RUBI

B

$342,000

9

Rady Ernest S

CB, CEO, BO

American Assets Tr

AAT

B

$270,734

10

Craigie James

DIR

Newell Brands

NWL

B

$245,295

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Zuckerberg Mark

CB, CEO, BO

Facebook

FB

AS

$122,523,740

2

Truchard James J

DIR

National Instruments

NATI

AS

$7,102,650

3

Whitehurst James M

CEO, PR, DIR

Red Hat

RHT

AS

$6,339,883

4

Rawson Richard G

DIR

Insperity

NSP

S

$4,794,400

5

Keys Thomas Christopher

PR

T Mobile US

TMUS

AS

$4,266,000

6

Alberg Tom A

DIR

Amazon.com

AMZN

AS

$4,239,313

7

Graham Kristiane C

DIR

Dover

DOV

S

$4,137,500

8

Clyde R Andrew

CEO, DIR

Murphy USA

MUSA

S

$4,092,070

9

Phoenix Inv

BO

Marcus & Millichap

MMI

AS

$3,722,027

10

Inversora Carso S A De C V

BO

New York Times

NYT

S

$3,672,375

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Did you miss our Previous Daily Round Up?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.