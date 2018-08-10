Morneau Shepell's (MSIXF) CEO Stephen Liptrap on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Morneau Shepell Inc. (OTC:MSIXF) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Cal August 10, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Stephen Liptrap – President and Chief Executive Officer

Scott Milligan – Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Stephanie Price – CIBC

Marko Kais – TD Securities

Jaeme Gloyn – National Bank Financials

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Second Quarter 2018 Conference Call for Morneau Shepell Inc. Please note that this conference call will contain forward-looking statements, which reflects management's current beliefs and expectations regarding the corporation's future growth and results of operations.

Actual results can differ materially from those anticipated.

I would now like to turn the meeting over to Mr. Stephen Liptrap, President and Chief Executive Officer of Morneau Shepell Inc. Please go ahead, Mr. Liptrap. Please go ahead, Mr. Liptrap.

Stephen Liptrap

Thanks, Paul. Good morning and thank you for joining us. On the call with me today is Scott Milligan, our Chief Financial Officer. Yesterday, after markets closed, we released Morneau Shepell’s financial results for the second quarter of 2018. Like always, you can access the news release, financial statements and our MD&A on our website at morneaushepell.com. Today, I’ll briefly summarize the results for the quarter, highlight some key client wins in support of our strategy and update you on the LifeWorks acquisition that closed on July 27. Then Scott will review and more GAAP or financials with an emphasis on the LifeWorks transaction and it's complimentary impact on our business model and recurring revenue profile.

We were pleased with our second quarter results, as we continue to demonstrate good execution of our strategic plan. At high level we delivered 7.5% revenue growth over Q2 last year and saw adjusted EBITDA grow 7.7%, all the while delivering EBITDA margin of 19.7%, up slightly from last year. The basis of these results is good growth across all four lines of business. In particular, we have some significant wins in Q2 to include the LifeWorks acquisition that complements each one of our five strategic pillars. As a reminder, these are building out our core business, accelerating our U.S. presence and growth, investing behind technology and the HR space, enhancing our ability to integrate across our product offerings and cross-sell and be more scalable in our solutions.

Second for the quarter, our sales pipeline continues to grow solidly and our recurring revenue increasing Q2 was in the double digits. Third, we achieved strong growth in the U.S. well into the double digits. In addition, to strong U.S. revenue growth, we had some significant wins in the quarter and in July. We had signed a significant outsourcing agreement with a major U.S. company. Through this agreement we will be serving more than 250 organizations in the U.S. This is a powerful story that drives skill for us in the context of our strategy of both focusing on our core businesses and accelerating our U.S. growth.

Also in the U.S. market, we signed up the American operations of the European life insurance company, elipsLife which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Swiss Re, a leading global reinsurance company. What's interesting is that elipsLife is entering the U.S. market for the first time and what we're providing them is an EAP solution customized to their needs, so that they can enter the market to target enterprise clients. So, essentially it's a channel agreement focused initially on the American Midwest with plans to expand across the country. It’s exciting because it not only supports our U.S. growth strategy, but through the new relationships we’re building, it opens up new global opportunities as well. We also had another health and welfare win in the U.S. in excess of $2 million per year and we added a student support program with Michigan State. This was an expansion of our international student program that we had put in place earlier with Michigan State. We also had a number of wins close to $1 million in Canada to include retirement solutions for a large mining operation and EAP win in Quebec and in asset management solution in the oil and gas industry.

From a cross-sell standpoint in Eastern Canada, we landed in assignment to provide an asset management solution in addition to administering the organization's public sector pensions. I mention these client wins because they support the evolving direction and growth strategy of our company in this way. Today, we're more focused than ever on the U.S. market, while ensuring we remain as we are today, strong in Canada. Today, we’re more focused on innovation as a game-changer, but also we're taking the time and putting the effort in to answer a very strategic question, how best can we scale our company? Can we grow more efficiently and strategically? And that brings me to the acquisition of LifeWorks in July, which is a great example of how we're targeting acquisitions that allow us to accelerate our strategic plan. As you know LifeWorks is a leading global well being and employee assistance provider, with strong market positions in the U.S., the U.K. and Australia. Very complimentary geographies to our footprint.

