Risen From The Ashes, But Soon To Be Transformed

If you got in on its 2018 price gains, or you own its common units, you need to read this article.

It now yields 9.7%, with much improved coverage of 1.2X.

This LP bounced off its bottom and gained more than 30% year-to-date.

Back in late December 2017, we penned an article about Energy Transfer Partners (ETP), which was then at the lowly price of $17.67. Since then, it has gained 31.7% in price, and has also gone ex-dividend for three quarterly distributions, for a total return of 41.28%:

The Merger Deal

On 8/1/18, ETP's parent company/GP, Energy Transfer Equity LP (ETE), announced that ETE and ETP had "entered into a definitive agreement providing for the merger of ETP with a wholly-owned subsidiary of ETE in a unit-for-unit exchange. In connection with the transaction, ETE's incentive distribution rights (IDRs) in ETP will be cancelled.

"The transaction, which was approved by the boards of directors and conflicts committees of both partnerships, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2018, subject to the approval by a majority of the unaffiliated unitholders of ETP and other customary closing conditions. ETE currently owns the general partner of ETP."

In this deal, ETP unitholders will receive 1.28 units of ETE for each ETP unit that they own. On the face of it (without factoring in the distributions), the exchange multiple of 1.28X (or a 78.13% discount on ETE units) sounds ~OK. ETP closed on 8/9/19 at $23.27, less than -1% below its parity price for the deal:

However, when you compare the distributions you're currently receiving from ETP units, $.565/quarter vs. ETE's quarterly payout of $.305, the deal doesn't look as rosy for ETP unitholders.

Even factoring the 78% discount which ETP unitholders will receive on ETE units, which is equal to $14.29, the post-merger yield is only 8.54% vs. ETP's current yield of 9.71%, a ~-12% yield haircut:

Don't worry; it gets worse when you use dollar figures.

The following table breaks it down on a 100 unit basis:

- If you own 100 units of ETP, you're currently getting $2.26/unit per year in quarterly distributions for an annual total of $226.00.

- Post merger, you'll own 128 ETE units instead of your existing ETP units.

- The deal terms presentation stated that management "expect(s) to maintain ETE's distribution at the current level."

- Since ETE currently pays just $.305/unit quarterly, you'll end up only receiving a total of $156.16 on your post-merger 128 units of ETE.

- This payout is -30.9% lower than your current ETP payout:

Management detailed the positives of this deal for the combined entity in its deal presentation. It sounds like it's taking a page out of the Enterprise Products Partners' (EPD) playbook. EPD, which we wrote an article about last week, has made a long-time practice of retaining a significant portion of its distributable cash flow in order to help fund its growth.

The merged company is expected to have a coverage ratio of 1.6X-1.9X, which would facilitate higher retained DCF, and aid in deleveraging the company. This should in turn help maintain its investment grade debt rating and have a positive effect on its borrowing costs.

The deal also eliminates the incentive distribution rights, IDRs, and is expected to reduce the company's common and preferred equity financing needs.

Earnings

So, how has ETP been doing lately? By the looks of these very strong earnings growth numbers, rather well. Management has a long (and some would say "tortured") history of making complex mega-deals and expansions, many of which have started to come to fruition over the past four quarters.

Sequentially, revenue, EBITDA and DCF hit new records in Q2 '18, while net income fell a bit:

Interestingly, ETP made it very close to the average price target of $24.25 - it closed at $24.18 following the deal announcement. Seems like those buyers may be gambling that the merger doesn't close before ETP's next possible quarterly distribution in late October.

Preferred Units

ETP does have an alternative to owning its common units. The deal presentation said that ETP's debt and preferred equity are expected to remain in place.

ETP issued two new preferred units in 2018:

Energy Transfer Partners L.P. 7.625% Series D Fix/Float Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (ETP.PD) in late July.

There are also the Energy Transfer Partners L.P. 7.375% Series C Fixed/Float Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (ETP.PC).

Both units have some rising rate protection in that they'll pay a fixed amount plus whatever the three-month LIBOR rate is, after their call dates, which aren't until 2023. The ETP.PC units will pay 4.53% plus the three-month LIBOR rate, while the ETP.PD will pay 4.738% plus the three-month LIBOR rate.

However, both units are currently priced above their $25.00 call value. They currently yield 7.24% and 7.43%, which is lower than the post-merger yield for ETP's common units. However, they are cumulative units, meaning that management must pay preferred unit holders for any skipped distributions before paying common distributions. They also rank senior to the common in a liquidation scenario.

Financials

ETP's trailing net debt/EBITDA leverage is in line with averages, and its debt/equity ratio is actually stronger. Its net debt/EBITDA leverage has improved from 5.43X in Q3 '17 to 4.43X in Q2 '18. However, its other ratios are lower than average.

Options

Summary

We've certainly enjoyed the distributions and price gain that ETP has given us in 2018, but we now rate ETP common units a Sell - take the money and wait until the smoke clears post-merger. This is a moving target with many parts - you may even see further modifications of the deal, and perhaps some additional acquisitions.

