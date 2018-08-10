FlexShopper: Operations May Be Suspended

The company needs to raise $20 million of equity to appease its main creditor.

FlexShopper must raise $20 million of equity by August 31, 2018 to appease Waterfall Asset Management. If they fail to raise equity, it appears that operations may be suspended or curtailed. The stock is an illiquid nano cap with a market capitalization of about $20 million and an enterprise value of approximately $50 million. After introducing the business and detailing historical performance, I’ll detail the recent key developments and attempt to connect the dots.

Business Overview

FlexShopper (NASDAQ: FPAY) leases consumer goods on its website to customers using rent-to-own plans. Products are drop-shipped from retailers like BestBuy or Overstock making FlexShopper an intermediary who stores no inventory. The rent-to-own plans charge a high interest rate on repayments, attempting to offset the risks that a predominantly subprime clientele proffer.

Historical Performance

FlexShopper has not been profitable in any quarter since 2014:

(Source: company reports)

The gap between total costs and total revenues has also gone the wrong way, expanding over time:

Note: Total costs include: operating costs, interest expense & cumulative dividends on Series 2 convertible preferred shares. (Source: company reports)

Losses have been exacerbated with high provisions for doubtful accounts, as predominantly subprime customers have ceased paying their leases on a regular basis:

(Source: company reports)

Compounding the negative data, it appears that net losses are correlated with the number of leases written; placing a dampener on future growth aspirations:

Note: 2016 follows the same trends above but was removed from the charts because it makes the relationship less clear, 2016 had the largest net losses before spending was pared back on marketing, and a similar number of leases written, compared to 2017. (Source: company reports)

Despite raising $20 million of equity from PIMCO in 2016 and being on the hook for $19 million of debt proceeds, the June 30 cash balance was $2 million with approximately $1 million of cash burned per month in the prior quarter. This lack of cash has placed FlexShopper’s management in a make or break situation.

Recent Key Developments

February 2, 2018: FlexShopper borrows from its CFO and NRNS Capital Holdings LLC

Running low on cash, FlexShopper issued promissory notes to the CFO and NRNS Capital Holdings LLC for $1 million and $2.5 million respectively paying approximately 15.9% per annum. (8-K, p. 1; 10-Q, p. 9)

April 3, 2018: Waterfall Asset Management LLC demands a $20 million equity raise

Waterfall, who is owed $16 million by FlexShopper, instructs the company to raise $20 million in equity by July 31, 2018 in exchange for breathing room on the debt’s contract termination date. (8-K, p. 2)

July 5, 2018: NRNS Capital Holdings LLC asks for its $2.5 million back

NRNS provided a 30-day written notice requesting that it’s $2.5 million be returned. FlexShopper negotiated an extension to pay the money back on or before August 31, 2018. (10-Q, p. 13)

July 31, 2018: Waterfall extends the $20 million equity raise deadline from July 31 to to August 31, 2018

If $20 million of equity is raised by August 31, 2018 the Commitment Termination Date on the $16 million of debt will be extended to February 28, 2021. If $20 million of equity isn’t raised by August 31, 2018 the Commitment Termination Date can be enforced anytime between September 1, 2018 and February 28, 2021. The Commitment Maturity Date occurs 12 months after the Commitment Termination Date. (10-Q, p. 13)

Paragraph from the Q2, 2018 10-Q

If the Company is unable to obtain additional equity capital and extend the credit facilities, management believes the Company would be able to maintain a positive cash position by servicing and collecting its existing lease portfolio and paying its obligations as they become due but would be forced to curtail or suspend normal business operations, including its discretionary marketing expenditures. (10-Q, p. 5, emphasis added)

July 31, 2018: Waterfall changes the Backup Servicer for FlexShopper’s Leases

The Backup Servicer is changed from First Associates, LLC to Systems & Services Technologies, Inc, effective August 14, 2018 (Section 2a). The Servicer, as defined in the Credit Agreement is the Seller (FlexShopper). If FlexShopper suspends operations and isn’t servicing the leases, a Backup Servicer is required to collect the lease payments.

Connecting the dots

I don’t think that FlexShopper can raise $20 million of equity because of its historical financial performance. The company has lost money for 18 straight quarters suggesting structural unprofitability. Revenue growth has increased losses, provisions for doubtful accounts have increased most quarters, and net losses have increased proportionally to the number of leases written. The combination of these factors has destroyed capital, the capital that they do have wishes to flee (NRNS), and they’ve resorted to borrowing from a related party (the CFO) at 15.9% per annum; suggesting that traditional capital sources have dried up.

If traditional capital sources have indeed dried up, and FlexShopper fails to raise the $20 million, management will be forced to curtail or suspend normal business operations after August 31, 2018, as noted in the recent quarterly report. I believe that Waterfall is positioning for this outcome by nominating their preferred Backup Servicer in Systems & Systems Technologies. Waterfall, and possibly other debt holders will receive scheduled interest payments from collected leases and the sale of repossessed goods. Waterfall’s principal repayment will be made 12 months after the Contract Termination Date is nominated. It’s an open question what percentage of the $4.1 million accounts receivable, $17.8 million of net lease merchandise and remaining assets can be recovered? Whether the debt holders will be repaid in full is unclear? Whether FlexShopper would recommence operations after shutting down is unknown? And whether shareholders will receive any proceeds at all is uncertain? I don’t have the answers to these questions yet and will be following the developments with interest. I’ll aim to write a follow-up article assessing the future developments; whether it’s the cessation of operations, or the raising of equity at the eleventh hour.

One observation to close, if FlexShopper curtails or suspends operations in three weeks, it would appear that the June/July stock price has been thoroughly disconnected from the fundamentals.

(Source: MarketWatch)

Disclosure: I am/we are short FPAY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.