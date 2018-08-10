Elon Musk: Bored Of Directors (Podcast)

I encourage the SEC to make the company disclose exactly what it does - and what it doesn't - know about this potential transaction.

I offer my thoughts on why this could drive a spear through the heart of corporate governance.

This indicates the board may not have secured financing to begin with.

Hours after Musk tweets that funding is secured for a go-private bid, Reuters reports that the board is "seeking more information" on his plan.

The latest installment of the Tesla (TSLA) fiasco broke in the early evening on Thursday of this week, when it was reported that Tesla's Board of Directors was "seeking more information" on a financing plan that Elon Musk himself already seemed to have in place earlier this week, when he tweeted out that he had "funding secured" for a take private offer at $420 per share. Reuters wrote:

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has already contacted Tesla to ask about Musk's assertion on Twitter that funding for his proposed deal was "secured", the Wall Street Journal first reported on Wednesday. While Tesla's board has held multiple discussions about the proposal, it has not yet received a detailed financing plan from Musk, nor specific information on who will provide the funding, one of the sources said.

On Tuesday, he tweeted out that he was "considering" taking Tesla private at $420 per share. That Tweet looked like this:

Since that tweet, I made my case as to why whether or not funding was secured was the only thing that mattered.

So, what's new and important?

It was reported and expounded on today that the Securities and Exchange Commission was not only looking into the validity of whether or not funding was, in fact, secured for such a bid - but also that it had been already looking into production and operational targets and statements made by the company prior. Bloomberg wrote today:

SEC enforcement attorneys in the San Francisco office were already gathering general information about Tesla's public pronouncements on manufacturing goals and sales targets, according to the people who asked not to be named because the review is private. Now, attorneys from that office are also examining whether Musk's tweet about having funding secured to buy out the company was meant to be factual, according to one of the people.

This news seems to confirm the fact that there is at least an informal probe into the company and its business practices by at least one regulator.

But the major problem here is that with any type of financing and formal securing of capital, the board would almost always have to be involved. To me, the fact that the CEO came out and tweeted that financing had already been secured and the board really didn't seem to know much, if anything, about it is an extremely alarming fact not only from a corporate governance standpoint but also possibly just from an honesty standpoint. The board is supposed to be governing the CEO, not the other way around. I discuss this in my latest podcast:

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own TSLA calls and puts.