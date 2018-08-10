Garrison Capital's (GARS) CEO Joseph Tansey On Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Conference Call

Garrison Capital (NASDAQ:GARS) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 9, 2018 2:00 PM ET

Executives

Joseph Tansey - CEO

Brian Chase - Chief Financial Officer

Mitch Drucker - Chief Investment Officer

Daniel Hahn - Controller

Analysts

Allison Rudary - Oppenheimer

Brian Hogan - William Blair

Christopher Testa - National Securities Corporation

Craig Stover - Private Investor

Questions will be taken via the phone during the Q&A session at the end.

Joseph Tansey

Good morning everybody, and thank you for joining the call. I'm joined by Brian Chase, our Chief Financial Officer, Mitch Drucker, our Chief Investment Officer and Daniel Hahn, our Controller.

On Tuesday evening, we issued our earnings report and press release for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018. We also posted the supplemental earnings presentation to our website, which is available for reference throughout today's call.

Following my broader comments, Mitch will highlight our investment activity during the quarter and provide additional detail on our portfolio. Brian will then discuss our financial performance, before we open up the lines for Q&A.

The credit market environment remains very challenging as competition continues to increase based on robust investor demand for yield. New deals are generally being executed at higher leverage levels with looser credit structures. Despite these dynamics, we remain focused on exercising patience and discipline and continue to execute our target investment strategy of pursuing first-lien, senior secured investments which we believe provide a good risk-adjusted return for our shareholders.

During the second quarter we were also able to utilize the breadth of Garrison’s broader platform, which we view as one of our differentiating factors, and took advantage of the spread widening and volatility seen in the leverage loan market to purchase a number of syndicated loans at attractive yields which Mitch will discuss in further detail. We view this as a good supplement to our origination and club deals. During the second quarter, we had total additions of $85.6 million. These additions were offset by higher than average repayments totaling $73.8 million. Most of the repayments received during the quarter were expected given the majority of them were originated prior to 2016. While its always unfortunate to lose higher-yielding investments, given where we are in the credit cycle, we believe these repayments are a net positive for our portfolio from a credit quality perspective and are pleased with the realized double-digit returns we earned on these investments.

Moving on to our 2Q results, which Brian will discuss in greater detail later in this call, we reported net investment income of 27 cents per share as compared to 31 cents in the first quarter and declared a dividend of 28 cents per share. Overall, we feel good about the continued stabilization of our NAV and believe that we are well positioned to deliver even stronger returns going forward which will hopefully close the wide gap between where our stock currently trades and the Net Asset Value of our portfolio. With that, I'll turn it over to Mitch who will provide additional color on the loan market and our activity during the quarter.

Mitch Drucker

Thanks, Joe. Market conditions remain challenging due to the surge of liquidity available in the leveraged loan markets. The market did however experience a surge of deal flow late in the second quarter, which lead to a widening of spreads and tempering of aggressive deal structures. As we continued our rotation of the portfolio towards larger companies, we were able to take advantage of these conditions through strong bookings in the quarter. In addition, our extensive relationships across all segments of the middle market, enabled us to also close on lower middle market originations, club transactions and purchases of syndicated credits with solid risk adjusted returns. We recognize that at this advanced stage of the credit cycle, it is of paramount importance to remain opportunistic, yet be both cautious and selective. We will continue to selectively invest in companies and deal structures that are durable and resilient in the event of economic volatility.

New investments and portfolio add-ons during the quarter totaled $85.6 million across 17 portfolio companies. New business encompassed one lower middle market origination, 3 club deals and 3 purchased transactions at a weighted average yield of 9%. In addition, we were able to take advantage of market volatility and purchased 10 syndicated loans during the quarter at a weighted average yield of 7.3%.

I’d like to highlight 4 deals which illustrate the breadth and depth of our sourcing platform. Through our capital markets relationships, we closed on upper middle market deals for Fusion and Pitney Bowes. Fusion is a cloud service market leader with a one stop solution for businesses migrating to the cloud, while Pitney Bowes provides, global enterprise solutions for mail and parcel sorting. The deals closed with a mix of broadly syndicated investors and club partners, with spreads widening during the syndication process. Leverage on these deals were a modest 3.4x and 4.4x respectively, with unlevered yields of 10.8% and 9.9%. While the larger transactions have yielded more attractive relative value as of late, we were also comfortable executing on a lower middle market transaction during the quarter for a sponsor that focuses on food service deals. Bravo Brio is an operator of two affordable Italian casual dining brands. We partnered with a commercial bank and provided $27 million in first lien last out term financing with low leverage of 1.7x through our tranche. The fourth deal was a club deal for a well-known consumer branded apparel and shoe company doing business as Vince Camuto. The existing bank agent was looking to reduce its exposure as the company entered a sale process. While 5.7x leverage for the bridge financing is higher than our average leverage point, the deal is governed by a borrowing base, with a strong mix of assets and solid enterprise values.

