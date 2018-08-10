Delek US Holdings: A Q2 Earnings Miss That Still Manages To Impress

Inland merchant refiner Delek US Holdings (DK) reported Q2 earnings last week that missed the analyst consensus on diluted EPS despite a big gain and beat on revenue. The Q2 earnings report was closely watched by investors as the first such earnings report to show the impacts of last November's acquisition of peer Alon USA Energy. Investors largely shrugged off the EPS miss given the underlying report's strength and sent Delek's share price up by as much as 7% during the week of the report's release (see figure), although some gains were given up on Thursday amid broader turmoil in the refining sector.

The Alon USA Energy acquisition was immediately reflected in the Q2 revenue result of $2.6 billion, which represented a YoY increase of 108% as it beat the consensus by $120 million. The addition of two refineries boosted this number thanks to the consequent 154,000 bpd increase to overall sales volumes. The acquisition was not the only factor to impact revenue, though, as Delek benefited from higher prices for gasoline, diesel fuel, and jet fuel in Q2 2018 compared to the prior-year period. The refiner even managed to improve the productivity at its pre-acquisition refineries to take advantage of the profitable operating conditions that prevailed in the most recent quarter.

The real earnings driver during the quarter, however, was continued refining margin growth resulting from the persistent lack of offtake pipeline capacity in the Permian Basin. The U.S. refining sector in general benefited in Q2 as the Brent-WTI price differential rose from $3/bbl to almost $9/bbl over the course of the quarter (see figure), reducing their feedstock costs relative to refined products prices. As I described prior to the earnings report's release, however, Delek's concentrated geographic footprint in the South-Central U.S. has allowed it to derive an even greater benefit than most of its peers from the Permian congestion. With 207,000 bpd of refining capacity that sources feedstock from the Permian, or approximately 70% of its consolidated capacity, Delek reported higher refining margins across its refineries as the Midland discount widened versus Cushing. While its comparatively-distant Arkansas refinery only recorded a 7% YoY improvement to $4.74/bbl, the other refineries more than made up the difference. The Tyler refinery's margin increased by 136% YoY to $11.90/bbl while the recently-acquired Big Spring and Krotz Springs refineries recorded solid margins in the most recent quarter of $16.88/bbl and $8.82/bbl, respectively, on substantial YoY increases.

Delek's refining segment's contribution margin surged from $16.9 million to $177 million YoY on the combination of greater throughput and higher refining margins. The logistics segment recorded a more modest but still substantial improvement of 43% YoY to $45.2 million thanks to the higher terminalling and marketing throughputs made possible by the Alon USA Energy acquisition. Notably, the West Texas marketing margin per barrel nearly doubled YoY as well, further boosting the segment's contribution margin. Finally, the acquisition added almost 300 retail stores to Delek's assets, and these added another $18.6 million of contribution margin. Consolidated contribution margin improved from $10.8 million in Q2 2017 to $229.2 million in the most recent quarter, in turn pushing adjusted EBITDA up from $4.2 million to $199.1 million YoY. Diluted EPS rose from -$0.40 to $1.03 YoY, a result that was even more impressive due to the 41% increase to the company's adjusted diluted share count that resulted from the Alon USA Energy acquisition.

Prior to the earnings report's release I had also identified the issue of Renewable Identification Numbers [RIN] as one that would play an important role in the Q2 earnings. In March 2018 the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency [EPA], which manages the U.S. biofuels mandate, granted two of Delek's refineries hardship waivers that allow them to avoid having to submit RINs for 2017. (See my previous article for more information on how the RIN mechanism.) The retroactive nature of this waiver left Delek with a substantial RIN inventory, the market value of which was negatively impacted by the collapse of RIN prices that has occurred in 2018 to date (a price decline that, interestingly enough, has been partially driven by the EPA's broader granting of waivers to refiners). The consequent mark-to-market non-cash charge of $21.8 million reduced the diluted EPS result by $0.19.

As notable as the RIN price decline's impact on the Q2 earnings report is its impact on Delek's longer-term outlook. The refiner has incurred large RIN expenditures relative to its size in the past and its expenditure projections have been common features in its previous earnings reports. The FY 2015 10-K, for example, stated that Delek would need to purchase up to 50 million RINs in FY 2016 at a time when RINs were trading around $1, and the Alon USA Energy acquisition would have greatly added to this requirement (the number of RINs that a refiner is required to obtain is a function of its refining capacity).

The low RIN prices that have prevailed in 2018 to date (see figure), combined with the hardship waivers that Delek's refineries have earned for 2017 and are widely expected to earn again for 2018, have made the refiner's RIN expenditures something of an afterthought. The company made no mention of its Q2 expenditures in the latest earning report, nor did it provide an annual expenditures forecast for 2018. The main takeaway from this is that RINs are no longer a material component of the refiner's operations. This could change rapidly, of course, given the immense volatility that has characterized RIN prices since 2013, but RIN prices are currently low due to a broad market expectation that the White House's current efforts to weaken the biofuels mandate will not change course until at least next year.

The modest EPS miss aside, then, Delek's Q2 earnings report was everything that the company's investors could have hoped for. While the YoY revenue increase was to be expected given the presence of higher fuel prices and the addition of Alon USA Energy's refining capacity, Delek was a major beneficiary of continuing Permian congestion and the resulting widening of the inland crude price discount. The acquired capacity's ability to immediately add to the company's consolidated contribution margin and offset its financing costs bodes well for future quarter's earnings. The rise in the consensus EBITDA estimates that has occurred since last May (see figure) is supported by Delek's latest earnings report.

