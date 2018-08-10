Weibo: Catch The Fall, But Be Aware Of The Risk

Currency risk may play a role in the declining share price. Along with this is a risky share structure that involves deals that may not be in Weibo's favor.

Despite this strength and positive outlook, there are risks with this company that investors should be aware of.

The most recent Q2 earnings report highlights this strength and shows that there's growth in both aspects: Financial and engagement.

Weibo (WB) is a Chinese internet company that has just appeared on my radar. The company just reported Q2 earnings, and numbers beat expectations. Many followers on SA were calling for the stock to spike the following trading session, but were surprised to see the opposite. Currently, the stock is trading just above 52-week lows and continues to dip. However, the outlook for the business still remains strong.

Before the earnings release, WB closed at $83.47 per share. At the open of the next trading session, the stock spiked shortly to ~$89 per share but then fell to a close of $80.09.

With a history of strong growth both financially and with engagement, the current selloff is creating an increasingly deep discount for investors. While the future of Weibo is still forecasted to be strong, there's a bear market and volatile economy at home, and this may push the stock down even farther in the short term. Patient investors willing to stomach risk should pay attention to decide whether or not this company is worth a position initiation.

Financials

Below are the Q2 earnings results:

EPS of $0.68 (beat by $0.02)

$426.59M (beats by $3.1M)

Weibo reported strong growth pre-market on August 8. Revenue as a whole was up 68% y/y, with both segments (Ads/Marketing and Value-added) growing in excess of 60%. Over the last five years, revenue has grown at a CAGR of 77%, from $66 million in 2012 to $1.2 billion in 2017. Meanwhile, cost of revenues has only grown at a CAGR of 31%, ending at $231 million in 2017, representing a roughly 80% gross margin.

Net income for the quarter came in at $140.9 million, up 92% y/y. This is more than all of 2016. Analysts aren't expecting the growth to slow either. By 2020, the average EPS for the year is expected to be $5.41, according to Barron's. This would equal roughly $1.2 billion in net earnings, equivalent to 2017 revenue (36% CAGR).

It's hard to estimate revenue based off of earnings projections as the company has never floated around a consistent net margin. Shown below, the net margin was drastically negative in 2012, and was still negative in 2014 (IPO year). However, ever since, the company has nearly doubled its NM every year. Because of this, it's hard to say where it will plateau.

Share Structure

Weibo's ADSs trade on the Nasdaq. Each ADS represents 1 Class A share. There are 223 million shares outstanding as of March 31, 2018, and a little more than half of those are Class A shares, which receive one vote per share. The other half are composed of Class B shares, which receive three votes per share. The issue with this is how those shares are allocated.

Based on the most recent 20-F from the company, the total ownership of directors and executive officers equals 1%. With this low ownership, it actually does not matter what management thinks because with this 1% ownership comes negligible voting power, as shown below. This may appear a concern because it does not ensure that management's interests are aligned with the company. However, Charles Chao is the Chairman of the Board for Weibo and is the CEO of Sina (NASDAQ:SINA). This keeps some alignment, but not with all of management.

The overwhelming majority of voting power (71.6%) is held by Sina. Weibo actually spun out of Sina in 2014 with its IPO. The company owns 45.6% of outstanding shares, which is all Class B shares. The other major shareholder is Alibaba (BABA) with 30.4% of outstanding shares equating to 15.9% of voting power.

Because of this structuring, it's important to look at Sina's share structure. As of March 31, 2018, Sina had ~71.5 million ordinary shares outstanding, each subject to one vote. As of year-end 2017, there were 7,150 preferred shares outstanding each subject to 10,000 votes per share. The company's 20-F shows that 8.5 million ordinary shares and all preferred shares are owned by the CEO, Charles Chao. This equates to 55.9% voting power.

If we follow the share trail, we can see that Chao owns ~40% of the voting power in Weibo:

Chao owns ~56% voting power of Sina

Sina owns ~72% voting power of Weibo

Chao owns ~40% voting power of Weibo

However, as recently shown by fellow contributor Snowball Investing, this ownership has been falling. It's unclear the reasoning, but since the price of the stock has fallen by about 40% this year, management may begin to regain exposure, but there's no way of knowing.

Currency Risk

This growth has continued despite the unfavorable forex environment. The waning currency power within the CNY has erased nearly all gained strength against the USD since late 2016. All of this has happened extremely recently, rebounding from its 2018 lows of 6.27 to 6.83 as of 8/8/18. This devaluation of the CNY is by no means an accident. President Xi is devaluing the currency in an effort to absorb blowback from the trade war with the US.

As if it was not enough to have a trade war between two of the most powerful countries on the planet, but now there may be a currency war beginning. While Xi devalues, the USD continues to gain strength across most forex pairings. This is resulting in stagnant interest rates despite relatively strong economic growth (Trump years have averaged 2.7% real GDP growth, but the latest quarter was a large 4.1%).

A portion of the blame for the price decline may be a result of these forex activities. As the exchange rate fluctuates, the ADS price will naturally fluctuate as well. This is because the ADS is tied to the domestic share which trades in the foreign currency, in this case the Chinese Yuan. Each Weibo ADS represents 1 Class A share. The chart below shows the share price (in both CNY and USD) and the exchange rate at two different points. One at the low of 2018 and one at the current.

Date USD Price CNY Price Exchange Rate (CNY-USD) 4/11/18 $123.91 845.69 6.27 CNY/USD 8/8/18 $80.09 546.60 6.83 CNY/USD

There has been a 35%, or $43.82, decline within the four months used in my example. If the exchange rate had remained the same (6.27 CNY/USD), then the current price of WB should be $87.18 per share. In other words, roughly $7 has been shed due to a devaluation in the CNY currency. In terms of percentage, ~15% of the 35% (or 5%) of the decline over the past four months can be attributed to an unfavorable exchange rate.

Conclusion

For investors considering Weibo, it's important to recognize the risks. This company does have potential, but not all investors can stomach increased risk exposure. As a result of this, some may feel better looking at Sina itself. There are two schools of thought behind Sina vs. Weibo:

Investment within Sina includes exposure to Weibo along with diversification into other sectors including fintech. Since Weibo is the majority of Sina's revenue, why not get full exposure to the segment that's performing well and invest in Weibo?

Either way, because of the sloppy economy in China, either stock may be a winner. Weibo is trading at a P/S of 15.4x and a FP/E of 29.9x. These ratios are above others in the same sector, which averages 1.34x sales and 11.4x current earnings. The justification is that Weibo is a growth company, and it also performs better than similar companies as shown below.

If we use the FP/E of 30x, then we can expect WB to trade at $117.90 this year based on an EPS of $3.93 in 2019 and $162.30 per share in 2019 based on $5.41 EPS in 2020.

