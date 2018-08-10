Why China Won't Reverse Gold's Slide

Gold investors are hoping that China will inadvertently ride to gold’s rescue in the coming weeks. Specifically, they believe that China’s attempts at stabilizing its yuan currency will eventually stop the gold market's bleeding and bolster the metal’s price. In today’s report, we’ll review the latest developments on the foreign exchange front as I’ll explain that the dollar, not the yuan, remains the critical longer-term driver for gold in the intermediate term.

The price of gold was virtually unchanged on Thursday despite a stronger U.S. dollar. Gold held firm after bouncing off its lowest level of the year earlier this week. Gold’s refusal to move lower in the latest session was widely attributed to Chinese yuan strength.

In other news, the U.S. government said it would impose new sanctions on Russia after accusing Moscow of using nerve poison against a former Russian spy and his daughter in England. Moscow responded by calling the sanctions “absolutely illegal”, according to CNBC. Normally, gold would rally in the wake of such news due to its desirability as a safe-haven from geopolitical uncertainty. Significantly, however, the gold price didn’t budge in response to this latest global worry, which is another sign of its extreme weakness right now.

There’s no denying that the gold price has been tightly correlated with the yuan in recent weeks. It’s also true that the Chinese currency has reflected the market’s concerns about the potential damage which a U.S.-China trade war could inflict on the global economy. Yet the dominant driver of the gold price continues to be the U.S. dollar. To prove this, let's examine both currencies in relation to gold.

Shown below is the WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Strategy Fund (CYB), which is my favorite proxy for the yuan. The yuan ETF has been trying to establish a short-term bottom in recent days after declining for nearly four months. It's certainly possible that a yuan rally could provide some short-term relief for gold. However, CYB hasn’t yet managed to close two days above its 15-day moving average, which is the minimum requirement for an immediate-term (1-4 week) bottom based on the technical trading strategy I employ. Therefore it’s too early to hang one’s hope for a gold rally on a yuan turnaround.

Source: BigCharts

That said, there’s no denying that China is trying to stabilize its currency via government policy after the People’s Bank of China recently acted to curb short selling of the yuan. As I mentioned in a recent report, the central bank is requiring currency speculators to place reserves equivalent to 20% of their positions to trade some foreign-exchange forward contracts, according to Barron’s. This makes it more expensive to sell short the yuan, which China officials believe will halt the yuan’s slide.

Assuming the yuan’s downward trend is reversed, would this be enough to reverse gold’s intermediate-term slide? I would argue no, since the dollar’s strength is far more influential to the metal’s price than the yuan. What’s more, the strength of the U.S. dollar index (DXY) is a reflection of myriad factors right now, including the strengthening domestic economy and the better position of the U.S. compared to China when it comes to the potential impact of trade tariffs. The U.S. is less vulnerable than China due to the latter’s reliance on exports. Thus, the dollar’s strength is a more salient concern for gold than any potential strengthening of the yuan.

Speaking of the greenback, the following graph shows in ever clearer detail the latest show of strength of the U.S. dollar. This is a chart of the Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (UUP), which sometimes provides a cleaner representation of the prevailing trend in the dollar index. Thursday’s spike to a new high for the year in UUP is definitely a significant concern for gold investors. A delayed reaction in the gold price, where gold declines to another new low, is a distinct possibility in light of the dollar’s latest breakout from its two-month holding pattern. Notice also that UUP remains above its rising 50-day moving average, which confirms the dollar ETF’s intermediate-term trend is still bullish.

Source: BigCharts

The iShares Gold Trust (IAU), my gold proxy, remains below its declining 15-day moving average which means sellers still technically control its immediate-term (1-4 week) trend. A 2-day higher close above the 15-day MA is needed for IAU to confirm an immediate-term bottom per the rules of my trading discipline. For now, investors should avoid the temptation to assume the bottom is in and instead wait for a confirmed reversal of the downward trend.

Source: BigCharts

Finally, a brief examination of the iShares Silver Trust (SLV) is in order. SLV often serves as a leading indicator for the gold price. It also hasn’t yet reversed its downward trend, as can be seen here. However, SLV almost managed to close above its 15-day moving average in the last two trading sessions, which suggests the silver bulls are trying to regain control of the immediate trend. A 2-day higher close by SLV in the coming days would pave the way for another immediate-term bottom for gold and the gold ETFs, so we’ll be closely monitoring this development in the days ahead. For now, though, SLV remains technically in a downtrend as long as it’s below the 15-day MA.

Source: BigCharts

On a strategic note, I recommend that investors avoid new commitments to the iShares Gold Trust (IAU). The burden remains on the gold bulls to prove the metal’s immediate overhead supply problem has been resolved and that they are serious about regaining control of gold’s immediate-term trend. Until they do, remain in cash.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.