Alio Gold, Inc. (ALO) CEO Gregory McCunn on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Alio Gold, Inc. (NYSEMKT:ALO) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 10, 2018 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Lynette Gould - VP, IR

Gregory McCunn - CEO & Director

Colette Rustad - EVP & CFO

Analysts

Tyron Breytenbach - Cormark Securities

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Alio Gold Inc. Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]. As a reminder, this conference call may be recorded.

I would now like to introduce your host for today's conference, Ms. Lynette Gould, Vice President of Investor Relations. Ma'am, you may begin.

Lynette Gould

Thank you, Operator. And thank you, ladies and gentlemen, for taking the time to dial-in to our Q2 2018 Results Conference Call. With me here in Vancouver is Greg McCunn, Chief Executive Officer; Doug Jones, Chief Operating Officer; and Colette Rustad, Chief Financial Officer. On Slide 2, I would like to remind you that we will be making some forward-looking statements during the call and that all dollar figures discussed will be U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated. The news release that went out this morning detailing our Q2 operating and financial results should be read in conjunction with our Q2 financial statements and management discussion and analysis. All documents are available on our website and have been filed on SEDAR and EDGAR.

I would like to now turn the call over to Greg to discuss the Q2 results.

Gregory McCunn

Thank you, Lynette and good morning. Just before we get into the update and the quarter results, I just wanted to acknowledge that we share the frustration of our shareholders with our current equity valuation. This is just a very difficult market. It has limited access to capital. And the substantial drop in the gold price has really forced us to make some decisions that we didn't want to make, but our top priority right now is getting our operations running efficiently and most importantly generating cash flow. So with the successful acquisition of Rye Patch in this last quarter and the addition of Florida Canyon to our portfolio, we fell we are going to be very well positioned when the market and the gold price eventually returns.

So today, I'm going to give the operations update for this quarter, but I do want to welcome Doug Jones to our team as our Chief Operating Officer. Doug is in the room with us here today and can answer any questions you might have after the call. Doug is going to be instrumental in guiding our two operating assets toward improved performance and positive cash flow. I'm looking forward to introducing Doug to you all in the coming months, for those you who don't already know him.

So just to begin on Slide 3 with an update of the operations of the San Francisco Mine. I'd just like to step back a bit. And last year, in May, we developed what we call the revitalization plan for San Francisco, which included a significant amount of capital stripping. It was about 22 million tonnes of additional waste above the normal strip ratio that needed to be moved over a - about a two-year period. As well, we proposed capital investments in crusher improvements to improve recovery and power upgrades to reduce operating costs. So the total capital these - for these projects was estimated to be about $45 million, with the capital intended to be funded from cash flow from the operations over about a 2.5-year period. So these projects, the [indiscernible] projects, were initiated about 1 year ago. And mining rates were increased from about 35,000 tonnes per day back then to between 90,000 and 100,000 tonne per day in Q3 2017. With the ore predominantly coming from Phase 5 of the San Francisco pit, the grades delivered to the crusher feed in the second half of last year were consistently below what we expected in the reserve grades, and this resulted in insufficient cash flow to fund the capital projects. You may member, as a result, the crusher improvement and the power upgrades were put on hold late last year. And a new approach was developed, in which we are trying to increase the grade delivered to the crusher and the increase in ounces delivered to the heap leach pads.

So in January of this year, the mine began operating what we call the dual cutoff strategy, where lower-grade run-of-mine material was direct hauled to all heap leach pads and put under a leach back in January. This year to date, we've stacked 1.6 million tonnes of run-of-mine ore, creating about 0.17 gram per tonne gold. In March, we had breakthrough from the heaps and gold began flowing from our own leaching. And to date, about 1,700 ounces or about 7% of our 2018 production has been from our own leaching. Now of course, the second half of the dual cutoff strategy was to run a higher cutoff grade for crusher feed, with feed grades expected to average about 0.59 gram per tonne gold. As we can see on the slide, raising the cutoff upgrade has been largely unsuccessful, with grades averaging about 0.46 gram per tonne in Q2, which was consistent with the performance in Q1.