In addition to the new transactions discussed above, we were comfortable rolling our exposure in an originated credit, Interior Services, Inc. into a new syndicated credit provided for an acquisition. Our high degree of comfort with the sponsor and the performance of the company to date is one of the benefits of incumbency. By participating in recapitalization and growth capital for our valued clients, we’re able to retain clients in this competitive environment.

Additions for the quarter were offset by $73.8 million in repayments with a weighted average yield of 11.3%. We received full repayments on 8 loans, with the balance of repayments coming from regular amortization and excess cash flow repayments. While 5 of the repayments were due to the aggressive syndication and refinance markets, three were for higher yielding, higher risk credits, Kranos, MXD and Raymond Express, that have been portfolio clients since 2013. As Joe mentioned, the rotation out of these early vintage, higher risk credits has transpired over a number of quarters, and as you can see on page 9 of our earnings presentation, 79 percent of our current portfolio was originated in the past two years. While the average yield of the remaining portfolio has compressed somewhat to 9.7% from 10.2% last year, the repositioning of the portfolio to larger, more stable credits is near completion. Post quarter end, the pace of full repayments has moderated.

With respect to portfolio performance, realized and unrealized gains totaled a net loss of $1.5 million or 9 cents a share, for the quarter. This was primarily driven by a $1.4 million negative credit related adjustment on our equity position in Rooster Energy. Rooster was previously removed from the non-accrual list after the conversion of senior debt to equity upon emergence from bankruptcy in February, 2018. The company currently operates on a debt free basis and generates cash flow from the production of oil and gas as well as providing decommissioning services in the Gulf of Mexico. Since emergence from bankruptcy, opportunities in the Gulf of Mexico have waned. The current mark reflects the challenges ahead in this market as the outlook for their decommissioning services is expected to decline over the next few years.

Non-accruals remained flat at with 2.4% based on cost and 1.2% based on market value. Profusion remains the only account on non-accrual. While the company faces challenges, we are encouraged with the corrective actions as well as the improving pipeline and backlog of business.

We continue to feel good about the overall credit quality and re-positioning of the current portfolio. Aggregate portfolio leverage averages 3.7 times EBITDA, which remains well below the mean within the middle market. More importantly, our portfolio mix has improved significantly across a number of different metrics. These include higher concentrations of floating rate and sponsor deals, and larger, better capitalized companies with lower LTVs. This is clearly reflected in the average Revenue and EBITDA levels of the companies in our portfolio which continue to grow quarter over quarter. From an industry perspective, we have also continued to focus on solid, defensible sectors with recession resilient attributes.

We also utilize a risk grading system that reflects the quality of our portfolio on an ongoing basis. Our risk rating grades range from 1 for our highest rated companies to 4 for the lowest rated. While the weighted average risk rating remained flat at 2.3 quarter over quarter, looking back at trends over the previous four quarters, our weighted average risk grade has been steadily declining which we view as reflective of the larger, more stable credits that we have been pursuing.

Third quarter summer activity to date has been moderate relative to the pace we experienced at the tail end of the second quarter. The expectation is that activity will pick up again in September and it remains to be seen whether capital markets volatility will persist. We believe that our opportunistic approach and our extensive network of relationships will continue to yield an attractive pipeline across the various size segments that comprise the middle market. We will continue to pursue larger transactions that exhibit better relative value and risk adjusted characteristics. We’re also equipped to capitalize on sporadic volatility, which typically leads to opportunities in larger club and syndication transactions, rescue financings and attractive asset based lending situations. In the meantime, we will continue to service and retain our valued existing clients, which, as Joe mentioned, often provide us the most attractive risk-adjusted return. Now, I’d like to pass the discussion to our CFO, Brian Chase.

Brian Chase

Thanks Mitch. As Joe noted, net investment income for the second quarter of 2018 was $4.4 million, or 27 cents per share, compared to $4.9 million, or 31 cents per share, in the first quarter of this year. The decrease in NII was primarily driven by the loss of income associated with higher yielding, earlier vintage investments that paid off during the quarter. This decrease was partially offset by income earned on $85.6 million of new investments deployed during the second quarter.

