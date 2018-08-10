Agellan Commercial REIT Is A Buy

Investment Thesis

Agellan Commercial REIT (ACR.UN) is currently a mispriced security that is trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) at a discount and offering an attractive dividend yield of 6% to shareholders. Agellan has also seen investor interest from Activist Investors as recently as November of 2017. The Activists were successful in reaching a deal with management in November of 2017. As part of the deal the Activist Investors were given three board seats and caused Agellan to make an acquisition. Given this recent shake up in management, strong fundamentals, and the attractive dividend yield, Agellan is an attractive buy. The presence of an attractive dividend yield allows for even lack luster share price increases to be profitable. A well covered dividend guarantees a decent return while waiting for mean reversion to completely take hold. The strong economic fundamentals of the stock and the recent Activist Investor activity combine to provide a fairly solid floor for the price of the stock to rest on. The possible downside to the stock appears very low and the upside on the stock appears very large.

Qualitative Factors

The first interesting fact about Agellan is that all but two of the firm’s properties are located in the United States. The remaining two properties are located in Canada. So, although listed in on the TSX in Canada the Agellan Commercial REIT is very much based in US real estate. Even if one was a bear on the Canadian real estate market that would not apply here. It also leaves the firm well positioned to seek out attractive acquisitions in properties wherever they may be. As it is not a specifically stated policy that management will favor US real estate over Canadian. Instead management explains that the reason for the favoritism shown toward US real estate at this time is due the real estate market in the United States being more attractive presently. Thus, should that ever change management could easily shift into acquiring properties in Canada. This to me seems like attractive long-term strategic position for the firm to be resting in.

The properties are predominately located in the eastern United States, the furthest west that Agellan owns properties is Texas. The greatest number of properties it owns are classified as industrial totaling 4.8 million square feet, office space accounts for 1.8 million square feet. Combined industrial and office space make up over 99% of the firm’s properties. Its largest client with 9% of Agellan’s in-place base rent is Health Care Service Corp followed by, in no particular order, by IBM, General Motors, Allstate, Supervalu, and United Natural Foods Inc. This is a broad mix of tenants, all with credit ratings of BBB or higher, with the exception of Supervalu that has a credit rating of B. Real Estate is very unique as an investment class in a specific sense, as although all the assets that the firm holds are real estate. It would do the firm an injustice to assume that there is no uniqueness past that point. Agellan as a business is essentially diversified across a wide range of business enterprises. In order for Agellan to be negatively impacted Health Care, Auto Manufacturing, Information Technology, and Grocery Store products would all have to be taking a hit as well, as these are the industries its tenants operate in. This makes me confident that Agellan is insulated against risk baring any kind of broad economic decline that everyone is pulled into.

The entrance of Activist Investors in 2017 and the threat of a proxy fight that followed, while certainly very dramatic and disrupting of the status quo, would seem to be a long-term positive change for shareholders. It is rare that there is such a clear guarantee that a shareholder’s interests align with the board of directors, as there is when board seats are won by Activist Investors. As instead of facing a proxy fight an agreement was reached between both parties. I usually consider it a very positive sign when management has a large financial stake of their own in the firm. As it binds the shareholders and managements interests together. However, when a third party acquires a 10% stake in a business, which is what happened here, with the intent of creating value for shareholders, it is a noteworthy occurrence. I interpret it as an extremely good sign of things to come, especially when a deal is reached with management and there is no threat of a proxy fight on the horizon.

Quantitative Factors

The overall fundamentals for the firm are strong. The firm has assets that are about 82% greater than its total liabilities. Free cash flow has been stable and slowly growing every year. The firm correspondingly increases its debt repayment to track with increases in borrowing levels. The debt load for the company is also very spread out, with not more than 5.31% of its debt maturing in any individual year. Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities exceeds Cash Dividends Paid by 245%, I interpret this as an indication that the dividend is well covered. The company also states in its annual report that it could if it was inclined, issues more shares of stock to cover its dividend. I actually think that is a short-sighted idea, that they hopefully never start doing, and it does not appear that the firm has ever done this in the past. However, this does show how committed the firm is to maintaining its dividend. Taking a look at FFO the picture gets even better for Agellan, all total since Agellan’s inception FFO has risen by 260%. The largest single year increase in FFO occurred between 2016 and 2017 where the total FFO for the firm increased by 62.5%. This amounts to a 76% increase in FFO per share since inception, and a 33.3% increase in FFO per share between 2016 and 2017. FFO was calculated by hand using data obtained from the Income Statement. Occupancy is also sitting at 96.5% and has risen by 3% since 2016. Lease expirations are also fairly spaced out with 2020 being the largest year where 20% of leases will expire.

With every stock I review I really try hard to find that smoking gun on the Income Statement, Balance Sheet, or Cash Flow Statement. I am always looking for that number that stands out and can be indicative of hidden problems. The only aspect of this business that isn’t fairly standard and boilerplate information on its decent fundamentals would be the U curve its earnings have taken in the last five years. Honestly, I am just not concerned about that, I think the dip in earnings that occurred on year three is what helped attract the attention of Activist Investors. This would also mean that whatever problem the business was facing three years ago has been addressed. The strong numbers present on the firm’s financial statements do not seem to have any imminent threats lurking. This combined with the rising FFO completely puts any worries about this firm to rest for me. Agellan is a financially strong Commercial REIT.

Buy, Hold, or Sell

This stock is a buy and I am not seeing what the problem with this stock is. It is unclear if poor management in years prior, Activist Investor activity, the stock being traded on the TSX, or Agellan having a market cap of 456 million are what has been keeping the share price low. Between the changes brought on by the activists, the dividend yield, and sound fundamentals this stock is a buy for an investor. Personally, what makes me the most bullish about this firm is the recent Activist Investor activity, most importantly, because the conflict between management and the Activists is already resolved and the business is moving forward. Yet still the stock remains priced quite low, this creates a rare buying opportunity for investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ACRVF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.