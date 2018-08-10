Nautilus: Avoid

Management did raise FY18 revenue guidance, but it's clear that growth has plateaued and there probably isn't much upside remaining in the short-term.

Nautilus (NLS) posted a disappointing Q2 last week that saw a continuation of the weak growth trend that has weighed on the stock over the past year and a half. Management did lift revenue guidance for the year, but it’s clear that growth has plateaued and there’s probably not much upside left. Conversely, cyclicality is a huge risk and an economic downturn would cause a significant decline in earnings. Shares still trade above mid-cycle average valuations, but insiders have been selling. Avoid Nautilus.

Q2 Review and Valuation Discussion

NLS has a lot of fixed costs, so the sales decrease, coupled with an increase in product costs and a less profitable sales mix, resulted in a 69% fall in operating income (gross profit fell 12.3%). The decrease would have been even worse were it not for improved cost management (the opex rate fell 180 bps to 43%), and this provides a good example of the operating leverage risk investors face with NLS (more on this later).

The weakness isn’t necessarily a reason for panic: the second quarter is historically the seasonally slowest quarter of the year for NLS and overall performance was in-line with management expectations. NLS actually expects “strong” growth from the Direct segment in the back half of the year based on new production launches and the introduction of a new digital platform, and is taking pricing actions to mitigate the cost inflation. Management even lifted its full year revenue guidance, although operating income guidance remains unchanged at $42-$45M.

Investors may not need to panic, but this isn’t the time to buy either. NLS currently trades at a P/CF multiple of 12.6, compared to a median of 9.7 over the previous 10-year cycle. A mid-to-high-teen multiple is about the best investors can hope for in peak conditions, and while NLS has been on a nice run, growing revenues at a 16% CAGR between 2010 and 2016 (Figure 1), these peak days are over

Figure 1: Historical Revenues (USD thousands)

Source: Madison Investment Research

Like many companies in the consumer sector, NLS benefited from the release of pent-up demand and a prolonged recovery in consumer spending after the financial crisis. But NLS operates in a mature market, and now that revenues are back up to pre-crash levels again, the growth has stalled out (Figure 1), causing a corresponding stagnation in the stock price (Figure 2).

Figure 2: 10-Year Stock Performance

Source: Morningstar

Management’s FY18 revenue guidance implies ~7% growth over last year based on the midpoint, but this is only 3.5% annually on a two-year stack, which is basically the rate at which mature industries grow in an expanding economy. With its market pretty much tapped out, NLS now has to create demand through new product introductions, and the increased investments in R&D, marketing etc. heighten NLS’s cyclicality/operating leverage risk (R&D spend is up 14% for the first six months of the year).

Thus, we don’t see much upside at the current valuation, and insiders seem to agree. There’s been a lot of selling (but no buying) off of option exercises during the past 6-10 months (Figure 3), and most of these sales have occurred within the $15-$16 range. Insiders aren’t exactly dumping shares, but they don’t think the stock can go much higher anytime soon either, and after analyzing recent sales trends this makes sense.

Figure 3: Insider Activity

Source: Morningstar

Investors buying now face an asymmetric risk/reward profile because, while the upside appears to be limited in the short-term, things can turn south in a hurry if the economy contracts. Demand for workout equipment is cyclical, and NLS’s sales fell almost 85% in the three years after the housing crash. The company’s high degree of operating leverage magnifies these declines, and while another collapse of this magnitude isn’t too likely anytime soon, NLS’s P/CF multiple would likely fall to the mid-upper single digit range (vs. the current P/CF of 12.6) in the event of a downturn.

Conclusion

Q2 shouldn’t cause any panic, but there’s no reason to invest in NLS right now. The stock is more expensive than usual, growth has plateaued, insiders are selling, and cyclicality is a big risk. The time to invest in this company is during a cyclical low, not now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.