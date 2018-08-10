Should We Be Concerned About McDonald's Decelerating Comparable Sales?

Investment Thesis

McDonald's (MCD) released its Q2 2018 earnings with a miss on its global and U.S. comparable sales. It appears that its comparable sales growth rate is decelerating in the past few quarters. While we believe the company can sustain its growth rate with its "Experience of the Future" concept stores, dollar menus, and fresh beef offering, we invite investors to closely monitor the macroeconomic trends. In the past few quarters, we have witnessed a trend in rising wage and inflation growth rates. If these trends persist, McDonald's gross and operating margins will be impacted negatively.

McDonald's decelerating comparable sales growth

The chart below shows McDonald's year over year comparable store sales growth rate since Q1 2014. As can be seen from the chart below, McDonald's same sales growth rate has been on a decelerating trend since mid to late 2017. Its global comparable sales growth rate declined to 4% in Q2 2018 from 6.6% in Q2 2017. Similarly, its U.S. comparable sales grow rate declined to 2.6% in Q2 2018 from 3.9% in Q2 2017.

Can McDonald's regain its growth momentum?

Here we will discuss McDonald's growth initiatives to see if McDonald's can regain its growth momentum.

McDonald's Will Accelerates its Experience of the Future Project

McDonald's has a plan to revamp its stores to its innovative "Experience of the Future" stores. These EOFT stores are aimed to attract more customers, and achieve better operational efficiencies. The company has so far converted about 5,000 stores to EOTF stores. Management indicated that an average EOTF store has increased its comparable sales by mid-single digit. This is twice as much growth rate than its average comparable sales of 2.6% in the United States. McDonald's is only one third into its renovation. In the past quarter, McDonald's converted about 1,300 stores to EOTF stores. If management can keep the pace of conversion, it will add another 5,000 EOTF stores in the next 12-months. This will help it to increase or at least sustain its comparable sales growth rate.

Value Deals + Fresh Beef

McDonald's introduced $1 $2 $3 dollar menu early in 2018 and the result has been encouraging as it continues to attract traffic and improve its store sales. Management in the conference call indicated that they would like to remain competitive on value, but not to win on value. This means that management is also conscious about keeping its margin. The company also plans to have $1 $2 $3 dollar menu on its breakfast menu later on this year. We believe this will help improve its sales further. Besides value deals, McDonald's now offers fresh beef to all of the restaurants in the United States. This should also help improve its sales.

We are concerned about its future gross and operating margins

Despite its slower comparable sales growth, McDonald's operating margin continues to improve. As can be seen from the chart below, its operating margin improved from 29.4% in Q1 2016 to 41.0% in Q2 2018. This record is impressive and it shows how well McDonald's management has done to improve its bottom lines in the past few years.

Despite its improving operating margin, we are concerned that this margin expansion might soon come to an end. There are several macroeconomic factors that suggest this. First, United States' strengthening economy may start to pressure McDonald's wage costs as the country's unemployment rate continues to trend lower. As can be seen from the chart, wage growth rate is now near 3% year over year. This will eventually put pressure on McDonald's margin. In fact, McDonald's SG&A expense as a percentage of revenue has increased from 9.79% in Q1 2016 to 10.13% in Q2 2018.

Second, with a strengthening economy, we are beginning to see inflation picking up. As can be seen in the chart below, consumer price index growth rate reached 2.8% in July 2018. This is the highest year over year growth rate since late 2011. Although CPI in food items only increased by 1.4%, the rate appears to be trending upward. We believe this will put pressure on McDonald's gross margin.

Now, let us turn to the chart below. This chart shows McDonald's year over year change in its gross margin, operating margin, and its operating expense as a percentage of revenue. As the chart below shows, its year over year change in operating expense as a percentage of revenue increased for 4 consecutive quarters. Given a strong economy and full employment condition in the country, we believe this number will continue to increase in Q3 and Q4. Let us now look at McDonald's year over year change in profit and gross margins. As can be seen from the chart below, we are seeing a decline in year over year change in its margin. While its gross margin still increases year over year, it has decelerated considerably from the high of 748 basis points year over year in Q4 2017 to 640 basis points year over year in Q2 2018. Similarly, its change in operating margin also decreased from 633 basis points in Q4 2017 to 496 basis points in Q2 2018. With rising inflation and wage cost, we believe the trend we illustrated below will continue.

Valuation at a Premium

McDonald's is currently trading at a P/E ratio of 23.26x. This is slightly higher than its 5-year average PE ratio of 22.15x. McDonald's P/E ratio is significantly higher than Yum Brands' (YUM) P/E ratio of 17.54x and Starbucks' (SBUX) 16.12x.

McDonald's currently pays a quarterly dividend of $1.01 per share. This is equivalent to an annual dividend of $4.04 per share. This dividend is equivalent to a dividend yield of 2.5%. The company has raised its dividend every year since 1976. Investors need not be concerned about its dividend sustainability as its current quarterly dividend is still much lower than its EPS this quarter. McDonald's current dividend yield is at the low end of its 5 years range (see the chart below).

Investor Takeaway

We believe McDonald's can continue to grow its top and bottom lines due to its growth strategies and superior management. The company's $1 $2 $3 dollar menu, its fresh beef offering, and new concept stores should continue to drive top line growth. However, we are noticing the trend of rising inflation and labor cost. While the company may continue to experience some margins expansion in the near future, we believe investors should be cautious. If inflation and wage growth rate accelerates in the second half of 2018 and in 2019, McDonald's margins will be impacted negatively. Investors should continue to monitor McDonald's comparable store sales, CPI growth, and wage growth rates to find a better entry point.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