So the lower-than-expected gold grade is predominantly, we believe, due to higher levels of dilution, which may partly be attributable to increased blast movement due to finer blasting, as well as the ore control in the pit. Now our ore control modeling techniques have recently been refined. And in June and July, crusher feed was certainly tracking closely to the grades predicted by the ore control model, albeit still below 0.5 gram per tonne gold. So currently we have commenced a full tactical review of the pit operations to try and get these dilution levels under control and ideally improve crusher feed grades. This expected to take likely the remainder of this year.

So this lower grade, combined with the drop in the gold prices, meant that we have not generated cash flow required to fund the ongoing capital stripping to open up Phases 6 and 7 of the pit. And in June, we suspended further waste stripping on these phases. We developed an interim mine plan in July which closed stripping rates down and focuses on mining profitably while this tactical review is undertaken. This new plan with lower mining rates is currently being negotiated with our mining contractor, and we're hopeful that we'll come to a resolution that's mutually beneficial in the next month or so.

In our annual update to reserves and resources at San Francisco, the current estimate has total proven and probable mineral reserves of 854,000 ounces at a grade of 0.49 gram per tonne gold. These reserves were estimated at a gold price of $1,250 an ounce. And it consisted - varied from our April 1, 2017, estimate with depletion of about 136,000 ounces and additional ounces added from drilling and resource conversion of about 74,000 ounces. So we didn't quite replace reserves in the last 15 months but partway there.

So in summary, San Francisco does have a good 7-year approximate mine life, but we do require stripping to open up the main ore zones in the pit.

Turning to Slide 4 and our newly acquired Florida Canyon Mine. Since the acquisition was complete on May 25, so the end of the second quarter, the mine produced 4,724 ounces of gold. For the full Q2, the mine produced 11,587 ounces of gold, which was about 7% higher than Q1, as the mine continued to focus on its ramp-up. And just to give you a full picture of the operations year-to-date, we have included operating data prior to the acquisition of the mine. And you can see that for Q1 and Q2 on the table on the right-hand side of the slide.

The focus of this site right now is on continued ramp-up of the operations but, most importantly, quantifying the opportunities we believe exist to increase production and lower costs. So in June, we've commenced a 43-101-compliant technical report that we expect to be complete in the fourth quarter this year. The 43-101 will provide an update to reserves and resources. A new life-of-mine plan will be included in that. And most importantly, as I said earlier, we'll also look at various opportunities to increase productivity, decrease costs and increase cash flow. So these potential opportunities, which I've talked to many of you both as part of the acquisition process, include upgrading and improving the crushing circuit, increasing pumping capacity on the heap leach and optimizing the mine plan to bring forward higher-grade ore from the Radio Tower pits earlier in the life of mine.

Overall, I think in Florida Canyon the long-term value we saw in the mine that led us to acquire Rye Patch is starting to materialize. It is going to take a lot of work as we anticipated, but we're very pleased to have a second operating mine in a solid mining jurisdiction like Nevada.

So turning to Slide 5, if we could, and the Ana Paula project. So although we've been making excellent progress in the exploration front, we've got the underground decline advance to about 450 meters, which is about 35% complete; as well as several high-priority surface targets being delineated and ready for drilling. We felt and had to make the decision to temporarily suspend the exploration and development work at Ana Paula.

So with gold prices at a 52-week low and access to capital essentially really non-existent, we're focusing our capital allocation on our operating assets where we can see the potential for the best near-term returns. Overall, Ana Paula is a fantastic project. It's a high-grade mine in a prolific gold belt and in a position in the world where we believe there is a lot of value to be created by the exploration potential there. We simply have the mine on pause - the project on pause right now while the economic conditions have - or due to that economic conditions have deteriorated.

So turning to Slide 6, I'd like to ask Colette to give you a brief overview of the financial performance for Q2. Colette?

