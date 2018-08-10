Croghan Bancshares: Buy This Underfollowed Bank Stock For The Long Term

With the rise and advancement in technology, trading stocks and meticulously watching your portfolio has become easier than ever before. However, often sitting and doing nothing is the best strategy for long-term wealth creation in investing, and that is exactly what should be done with Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX:CHBH).

Croghan Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company of The Croghan Colonial Bank, headquartered in Fremont, OH with a market cap of about $130 million and total assets of $840 million. It operates very closely to how most think of a traditional bank, providing commercial and personal banking services, generating revenue from the spread on interest rates and servicing fees.

In today’s investing world where many investors are looking for the next high-flying tech company or are trading in and out of stocks, small companies in unfavored industries, like Croghan, go undiscovered. Although Croghan’s stock is publicly traded on the OTC markets, due to its size, trading volume, and reporting practices, buying its stock is almost like buying a piece of a private company. Combining all of these factors has lead to the company being missed, creating an opportunity to invest in an undervalued company that is very well managed, easy to understand, and is growing. Croghan likely will not skyrocket in value over the next year, but it will continue to steadily add value and grow the business. It is a company that can be owned for a long period of time, even if the market were to close for years – as Buffett has famously said.

Its Growth Story Isn’t Astonishing, But The Company Is Worth Owning

Croghan’s growth figures likely won’t blow you away, especially in a world where investors see tech companies growing 50%+ year over year. However, in relation to other banks, Croghan is one of the better operating banks I have come across, and is growing at a steady and maintainable rate. Total deposits are up about 2% quarter-over-quarter and have been growing just over 7% compounded annually over the past 10 years. Total assets are down slightly quarter-over-quarter, but has grown at a CAGR of about 6.5% over the past 10 years. Its debt position is quite low with a debt-to-equity ratio of just 0.47. Croghan also saw loan growth of about 1% quarter-over-quarter, with a CAGR of about 5.6% over the past 10 years.

Croghan is paying a higher than average dividend yield at just under 3%, with room to grow the dividend in future years as its dividend payout ratio is at about 33%, which is lower than its 10-year average. The healthy balance sheet and growing earnings could quite easily satisfy a higher payout ratio.

Source: FactSet

Its Efficiency Ratio (63%) is just slightly above the benchmark I’d like to see (<60%), but it has been declining significantly the past few years and should continue to do so as management continues to cut costs. Its performance and asset quality ratios illustrate management’s continued effectiveness and efficiency.

Source: The Motley Fool

On a profitability basis, Croghan’s Return on Equity (ROE) and Return on Assets (ROA) have both been growing and are at satisfactory levels at 10% and 1.25%, respectively. Management has emphasized increasing margins, and has successfully done so every year over the past five years, boasting an industry-beating Net Interest Margin (NIM) of 4.25%.

A very good sign for shareholders and potential shareholders is that Croghan’s management has not sacrificed the quality of its loan portfolio as it strived for higher margins, illustrated by a Non-Performing Loan (NPL) ratio of just 0.13% - far below its peer and industry averages, and the 2% benchmark I would like to see. Its loan loss reserves are 675.78% of its non-performing loans, significantly above the 100% benchmark for a healthy coverage ratio. Croghan also has a growing cash position, a consistently increasing book value, net income, EPS, dividend, and free cash flow. Regardless of the type of business I am considering investing in, I want to see significant cash generation through free cash flow, which Croghan is doing very well. It has continued to grow its free cash flow over the past 10 years, and has had positive cash flow ever year, including through the last financial crisis.

Source: The Motley Fool

Since Croghan operates primarily as a traditional bank, they do not have many strong growth prospects. The main area for growth is by growing its deposit base and increasing its total loans. It has done this successfully over the past decade, and I expect them to continue to do so. There is also the opportunity that a higher percentage of total deposits could be loaned out. Right now its Loans/Deposits ratio is at about 87%, which doesn’t allow for significant growth, but there is room for 6-8% growth in this ratio, assuming deposits remained steady.