As we’ve previously talked, LifeWorks significantly increases our overall presence in the U.S. and internationally, from 15% of our total revenue to 24%. It makes us one of the largest wellbeing in EAP players in the world. In addition to building out a geographic footprint, this acquisition gives us an opportunity to be the power brand in the wellbeing space on a global basis because today and always accounts LifeWorks as a leader and an innovator involving global markets for solutions in employee health, wellbeing and engagement.

It's really an ideal match, Morneau Shepell is much deeper in the clinical treatment side of workplace health and wellbeing and we have a strong technology platform to make that a great experience for clients’ employees. The LifeWorks fast-paced platform broadens our solution portfolio across the HR wellbeing space to include employee engagement, rewards and recognition, human resource communications and employee perks. LifeWorks also provides an integrated cloud based user experience, which we see growing over time and allowing us to further scale our business across the HR wellbeing space.

LifeWorks CEO, Jamie True has joined us as a Chief Digital Officer. In this role, Jamie will lead the strategy and development of our enterprise cloud based platform. In addition, he will lead the sales activities for our LifeWorks line of business, which was previously, our employee support solutions line of business.

With the acquisition, we add 500 talented employees, 4,200 customers, $100 in revenue and strong recurring revenue model that's complementary to our own as Scott will talk about. Put very simply with LifeWorks, our combined organization offers a single one-stop-shop to more of our client employee population right across the globe. And this is consistent with our vision for Morneau Shepell focusing our growth strategy on solutions that positively impact the health and productivity of people, the heart of every organization.

I'm pleased to say in the early stages of organizational integration with LifeWorks things are proceeding as planned. Our teams are working together, collaborating on go-to-market strategies, where we're really excited about the cross-selling opportunities.

So, I’m handing the call over to Scott, who will bring us back to our finances. Let me say that we are pleased with another solid quarter of growth and strong execution of our strategic print. Scott?

Scott Milligan

Thanks, Stephen, and good morning. Before we go deeper into the results, I’d like to briefly refer to the financial impact and rationale for LifeWorks. While there’s plenty to get excited about with the unified technology platform and the future of the combined business, there's still a lot of value to be created from the existing business at LifeWorks. We acquired a strong, growing company of international scale and innovative scope that fits our business model and strategy perfectly. Stephen mentioned that from a revenue diversity perspective, the acquisition increases our U.S. and international presence.

Just as importantly, LifeWorks produces high quality stable cash flow and earnings with its core EAP business delivering 97% of total revenue today. And given the specific mix of solutions within their EAP portfolio, we see some real upside in terms of growth for clients looking ahead. We also anticipate strong EBITDA and earnings accretion in our forecast, as we move into organizational integration and optimization. We expect to generate significant run rate synergies over the next two years or so, primarily from cost rationalization and operational consolidation. In terms of financing the deal, again as we have discussed is a very good one and in no way detracts from our financial health.

The $325 million U.S. transaction price as we noted in the media release was fully financed with equity from a $210 million bought deal and the rest from debt financed by upsizing our credit facility to $500 million. On closing our incremental debt is in the $200 million range, which translates into a debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of approximately 2.8 to 1.

We're pleased with the financial profile of the business post closing. And you can be assured that going forward, the value of being a well-financed, indeed financially strong competitor will remain central to how we operate and scale the business for future growth.

Now let's turn to the financial results in more detail; first, looking at our year-to-date performance. In the first half, we reported $338.7 million in revenue, an increase of 7.3%. Adjusted EBITDA at $67.3 million is up 7.5%. Adjusted EBITDA margin was up slightly to 19.9% compared to 19.8% a year ago. We're tracking very solidly to where we want to be. As part of that, as Stephen noted, we had a strong second quarter, where the company reported $171.2 million in revenue, an increase of 7% or $12 million from the same period last year.

Adjusted EBITDA in the quarter increased 7.7% to $33.7 million, up from $31.3 million in Q2 2017. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 19.7%, the same as in Q2 2017. Profit was $13.7 million in the quarter compared to $12.1 million last year. During Q2, the company generated normalized free cash flow of $16.9 million compared to $15.4 million in the second quarter of 2017 and the company is maintaining its policy of paying a monthly dividend of $0.065 per share.