Colette Rustad

Thanks, Greg. In our consolidated financial results, you'll see the impact of Florida Canyon from the closing date of May 25, 2018. The fair market value of the assets and liabilities of Rye Patch are now reflected in our preliminary purchase price allocation that you'll see on the balance sheet and outlined in Note 3 of the financial statements. Valuation of share consideration at the closing date was $72.5 million. And items of note on acquisition are the recognition of Florida Canyon's mineral interest of approximately $105 million, a heap leach pad of $30 million, the credit facility of $16.5 million, provision for the site reclamation and closure of $34 million and the associated cash collateral of $16 million. We anticipate that we'll finalize this purchase price allocation toward the end of 2018 once the updated 43-101 is completed.

So turning to our balance sheet. Our cash and short-term investments was $29.7 million as of June 30, and this reflects the addition of approximately $11 million in cash acquired on closing the Rye Patch transaction. Working capital or current assets less current liabilities was $78.2 million at June 30.

On the income statement, the company generated approximately $26.2 million in revenue based on gold sales of 20,126 ounces, 5,551 of which are related to Florida Canyon. The realized price was $1,293 per ounce for the second quarter. And corporate G&A was - included approximately $1.9 million and $2.7 million related to the Rye Patch transaction costs for the 3 and 6 months ended June 30, respectively. Cash costs increased from Q1 2018 to $1,018 per ounce. And all-in sustaining costs increased to $1,314 per ounce predominately due to fewer gold ounces sold.

Net earnings for the year was $3.3 million or $0.05 per basic share outstanding; and includes a $7 million noncash derivative gain, which is reflected on the balance sheet. On the cash flow statement. Cash used by operations was $8.3 million, after a $12 million change from noncash working capital, which reflected an increase primarily in our heap leach inventory and that receivables and material volumes increased during the quarter. We continue to receive VAT refunds regularly and experience approximately a one quarter delay in the collection of VAT. We also have approximately $3.5 million in income tax receivable that we expect to receive later in 2018. This quarter, the company recognized an additional $0.2 million tax credit related to diesel used in its mining operations.

So the company invested all of its operating cash in Q2, plus some of its treasury, into sustaining capital of $3.3 million at San Francisco, $2.5 million of which is related to stripping for Phase 7; and $4.7 million advancing our Ana Paula project. We received $11 million on the closing of the Rye Patch transaction and expended transaction cost of $2 million and repaid debt principal and interest of $2 million.

On May 25, 2018, the company acquired a credit facility with a $16.5 million payable on demand in - and by December 2018. On June 29, the company closed a second and amended restated credit facility With Macquarie Bank and reduced the principal to $15 million. The outstanding principal will be repaid in 12 quarterly payments of $1.25 million, together with accrued interests, ending in June 2021. The payments under the new facility will be made - the first payment under the new facility will be made on September 30, 2018. And the facility has an interest rate of LIBOR plus 8% and is secured by a general security agreement and a guarantee by Alio Gold. So certain cash accounts are required by this credit facility. An operating account is required of a balance of $4 million, which approximates one month of operating costs at Florida Canyon. And there is a debt service reserve account requiring a balance of $2.5 million, this requirement of which will be removed upon completion of the 43-101 update and life-of-mine plan that Greg referenced earlier.

On our hedge program at San Francisco. We have protected 5,000 ounces of gold per month, with monthly collars; and have seen the benefit of these collars with the declining gold price recently. And just to remind you: Collars are a combination of put-and-call options. And our puts provide downside protection, with the floor at $1,250 per ounce. And our upside is limited to a gold price of approximately $1,465 per ounce as a result of the calls we sold. With the new credit facility, we also assumed fixed price gold forward sales contract portfolio covering 127,000 ounces - approximately 127,000 ounces, which will be settled through June 2021. A total of 13,019 ounces were settled during the second quarter, and 10,000 of these ounces were financially settled with the balance of gold ounces delivered from the San Francisco mine into the contracts. At June 30, the company had 114,000 ounces. And the current hedged contracts' average price is approximately $1,277 per ounce. So deliveries approximate 8,000 ounces per quarter and coincide with the term of the existing credit facility.

From the closing date of May 25 to June 30, 2018, with the reduction in gold price, there was a recognition of a $7 million unrealized hedging gain, which then left us with a $2.8 million net liability on this hedging portfolio. So at the current spot price of $1,212 per ounce, these contracts are essentially a derivative asset of approximately $1.5 million. With these contracts in place in July, we realized an average gold price of $1,268, as compared to a monthly average price on the London Metal Exchange of $1,239 per ounce.