As noted on prior calls, we intend to hold our dividend at its current level until the incentive fee turns back on and impacts earnings, which is now anticipated to begin in the 4th quarter of this year. In determining future dividend levels, management and the board continue to evaluate the Company's potential earning stream, including the possibility of additional leverage given the impending shareholder decision on the matter. While we do not want to prejudice or attempt to forecast the results of this vote, we do think it is worth spending some time discussing our strategy should we obtain a favorable outcome in the next few weeks.

As we have mentioned previously, the call protection on our CLO financing expires at the end of September. This allows us to freely refinance our existing debt structure. Given that spreads in the CLO market have tightened considerably over the last two years, we expect to be able to recognize significant savings relative to the cost of capital. The upcoming expiration of this call protection aligns well with the potential to increase the leverage level of our Company. In this event, we would look to upsize the existing CLO contemporaneously with the repricing of our bonds. Given current market conditions, we believe that it will be possible to recapitalize and upsize the CLO by the end of this year or early in 2019. Pending approval of the leverage increase, we would target to run the Company at a regulatory leverage ratio of around 1.75x debt to equity on a go-forward basis.

Upsizing and refinancing our CLO would provide about $140 million of additional liquidity. Should this occur, we do not anticipate material changes to our portfolio construction. In fact, we generally expect that our asset mix between originated, club and purchased assets that we closed in the 2nd quarter will be reflective of our future investment composition, assuming consistent market conditions. The origination and repayment of investments is usually lumpy and varies from quarter to quarter; with that said, we are confident that additional leverage, a lower overall cost of debt and a lower blended management fee will reduce our cost of capital and drive higher origination volume and increase ROE to shareholders. In other words, although the Company would realize substantial liquidity from the transaction discussed, we think that the incremental capital can be deployed at a strong pace in high-quality investments.

There is clearly a lot of work ahead of us to execute the business plan that I have laid out and we should have a lot more information on where we stand in that regard next time we speak. We look forward to getting started and we are excited about the opportunities that it presents the Company going forward.

This concludes our prepared remarks for today's call and now I'd like to open up the line for questions.

Your first question comes from the line of Allison Rudary with Oppenheimer. Your line is open.

Allison Rudary

Hi, good afternoon guys. Thanks for taking my questions. Brian, you went through the business plan a little fast. So I wanted to clarify just a few things that either I missed or just kind of to expand on those. The first one is did you - you said something about a recalibration of the management fees. Is that part of an expanded balance sheet where you guys could get approval? Would you consider dropping management fees either for the whole portfolio or upon incremental leverage over 1 to 1?

And the second piece of that question is - were you to reprice your CLO facility, would we see another charge like we did in the last time that you guys did that? I believe it was in 2016.

Brian Chase

Thanks, Allison. Sorry for speaking too quickly. You're right, we will be dropping the management fee on the incremental leverage should we get a positive outcome on the vote. It will go to 1% on the incremental assets. And so that's the first part of your question. The second part on the charge, there definitely would be a charge.

I think at worst, it would be around $0.11 or $0.12 but it could be much lower. The rules are a little bit complicated but it's sort of driven by how many of the bondholders actually end up rolling into the new deal. So that's sort of the worst outcome and it could be better than that depending on what it looks like.

Another thing to keep in mind in conjunction with that is the arrangement fees on a new deal, on a refi like this, are a lot lower than sort of your standard fees on a fresh deal. And so it won't be like we will have a huge deferred asset that's kind of hanging out on the balance sheet that we would then have to sort of write off at another point in the future. It should be, I would say, held at a relatively decent size.

Allison Rudary

Okay, and then were you guys to get shareholder approval for the increase in leverage, other than the CLO repricing, is there any other piece of your financing, any other constituencies that would need to be brought on that would kind of have to have a say other than your CLO reprice and your shareholders going forward?

Brian Chase

No. Unlike a lot of the other folks in the space, we don't have any unsecured bonds or we don't have a bank revolver at the holding company level. And so it's actually a very clean process. We just reprice and upsize the CLO and it's done.

Allison Rudary

All right, that's really helpful. I appreciate the extra color. Thanks, guys. That's it for me.

Brian Chase

Thanks, Allison.

Your next question comes from the line of Brian Hogan from William Blair. Your line is open.