I will now turn the call back to Stephen.

Stephen Liptrap

Thanks, Scott. I'd like to thank everyone on the call for your time, so far today and we'd be pleased to now open the line to answer your questions. Paul, can you go ahead and open the line.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] The first question is from Stephanie Price from CIBC. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Stephanie Price

Good morning. I was hoping that you could talk a bit more about the cross-sell opportunities with LifeWorks. Scott mentioned in his remarks there is upside in terms of growth per client there.

Stephen Liptrap

Yeah, one of the things, this is Stephen here, Stephanie, one of the things that we're quite interested in in the acquisition was the fact that LifeWorks really does offer a broad spectrum of services across the HR wellbeing space and those range all the way from our rewards and recognition, to communication tools, to our recognition and employee perks. So, we really see an opportunity to go into current EAP client and sell them that broader spectrum rather than just EAP. So again, as we go forward we see us being much more of a wellbeing player, rather than specifically focused on the EAP market.

Stephanie Price

Perfect. And then in terms of technology platform, wonder if you could give us a bit more details around that as well?

Stephen Liptrap

Yeah it's, let me just kind of build on what we said before. One of the things we were really interested from a technology standpoint, we’ve spend a lot of time over the last few years, going very deep in a clinical app and the clinical technology platform. So, that people are able to 24/7 chat with a counselor, people are able to book appointments online and all of that. The decision that LifeWorks made over the last couple of years was not to go as deep from a clinical standpoint, but to go much broader from an HR standpoint. So, their platform is really, a cloud based app that employees go to, to get everything they need to do from a wellbeing standpoint. So, in a way we think of ourselves as being the work of wellbeing. The place that employees go to, to get recognition within the workplace, the place that employees can go to, to grant awards for other employees or managers grant awards, or a place that companies can rollout key communications and those type of things. So, it is a place that employees are going to on a regular basis and what we will do is we will take our deep clinical EAP app, merge those two things together and have that even a more robust solution than before.

Stephanie Price

Perfect, thanks. And then just one more; in terms of cost saving opportunities, the integration plans, hoping you can touch on that a bit more?

Scott Milligan

Yeah, it's Scott. So, the synergies are really based in – so they’re predominately cost-driven and they're really based in three areas and that would be, we have a greater scale and frankly, a better cost base on delivery for clinical services. And so, we will be spreading that cost base to the LifeWorks platform. Secondly, as we look at sales and clients et cetera, account management and operations and the leadership structure across those functions and the two companies there were some redundancies and opportunities for harmonization, so we've taken advantage of that. And thirdly, there will be some traditional back office savings and things like; finance and HR and those kinds of groups.

Stephanie Price

Great. Thank you very much.

Operator

Thank you. The next question is from Marko Kais from TD Securities. Please go head.

Marko Kais

Thanks. Good morning. Just wondering since the deal was announced, has there been any feedback from some of your larger existing clients and either from the LifeWorks archives.

Stephen Liptrap

Hi Marco, its Stephen, a couple comments on that. First thing leading up to even the close of the deal, I did have an opportunity to talk to some of our clients and some of the LifeWorks clients on a confidential basis, just to get a really good sense as to what they were seeing and all feedback was extremely positive. Since we announced the deal, we've had a lot of interactions obviously, with our clients. I would say the biggest question is how quickly can we take a look at the new platform and what does that mean, so that's been very positive. We actually had a win fairly recently, which was a very large retailer across the U.S. They were in conversations with LifeWorks but there was a slight hesitancy to close the deal because they didn't know, if there would be enough deep clinical support. So, as soon as we're able to announce the deal, they really saw it as an advantage to take a hold of what we've done from a clinical standpoint, put it together with the technology that they were very interested in and were able to sign that deal and close it. So, the reaction from customers has been extremely positive so far.

Marko Kais

Thanks for that. Also wondering, does LifeWorks impacts your appetite to do packings over the near term?

Scott Milligan

Yeah, its Scott here, Marco, I think you know our focus in the short-term is going to be on the integration and complete success of this deal. It doesn't mean we won't look at other tuck-ins and other opportunities, if they make themselves apparent. And there’s still a pipeline of opportunities out there, but as I said our main focus is on delivering on this one.