So with that, I'll now pass it back to Greg.

Gregory McCunn

All right, thank you, Colette and if we could just turn to Slide 7 to wrap up. Well, this been a challenging quarter both operationally and in the capital markets. We did complete the acquisition of a complementary operating mine with Florida Canyon. And we have a valuable land package in Nevada, Sonora and the Guerrero Gold Belt. In the near term, we're sharply focused on the work we need to do over the next two quarters. And we expect to continue to inform the market of changes we'll be implementing to support our focus on operational excellence and cash flow.

I would be happy now to take any questions. And operator, back to you to form a queue, if there are any.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Our first question comes from Tyron Breytenbach with Cormark.

Tyron Breytenbach

Just trying to make some forecast in our model here. Obviously you guys are being a little bit reactive here. And the plans changed, obviously, at a number of operations, but just at San Francisco, I mean, if we go back to how the mine was operating before the revitalization mine plan, it was doing pretty decent cash flow at around 0.47 gram per tonne. So assuming you kind of cut back on the waste stripping, go into a bit of a cash-harvest mine plan, would it be safe for us to model that out for the next couple of quarters at least?

Gregory McCunn

Tyron, it's Greg here. It's difficult, I can say, at San Francisco to give that kind of guidance, which is why we've refrained from doing so here. If you turned back the clock to before we started the revitalization program at San Francisco, we were mining ore from two satellite pits, La Chicharra and Las Barajitas, which was fairly favorable ore in terms of overall leach recoveries and leach kinetics. It was also softer ore and allowed us to get ores through the crusher at higher rates. We're now into - we finished Phase 1 of the La Chicharra pit. It is - for us, forms an integral part of our reserves, but it does require some pre stripping to be able to get access to Phase 2. It's not part of our near-term plans. We are - we do if there's a necessity [indiscernible] focus on the San Francisco pit and certainly San Francisco Phase 5 and will be for the rest of the phases as well. It is harder ore. It does have slightly lower recoveries. And it is, as a result, harder to get ore through the crushing circuit. So I don't think you could actually go back and transpose those results to the go forward, unfortunately. Look, I think in San Francisco there does need to be some sorting out of how we're going to handle this with our mining contractor and how we're going to process ore in the next couple of quarters, but I can tell you one thing. We are 100% focused not on how many ounces we produced. We're 100% focused on maintaining a neutral cash position at least at the asset. So that's our goal. We're not focused on producing a number of ounces. We're focused on, if we can, producing positive cash flow.

Tyron Breytenbach

Okay. And the experiment to try and blast the stuff more aggressively to improve recovery in lieu of improving the crusher circuit, obviously, has proved more tricky than you expected, so which do you think is the safest route going forward? Do you just - do you continue with the aggressive blasting and try and deal with the throw and the dilution challenges? Or do you go back to what you're doing and just accept maybe a lower recovery? And again I understand it's not a simple answer to the question but again just trying to think about putting together some sort of guidance going forward.

Gregory McCunn

Yes. As part of the technical review that we're working on in the pit right now is - one of the top items is trying to minimize dilution. That's a balance between blasting finer, obviously; and using heavier blasts, obviously getting more heave and throw and blast movement, with improving our recoveries by being able to blast finer. So obviously one of the things we want to look at as part of this technical review is blast movement monitoring. That's not something that we currently do at San Francisco. We have never done it in the past. And I think it's something that could add a lot of value here, to be able to minimize the dilution and still allow us to blast finer and improve recoveries but minimizing the dilution as part of the mining.

Operator

Thank you. I'm not showing any further questions at this time. I would now like to turn the call back over to Greg McCunn for any closing remarks.

Gregory McCunn

Well, thank you very much, operator. As I said, thank you again for attending the conference call. If you have any further questions, be - please reach out to Lynette and myself. And we look forward to keeping the market informed as we go forward here in Q3 and Q4, focusing on our operational excellence and generating some cash flow. Thank you very much.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for participating in today's conference. This does conclude today's program, and you may all disconnect. Everyone have a great day.