Croghan is also set to gain from the rising interest rate environment we are currently experiencing. As seen below in the two graphs, Croghan's interest income has been climbing steadily since the Feds started raising the Fed Funds rate again. This is not due solely to increasing rates as increasing loan volume will be included in this data, but the growth in interest income is outpacing the growth of total loans, illustrating the benefit Croghan is experiencing from rising rates. It is also evident that its interest expense has been steadily declining since 2008, when the Fed Funds rates were much higher. The rate at which Croghan raises its savings rates is solely at its discretion, so it can delay the rise in savings rates or raise them slower then they raise its loan rates to customers. With the Fed expected to continue raising rates, the spread should continue widening and Croghan will generate higher margins and increase its interest income.

Source: Data, FactSet. Graph, self-created.

Source: MacroTrends

It does not generate a significant portion of its income from non-interest sources, which can be a double edge sword for Croghan. This provides a great opportunity to diversify its revenue sources and increase total income by expanding into non-interest income related activities not currently participated in (merchant services, payment processing, etc.). However, the downside to this is that it has no experience in this area and could fail. Although no investment and expansion is guaranteed regardless of experience, the lack of experience causes its probability of success to be lower.

Croghan also is positioned to see continued success from its general operating location - Sandusky County, Ohio. Its operations are focused in Northwest Ohio, between two major cities, Toledo and Cleveland. The Sandusky County has attracted major corporations such as Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) and Kraft Heinz (KHC) due to its proximity to major cities while offering lower costs. Whirlpool and Kraft Heinz employee thousands of people, helping improve the economic development of the area and maintaining a lower than average unemployment rate. It is difficult to measure the potential impact that major corporations, such as Whirlpool and Kraft Heinz, could have on Croghan, given very detailed information about its deposit/customer base in its filings. It can be assumed that these companies help improve the overall economy through job creation and reinvesting in the area, which in turn helps grow Croghan. Both Whirlpool and Kraft Heinz have seen their stocks under pressure as of late due to tariff concerns, but I do not believe this is a long-term concern for Croghan. In the short-term, Whirlpool and Kraft Heinz might see some decline in their business, but I do not expect it to have a major long-term impact on the businesses, nor do I expect it to have a large impact on Croghan.

Overall as a county, the local government invests heavily in economic development by offering tax incentives to businesses, improving educational programs to produce better qualified workers, small business programs to encourage entrepreneurship, and improved real estate offerings. According to the county's website, it is very focused on driving economic growth through business.

The Sandusky County and surrounding areas also benefit from relatively high levels of tourism due to one of the nations most popular amusement parks, Cedar Point, as well as being located on one of the Great Lakes (Lake Erie), the minor league baseball team Toledo Mud Hens, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and the major league sports franchises in Cleveland just a short drive away. All of the economic growth, low unemployment rates, and growing number of businesses lead to growth for Croghan through increased deposits and more opportunities to lend.

You’ve likely heard that an investment should never be based solely on a hypothetical acquisition possibility. That doesn’t change now, but in this case it is certainly an intriguing idea that investors are missing in the case of Croghan. There has not been any information about this idea (or about Croghan in general) in the financial news, but Huntington Bancshares (HBAN), a large bank holding company (market cap of about $17.5 billion), quietly owns a very small portion (0.25%) of Croghan stock. Now, this percentage in and of itself is insignificant, but what could be significant is the fact the small, unknown Croghan is on HBAN radar. Not one single fund or institution owns shares of Croghan other than HBAN. It could be, and likely is, nothing; it could be just an investment management division of HBAN that owns a few thousand shares of Croghan, but it could also mean that Croghan is a potential acquisition target and HBAN is keeping its eyes on it. Whether it is HBAN or not, the size, efficiency and profitability of Croghan makes it a very interesting and relatively easy acquisition target for a larger player. With Fifth Third Bank (FITB) and US Bank (USB) having a presence in the area, it is possible that they are watching Croghan as well, and could make a run at acquiring them.

This Investment Isn’t For Everyone, Its For Long-Term Investors

There could be numerous reasons why an investment in Croghan isn’t right for you, whether it be its size, trading volume, reporting practices, or something else. Its size, as determined by market cap, inherently turns away many investors. At just under $130 million market cap, you will not see any Wall Street analysts covering this stock, nor will you see it on CNBC. The stock also only trades about 700 shares a day on average, which provides poor liquidity for investors and makes it difficult to build a sizeable position or exit a position. Croghan management also decided to stop reporting to the SEC. This does not mean they don’t report any information to shareholders, it just does not report the quantity or quality of information many investors have become accustomed too (which is why I mentioned it is like buying a piece of a private company). Croghan does release quarterly and annual reports on its website, but again, these generally aren’t very detailed. All of these characteristics have lead to investors ignoring the company and created the opportunity that currently exists in Croghan’s stock.