Marko Kais

Okay. And my last question is just wondering if you could quantify the revenue impact of the deals in U.S. when you signed in the quarter, and maybe the outsourcing agreement and to start [ph] elipsLife. And when do you expect this to come online?

Stephen Liptrap

Yeah, the outsourcing deal that we talked about will be primarily end of Q3 into Q4 for this year, it'll come online and it would be north of $10 million, so significant opportunity for us. elipsLife is closing in closer to that $1 million area, and really is a partnership agreement and that will also come online in Q3.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] The next question is from Jaeme Gloyn from National Bank Financials. Please go ahead.

Jaeme Gloyn

Yeah, hi good morning. First question is related to the organic growth rate of about 5% year-over-year. Can you give us a little bit of sense as to where that was coming from geographically speaking, was that primarily coming from the U.S. and maybe a little bit of a drag from Canada?

Scott Milligan

Yeah, its Scott here, Jaeme. I mean, percentage wise, the percentage growth is obviously significantly higher in the U.S. than it is in Canada in the high 20s. But given that the U.S. is such a small piece of the business the contribution to growth is pretty even between the two. So, it would be low mid-single digit growth in Canada and high 20s growth in the U.S.

Stephen Liptrap

Yeah, Jaeme, this is Stephen just building on it. From a strategic standpoint, we continue to see long-term mid-single digit growth in Canada, somewhere between 4% and 6% and it'll range depending on the quarter and we continue to look for double digit growth in the U.S.

Jaeme Gloyn

Okay, great. And in terms of the LifeWorks transaction and the cloud based platform, how much of a contribution is that to LifeWorks’ current revenue breakdown? And where do you expect to see that trend, let’s say over the next 12 months and maybe a longer term view as well?

Scott Milligan

Yeah, Jaeme, so and this was in the numbers in the prospectus, but we refer to them today. 97% of their 2017 revenue was traditionally AEP and 3% would be the cloud-based enhanced app. But what we're seeing is new sales are significantly much more than that obviously on the new side. So, we're – they’ve gone from 0% to 3% last year. We're seeing depending in various month-to-month between 30% and 50% of new sales are of the enhanced products. So, it'll take a long time, obviously, to make that a huge piece of the business, but we see that as a significant growth opportunity going forward.

Jaeme Gloyn

Okay. And that just two more on the LifeWorks and one quick follow-up with respect to the commentary around that large win from U.S. client, I was a little bit hesitant. Is that different than one of the companies you mentioned previously, Swiss Re American operations, I mean, that's a separate client, right, unrelated to any of those others that were identified and the context as to the size of this client?

Scott Milligan

Yeah, so, I think Stephen answered it, it's north of $10 million a year of revenue and yes, it's just distinct from anything we've announced in the past.

Jaeme Gloyn

Okay, great. And in terms of the – look for revenue growth with LifeWorks; the guidance right now is for -- is to not have any revenue synergies between the two companies. How much upside do you think there is on this? I mean, I look at Morneau is having access to 8 million lives, which is nearly double the lives that LifeWorks has. I have to think that there is going to be some revenue synergies there. I guess, why the conservative guidance at this point?

Stephen Liptrap

Yeah, Jaeme, this is Stephen here. I think as we look at it at least as we go back to our experience and everything, cost synergies are pretty definite and you can really get at them. So, we’ve really focused on getting at those costs synergies and we're confident in those. We do think there are some revenue synergies. We don't want to get ahead of ourselves though, as Scott mentioned, it's only 3% of the platform today. We do see it growing, but we're going to want to a little bit more experience. We’re going to want to be further down that road and having conversations with clients and everything before we want to walk into some revenue synergies going forward.

Jaeme Gloyn

Okay, great. Thank you very much.

Operator

Thank you. There are no further questions registered at this time. I would now like to turn the meeting back to Mr. Liptrap.

Stephen Liptrap

Great. Thank you very much, Paul. I'd like to end by expressing my thanks to everybody on the call. We continue to appreciate your interest in our company and we look forward to other opportunities in the future, including these calls to keep you up-to-date on what we're doing to drive our growth and success as a business. Thank you very much.

Operator

Thank you. The conference has now ended. Please disconnect your lines at this time and we thank you for your participation.