Brian Hogan

Good afternoon, guys. Question on the use of capital and leverage. I think you would probably prefer to put it to use in new investments and continue as you laid out earlier. But your stock is trading comfortably below book value, 75% of book value last I checked, thereabouts. Are you having any buyback plans? What are your uses of capital?

Brian Chase

It's definitely something we're going to consider. We've been looking at it very closely. The thing that's kind of held us back up until now is the fact that a lot of our liquidity is trapped in both the SBIC and the CLO subsidiaries and so we don’t have unencumbered cash that we can use for a buyback. Upon the execution and the closing of the CLO, the plan would be to try and generate some more cash up at the sort of GARS level if you will, not trapped in the subsidiary. And then we would have some freedom to do something with the buyback and that is something that we've actively discussed with our Board and we agree with you. If were at 75% at book when that happens, I think that would be a logical use of some of that cash.

Brian Hogan

And then on spreads, you mentioned where they are today, much narrower. Can you give us an idea of how much the savings would be? How much -- what would the interest expense savings be annually?

Brian Chase

So our estimate is kind of net of the incentive fee that we would sort of receive as a result of some of those savings. It could be around $0.08 annually per share. That would be on the existing size of the CLO and then incremental debt above and beyond that will potentially bring the overall debt costs higher. But obviously, we're getting the benefit of all the additional liquidity that we can put to work. But on an apples to apples basis, assuming no upsize, I think $0.08 is a fair estimate. I could be off a penny here up or down but that's about right.

Brian Hogan

All right, and then I guess, getting into yields. You said most of your stuff has been repriced, I forget the exact number, 80% or so is repriced within the last two years, which mitigates the future downward pressure, I guess, of new stuff coming on the books and old stuff rolling off. Where do you see the overall portfolio yield? Is it stabilized from here? And is there incremental pressure? And obviously, you benefit from a rising rate environment too but it's always kind of a trick to rising market rates and then repricing stuff.

Mitch Drucker

It's been in the 8.5 to 9 range for the last couple of quarters. We think we got the benefit of the spreads in the capital markets and the volatility that when the spreads widened out at the last minute. But as I said on the last call, we'd probably settle in at somewhere in the 8 to 8.5 range. Particularly, if we get the enhanced leverage, the certain deals that may be tighter that are high quality deals that we may not have done previously based on hurdles but they become more attractive, obviously, with the increased leverage. But by and large, with the mix of business we have, mix of lower middle market originated, some club deals and capital markets deals, we expect to settle in between 8 and 8.5.

Brian Hogan

And last one from me. Do you guys have kind of a target ROE in mind under your new business model, your plan? Can you get to double-digits?

Brian Chase

I mean we don't really run the business with a target ROE in mind, frankly. At the end of the day, we're doing the best deals we see and the market drives where the spreads and the yields will be. Obviously, we like to think that every now and again, a relationship could yield us an extra 50 basis points here or there. But the reality is this space is very competitive and you're kind of getting what the market is allowing you to get.

The real $64,000 question, frankly, that I'm sure everyone on this call will be busy doing is - if we can generate $140 million of liquidity, where will that be put to work? And obviously, we've run our own sensitivities around that and you guys will all be able to run your own sensitivities as well. But our estimate is that we're going to have a substantial increase in earnings as a result of it, sort of net of the expected incentive fee kicking in.

So that's going to be very positive for the company. But we need to get a few things done first before we can really zero in on some numbers. But I think that if you sensitize where that $140 million gets put to work you could probably come up with a range of outcomes to sort of understand where you think the earnings stream will be.

Brian Hogan

All right, thank you.

Christopher Testa

Hi, good afternoon guys. Thank you for taking my questions. Brian, you had mentioned the expectations of roughly $0.08 per share of savings on the CLO refinance. Is that with your expectations with some of the CLO debt yields having backed up or is that just holding the assumption constant that you guys had talked about from last call?

Brian Chase

It's a good question, and you're right, like last call, I did say $0.08 also and the market has backed up slightly. The reality is, because we don't really lever the portfolio in the same way that a broadly syndicated CLO would be levered, the spreads have - they don't have as much of an impact here. So like, on the AAA for example, I think we're 10 basis points back from where we were before and the AAA makes up about call it half of the stack. That's including the equity you have in there. So that could amount to a few hundred thousand dollars a year of additional costs. And there's $160,000 per share effectively, which you can calc annually. So maybe $0.08 to $0.07.

