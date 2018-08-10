Waters Corp.: Buy Now

The Momentum Growth Quotient for the company is 12.81, which is 27.65% higher than the average for the S&P 100.

Shares of Waters Corp. (WAT) are down 10.14% since peaking on January 29, 2018, and in my opinion, the shares of this supplier of medical instruments are a strong buy. The company has a solid history of generating excellent earnings growth, and the future growth ratios point to continued growth over the next twelve months. I lay out my bullish argument for the company below by reviewing some pertinent fundamental and technical aspects of the stock.

Momentum Growth Quotient

Over the last few months, I have developed a new approach for my fundamental analysis of stocks: the Momentum Growth Quotient (MGQ). The MGQ is the key metric that I use to gauge the financial health of a company and its potential future growth prospects. The MGQ is calculated using the following company financial data:

EBITDA growth trend over the last 10 years Operating Margin % Operating Margin % 5-year average Normalized free cash flow over the last 7 years Forward P/E Forward Rate of Return

The goal is to generate a single number, which summarizes the relative fundamental strength and future growth prospects for a company compared to an index. For the index, I use the S&P 100 - this index provides a wide swath of companies from different industries representative of the broad US economy. I update the Momentum Growth Quotient for each company in the S&P 100 every month and then use the average quotient as my baseline to compare the relative financial strength of individual companies.

As of the end of July 2018, the average MGQ for the S&P 100 was 10.04. So, if a company has an MGQ of 12.00, its individual future growth prospects are around 20% higher than the index. If a company has an MGQ of 8, its future growth prospects are around 20% lower than the index.

The MGQ plays a critical part when it comes to determining if I am going to go long or short a stock. Generally, I only want to go long a stock with an MGQ higher than the index, and I want to go short a stock with an MGQ lower than the index.

The current MGQ for WAT is 12.81, which implies a 27.65% higher growth rate compared to the S&P 100. This tells us that WAT has strong future growth potential and is a good candidate for a long position.

Financial Snapshot

Let's dig a little deeper into the financial data to get a better feel of how the company has performed on certain fundamental metrics and what these numbers imply for future growth.

The Past

During the past 12 months, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate of Waters Corp. was 14.60% per year. During the past 3 years, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate was 11.10% per year. During the past 5 years, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate was 9.00% per year. During the past 10 years, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate was 9.10% per year (GuruFocus). When looking back on the earnings growth history for this company, one word comes to mind: consistent.

The operating margin % for WAT came in at a 30.02% as of June 2018. Each dollar of revenue the company generated brought in 30.02 cents of earnings. The company's operating margin came in well above the average of 17.20% for the S&P 500, and also above the average operating margin of 13.63% for the Healthcare Information and Technology sector.

The Future

Knowing how a company has performed in the past is important in order to evaluate management's past record in running the business. But more important to us is how profitable the company will be in the future because we are investing going forward, not backwards. And it's the forward-looking metrics that should really get you excited about WAT.

I like to use two measuring sticks to gauge the future growth potential for companies: Forward P/E and forward rate of return.

There are several ways to interpret a company's PrWAT-to-Earnings Ratio (P/E). One approach is to look for companies that have a lower P/E compared to other companies in similar sectors - the rationale being that the lower the P/E, the more a company is being undervalued by the market, hence, the more value you are buying for every dollar invested. This makes a low P/E stock a good value, but there is also the other side of the coin - it can also indicate that investors aren't very confident about the company's prospects.

I prefer to use Forward P/E (current stock's PrWAT over its "expected" earnings per share) to gauge a company's expected future earning power. A high Forward P/E ratio means that investors are anticipating higher growth in the future and are willing to pay more for future earnings - momentum investing is all about following the trend (perceived or real).

WAT has a Forward P/E of 24.21 compared to a 17.29 Forward P/E for the S&P 100. The Forward P/E for WAT is higher than that of the index, indicating that investor growth prospects for the stock are higher than that of the broader market, and thus they will be willing to pay more for the shares for the higher growth rate.

The forward rate of return for a stock (created by Donald Yacktman) is one of my favorite quotients for gauging the market's expectation for future growth for a company. Yacktman defines forward rate of return as the normalized free cash flow yield plus real growth plus inflation. In simple terms, the forward rate of return can be thought of as the return that investors buying the stock today can expect from it in the future.

The forward rate of return for WAT stands at 13.23%. This implies that an investor buying the stock today should expect a 13.23% return over the next 12 months. The average forward rate of return for the S&P 100 as of the end of July was at 8.85%, so WAT has an implied potential rate of return that is 1.49x greater than that of the index.

