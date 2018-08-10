Barrick Gold: Biding Their Time

Barrick Gold (ABX) continued to underwhelm in Q2 thanks to a combination of several misfortunes, negative headline results, and the departure of the company president. However, underneath the surface, management has been positioning the company for long-term outperformance by improving corporate efficiencies, improving operating capabilities and liquidity, and priming its premier assets for significant organic growth. ABX is an attractive risk-adjusted buy right now and, for those bullish on gold's (GLD) prospects, it is a strong buy.

The Bad

First, ABX continued to report no concrete progress with the Tanzanian government on the Acacia Mining (OTC:ABGLY) controversy. The financial and publicity drag that this poses on the company continues to weigh shares down. Second, the announced departure of President Kelvin Dushnisky gives a bit of uncertainty to the company's future direction. Third, production costs were above the company's annual guidance range, implying operational underperformance. Last but not least, poor operational execution at Lumwana (which led to temporary crusher unavailability) and lower gold prices led to disappointing earnings and negative free cash flow during the quarter. With the President's departure and failure to execute on management's strategic priority to maximize free cash flow per share, shareholders have every right to be frustrated with this underperforming company.

The Good

Despite the clear negatives, there were some positive takeaways from the quarter. The company continued to enhance the balance sheet by repurchasing $629 million of debt immediately following quarter end, reducing total debt by a further 10% to $5.8 billion and leaving the company in a position of tremendous liquidity. It now has less than $100 million of debt maturing prior to 2020 and over 85% maturing after 2032. Given the cash balance of ~$1.5 billion, ABX has an extremely sound balance sheet.

Another silver lining was that the negative free cash flow resulted primarily from abnormally high (but planned; it was a timing issue) maintenance capital expenditures and disappointing gold prices which are beyond the company's control. Additional factors beyond the company's control which contributed to the underperformance were significant currency losses from Argentina, a significant earthquake at Porgera, and a rock fall at Kalgoorlie which both disrupted production. Production has resumed at Porgera, but Kalgoorlie is expected to be impacted for the remainder of the year.

Despite the operational challenges, gold production and costs were in-line with management expectations, keeping the company on pace to achieve full-year gold production guidance and leaving production cost targets unchanged. Moving forward, management is increasingly looking to its world-class assets in Barrick Nevada (labeled the "key focus" by management) as well as Pueblo Viejo to drive enhanced performance in both gold production and costs. At Nevada's Fourmile site, a new high-grade gold discovery was made, which should add further scale to their already technologically advanced, growing, and highly efficient operations in that area. Management touted the "significant untapped geological potential" of the company's Nevada properties and is considering expanded organic growth projects both there and in the Dominican Republic.

Finally, Barrick continued plugging away at controlling what they could by improving their corporate operations through expanding their strategic partnership with Shandong Gold and improving efficiencies. The partnership should continue to allow ABX to harvest synergies and give it additional opportunities and mining techniques to give it an additional competitive edge. Meanwhile, the company invested $30 million in making corporate operations more lean through decentralizing operations and cutting staff and closing offices accordingly. While these improvements won't show up on the balance sheet this year due to the severance expenses, moving forward in 2019 and beyond they should add an additional tailwind to free cash flow while also improving operational effectiveness and flexibility. The company also improved ore shipping efficiencies, though, once again, this development actually increased this year's expenses but will be a positive factor in 2019 and beyond.

Finally, management also mentioned that it expects a stronger second half in the copper business.

Valuation

As can be seen in the charts below, ABX has vastly underperformed Gold and Copper over the past year...

ABX data by YCharts

...and is also extremely cheap on a historic basis. Given that it has never been a big dividend payer, this company has clearly struggled to create long-term value for shareholders, though it is desperately trying to reshape its image.

ABX data by YCharts

It always seems that just when the company is starting to turn the corner, something somewhat out of their control happens that sets them back. Whether it be the crash in gold prices, the Acacia Mining incident, and now the combination of lagging gold prices and Acacia mining issues, random one-off events, and their President leaving for a rival miner. When will things turn around for good, if ever? While market sentiment appears to indicate nothing good will happen soon, there is still considerable value in the company ready to be unlocked. They own fantastic assets in Nevada and have promising properties in the Dominican and South America. If their new leadership can finally bring Acacia to a somewhat sensible and lasting resolution with the Tanzanian government and continue harvesting synergies with Shandong while further trimming corporate fat, Barrick Gold will finally be able to shine. With its debt issues eliminated and annual interest rate savings now brought to ~1/3 of a billion dollars, Barrick can unleash its high grade, high growth, and highly efficient assets in Nevada to print significant free cash flow and begin returning it to shareholders. This will unlock significant value in the company's shares and likely shift market sentiment. If gold prices begin to feel the tailwind of inflation, this stock could potentially double within a fairly short period of time, given its recent price history.

Investor Takeaway

ABX continues to be plagued by misfortunes and the market appears to have priced in that negative sentiment fully. However, management continues to invest capital expenditures today to reduce waste and position assets for outperformance in the future. There is significant value in the shares and, if ABX can bring in the right leadership, it could be unlocked fairly quickly. A reversal in gold prices could serve as jet fuel to a company turnaround and make this stock a double within a year or two if management can execute effectively on strategic priorities.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.