But the CLO market is very funny. The spreads come in. The spreads come out and we could very easily show up after Labor Day and launch the deal, and the market could tighten, and we could do a deal tighter than that and right on top of what we thought in the second quarter. But you're right, it's a little bit of a crystal ball but I don't think it will be far off of the $0.08. I think it will be close enough.

Christopher Testa

All right, that's fair. And just sticking with the CLO, if you're going to upsize this by $140 million, is that the target? Is that correct?

Brian Chase

Thereabouts. That's right. Yes, that's sort of the targeted liquidity that is driven by the upsize and it's going to be right around there. That's the plan, right. Obviously, when we send an 8-K out, you'll know exactly what we've done, but that's sort of the intention right now and that's the way we're looking at it.

Christopher Testa

Got it. And I just wanted to confirm that you said your target debt to equity, if you get the reduced asset coverage, would be 1.75 on a regulatory basis. So excluding the SBA?

Brian Chase

That's right. With the SBA, it would be about 2x.

Christopher Testa

All right, got it. And just curious, now, you guys had mentioned you're expecting the incentive fee to be resumed in fourth quarter. Assuming that you do get the incremental leverage vote within a couple weeks or so, how would you guys look at potentially waving fees to ensure that the dividend is met? Because the reason why I ask, even though I know that you might not have a direct answer you want to give on the call. You guys could potentially have gotten through what looked like a disaster situation with one relatively modest dividend cut over the past several years.

I mean that could be one of the kind of the best comeback stories of the sector if you were to ensure that dividend is met through waivers and then grow into earning it, which it seems like there's a clear roadway to do if you get the vote in a couple weeks. So I'm just curious how the discussions internally have been surrounding that.

Brian Chase

That's a very good question and we are very happy with frankly what we've accomplished over the last few years. I don't think the stock price reflects that unfortunately but we're hopeful that it eventually will because we have made a lot of headway here. And we have had active discussions with the Board, obviously, about the dividend and we agree with you. There is definitely a path to earning it in the current market conditions, putting the money to work, frankly, event at fairly low spread levels. So we do think there's a path there. We have to have a proper discussion with the Board and you're right, I don’t want to answer on the call what we may do with waivers or anything else. But obviously, it's something that we consider all the time and it will be on the table or something to discuss.

Christopher Testa

That's fair. And just curious, this is more of a philosophical type question, but obviously, the upper-middle market we've seen, and broadly syndicated especially, cov light, pari-passu debt, unrestricted subsidiaries. And all of this seems to be leading towards kind of lower recovery rates going forward and we could debate what they will or won't be, but definitely lower. I'm just curious, obviously, you guys see more relative value in the upper-middle market. But how are you factoring in the potential lower recovery rates as you look at the cycle potentially changing?

Mitch Drucker

Well, we're being very selective when we look at those credits. We're only really focusing on those larger credits where we have some insight into the industry, we know the sponsor, it’s low leverage, low LTV. We're not looking at every credit and saying we're in, in capital markets world right now based on where the spreads are.

We still are looking at for every 40 credits we're booking 1. So we're passing on a lot. We're trying to find deals where we could add value and fits within our credit philosophies. And a couple of deals we did this quarter were for a sponsor that we've done repeat business with and they access the capital markets, syndication markets. And we felt comfortable with the industry and the sponsor. And we ended up getting between 9% and 11% on these two deals. So we're still going to be very selective.

Christopher Testa

Got it. Okay, great. That's all for me guys. Thanks for taking my questions.

Your next question comes from the line of Craig Stover, Private Investor. Your line is open.

Craig Stover

Hi, thanks for taking my call. First of all, I just want to say I'm happy to hear your comment that the Board is considering stock buybacks. I mean at 73% of book value, that's a pretty good investment I would think if you're able to arrange and have the cash to buy stock back. So I'm happy to hear that. But on the other end, on the dividend, so you announced that there's a $0.28 dividend paid on the 21st but you didn’t give the record date. What's the record date for the dividend?

Daniel Hahn

It's usually around the 8th of each month. So it would be September 8th.

Q - Craig Stover I'm just curious on your press release why you wouldn’t put that on there or even on your presentation.

Daniel Hahn

It should be included on the 10-Q but we can certainly go back to the press release and make sure we get that updated.

Craig Stover

Or the presentation. Okay. That's all I had and hopefully, you will keep increasing profit and dividends as well. So thank you.

Operator

Brian Chase

Great. Well, I think that wraps up the call and look forward to speaking to you guys in the fall.