The risk inherent in the forward rate of return is that the calculation is reliable only if the company can grow at the same rate in the future as it did in the past. If the growth rate falters, the projected returns will not materialize. But we are willing to accept this risk as part of the difficult process of forecasting earnings and growth momentum.

Technical Snapshot

As per my ChartMasterPro Daily Trade Model, the momentum trend for WAT would turn bullish with a break above the $197.00 level. This would signal a bullish breakout from wedge pattern on the daily charts. From here, I see the shares climbing to the $212.00 level over the next three months.

I often like to anticipate a technical breakout, so today I will buy the WAT 21SEP18 197 Call Options, which will provide approximately 16x leverage on my long trade. My stop-loss exit signal for the trade will be a daily close below $192.00 or a loss on the options of 50% (whichever hits first). When trading options with leverage, a stop-loss is absolutely imperative in order to avoid oversized losses and wipe-outs.

For investors in the shares, I recommend that you hold for 3 months or $212.00, whichever comes first. For longer-term investors, I believe WAT is a solid addition to any growth portfolio over the next 12 months.

Strong Q2 2018

On July 24, Waters Corp. released its numbers for Q2 2018 and reported excellent sales and earnings growth: net sales were up 7% Y/Y and 12.3% Q/Q; EPS was up 11% Y/Y and up 22.26% Q/Q. The company operates under two segments, and both delivered sales growth on a Y/Y basis: The Waters segment (which accounts for 88% of net sales) reported Y/Y sales growth of 6% and the TA segment reported Y/Y sales growth of 11.4%.

Drilling further down to the company's products and services segments, again we see Y/Y sales growth for all three segments: instrument sales were up 3%, service sales were up 12%, and chemistry sales were up 9%.

And a look at the three end markets the company serves also showed strong sales growth: pharmaceutical up 6% Y/Y, industrial up 5% Y/Y and government and academic up 16%.

So, we have a company that is delivering growth on the top and bottom line, across all of its service segments, and across all of its end markets.

And yet, the stock did not make much of a move after earnings were released - the market's response was neutral. There were three points made in the Q2 earnings call, which I think were responsible for the market's muted response: growth in India was flat for Q2, sales in the US were down 2% for the quarter, and the company revised its EPS guidance lower for full-year 2018. These three points offset the strong sales growth numbers and put the markets in a wait and see mode regarding the shares.

But I think the following two factors should drive revenues higher for the company over the next twelve months.

Attractive Business Mix

The company has an attractive business mix, deriving revenue from three different business segments, three global regions, and two major product platforms. The company outlined its business mix in its July 2018 Management Presentation:

Source: Waters Corporation

With their sources and types of revenues well diversified, the company is not overly dependent one segment or global zone for business - this creates a structure where weakness in one segment or zone can be offset by strengths in others, thereby balancing and strengthening the overall performance (as we saw in the Q2 2018 numbers).

And the company has made, and continues to make, a concerted effort to increase its recurring revenue book of business. Back in 2007, recurring revenue represented 41% of total revenue whereas in 2017 it represented 49%.

CEO Christopher O'Connell was keen to point out the importance and growth of recurring revenues in the earnings call:

Waters branded recurring revenues, which reflect the combination of service and precision chemistries and represent approximately 50% of the total business grew 8% in the quarter. Recurring revenues were driven by global strength in our service sample prep and application kits and UPLC columns.

With a well-balanced business mix and a strong and growing book of recurring revenues, the company is strategically structured to absorb any temporary weakness in any one business segment or global sales zone.

Best Margins In The Industry

The company has an excellent gross margin. In the Q2 earnings call, CFO Sherry Buck pointed out that gross margins for Q2 came in 59.2% compared to 58.9% in Q2 2017. And she provided guidance of gross margins between 58.5% to 59% for full-year 2018.

A high gross margin means that a company retains more of each dollar of sales, which in turn allows a company to generate higher operating margins and net income - in a sense, it creates an insurance buffer which allows for a greater margin of error in other areas of the business.

In its July 2018 Management Presentation, the company points out why it has been able to post industry-leading gross margins:

Unique product mix is gradually trending to more profitable, recurring service, chemistry and informatics lines. Margin structure reflects differentiated product, market and geography mix, with ongoing opportunity for modest improvement.

When I add my strong MGQ to the company's strong Q2 earnings momentum, well structured strategic business mix, and its growing book of recurring revenue, I have no hesitations about going long the shares of WAT.

Conclusion

When I go long a stock, I want to invest in a company that provides superior future growth potential, but I also want to time the entry into any position to try to maximize my return.

So, I use fundamental analysis to identify shares with a strong future growth rate, and then I apply technical analysis to identify ideal entry points.

In my opinion, WAT is an attractive buy at these levels from both a fundamental and technical perspective.