Despite these negative characteristics, Croghan should be a great investment for truly long-term focused investors. The valuation at today’s prices is an intriguing entry point for those who can look past the flaws discussed above. At a Price/Tangible Book ratio of just 1.3x and a Price/Book of just 1.06x, the stock is conservatively undervalued. With a Price/Earnings ratio of just 11.23x, Croghan's stock is priced for about a 9% annual return (1/P/E), and a discounted cash flow model also shows high single digit growth over the next 10 years. The attractive valuation is also coupled with a healthy dividend that I expect management to continue to raise in future years. At current levels, the dividend yield provides a strong, steady, reliable income source for income-focused investors, and provides an additional bonus for non-income-focused investors owning the stock for growth.

This Is Why I Might Change My Investment Thesis, Or Close My Position

With all of the positive items discussed above, I recommend a long position in Croghan. However, there are risks that could further develop and cause me to re-evaluate this recommendation. I discussed above that it is difficult to measure Whirlpool and Kraft Heinz direct impact on Croghan, as well as the investment in business development that Sandusky County partakes in. If large corporations, or many small businesses, started to leave the area, or fail, I would revisit the thesis for Croghan with specific emphasis on its deposit growth and loan growth. I would also revisit these specific areas if Sandusky County were to shift its focus away from investing in local businesses.

There is not currently much competition for Croghan in its area of Fremont, OH from large banks. FITB is its most direct large competitor since its headquarters are in Cincinnati, OH. However, FITB does not have many branch locations in or around Fremont, OH, where Croghan predominately operates. USB and HBAN also have a small presence in the area with just a few locations. If any of these banks were to increase their presence in the area, or other large banks were to add a strong presence, I would revist the potential growth opportunities for Croghan.

As I discussed above, I would like to see management at Croghan diversify its revenue by increasing its non-interest income. One of the ways it can do this is through fintech. If management ignores the trends in the evolving financial services industry, startup fintech companies may take a significant portion of their business. Although Fintech covers a broad range of companies/products/services, in general, it is financial technologies that can add to/improve banks offerings (chip cards, mobile banking, etc.) or replace them all together (robo-advising, peer-to-peer lending, etc.). Many large banks are aware of the disruption taking place and are using their vast financial resources to pivot their strategy, partner with fintech startups, or provide competing services. However, small banks like Croghan may not have the financial resources needed to develop their own new technologies and could be replaced by faster growing startup companies. It certainly is not a trend that will ruin the banking industry as we know it overnight, but it is a large disruption that is likely in the early stages and could prove significant in the future. Some argue that fintech will overhaul the banking industry, while others argue the opposite. What is known for sure is that these startup fintech firms force banks to improve their operations and offerings or risk being left behind. Investors will need to watch fintech evolve in the coming years and consider its impact on Croghan.

Up to now, the risks I have discussed have been outside of Croghan’s control, but there are also internal risks specific to Croghan that I would encourage investors to watch if they were to invest in the stock. Primarily, if the health of Croghan's balance sheet deteriorated, that would be a concern.

The Bottom Line

Overall, Croghan is a very well-run bank with a healthy and growing balance sheet, business operations that continue to improve and generate a lot of cash. I would also like to see management shift its focus to diversifying its revenue stream into more non-interest income sources over the next 3-5 years, but as they do that, I expect management to continue to operate the business at performance and efficiency ratios superior to its peers and industry averages. There are certainly downsides to an investment in Croghan, as discussed above, that will cause many investors to shy away from the stock. However, for those truly long-term investors who are not concerned with the size of the company or the liquidity of its stock, a position can gradually be built over time at a good valuation.

Author's note: If you have enjoyed this article, please "like" it below and click the "follow" button next to my name at the top of the page. Your support will allow me to invest further time and resources into creating proprietary research.

Everything included in this article is not to be taken as investing advice because I am not your investment adviser. Also, I have not considered your specific situation as your fiduciary. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence before making any investments and should consult with an investment professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CHBH over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.