Cimarex Energy: There's Good News And Bad News

But it won’t be producing 69,000-72,000 barrels of oil per dayanymore, as it originally thought, while pricing environment in H2-2018 mayturn out to be worse than H1-2018.

Cimarex will do more completions in August and September than the entire H1-2018 and this will fuel production growth in H2-2018.

It's difficult to get excited about Cimarex Energy (XEC). On one hand, the oil producer is targeting an increase in output from the second half of the year and looks well prepared to overcome the takeaway constraints in the Permian Basin. On the other hand, it won't be producing as much oil this year as it initially thought and is still exposed to the weakness in prices at the Permian Basin.

Cimarex Energy reported quarterly results which disappointed investors. Cimarex missed the analysts' earnings estimates by $0.04 per share. The company reported an adjusted profit of $151.9 million, or $1.59 per share, up from $1.06 per share a year earlier but down from $1.82 per share in the first quarter.

However, there was one bright spot. Cimarex managed to generate decent levels of cash flows. The company typically does not report strong levels of free cash flows but it has been successful in doing just that in 2018. In the first quarter, it generated $383.1 million of operating cash flows which fully covered $323.5 million of capital expenditure. In the second quarter, it generated $321.2 million of operating cash flows which fell short of $327.4 million of capital expenditure but still, for the six months, the company has been successful in fully funding its capital expenditure from internally generated cash flows.

Cimarex produced a little over 211,000 boe per day in the second quarter which shows gains of 9.7% and 2.6% on a year-over-year and sequential basis, respectively. That exceeded the high end of the company's guidance of 200,000 to 209,000 boe per day. Around 58% of the production came from the Permian Basin and the rest from the Mid-Continent region. However, the company's oil production numbers weren't impressive as it pumped around 61,650 barrels per day in the second quarter, showing a gain of just 6.5% on a year-over-year and a drop of 5.5% on a sequential basis. In the previous quarters, Cimarex has posted more than 20% YoY gains in oil production. I think the earnings miss was likely driven by weak oil volumes.

Additionally, Cimarex, like many other Permian Basin operators, sold its oil at a significant discount to the benchmark, thanks to the pipeline constraints in the region which have pushed prices lower. Its realized price for oil in the Permian Basin was $8.05 per barrel below the WTI Cushing price. The discount was considerably bigger than $3.12 per barrel in Q1-2018 and $4.14 per barrel in Q2-2017. The gas production from the Permian Basin was also sold at a discount.

The Permian Basin's oil producers, such as Cimarex, Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD), Concho Resources (CXO) and Laredo Petroleum (LPI), have pumped more oil than the region's pipelines can handle. This has fueled a supply glut which has dragged prices. Some companies who don't have firm commitments from pipeline operators could be forced to curtail drilling activity. Cimarex, however, isn't facing significant volumetric risks since it has signed a number of sales agreements that cover a vast majority of its projected oil and gas production through 2019.

During the second quarter conference call, Cimarex said that 70% of its Permian Basin oil production is backed by strategic partnerships and sale agreements which will ensure continued flows through 2019 and beyond. As for the residue gas volumes, the company has sales agreements that cover nearly all of its projected output through December 2019. The company's NGL volumes, which feed a number of processing facilities through long-term sales agreements, also seem secure.

Additionally, the company hasn't changed its full-year guidance for total production. Cimarex believes that its annual production will come in the range of 214,000 to 221,000 boe per day. The company has essentially narrowed its previously announced guidance of 211,000 to 221,000 boe per day. That's impressive considering that the company has sold Ward County, Texas assets, which were responsible 6,800 boe per day of production, for $570 million to Callon Petroleum (CPE) but the sale didn't affect Cimarex's annual production target. On a pro-forma basis (ex. impact of asset sale), Cimarex is still targeting 14% to 18% increase in total annual production and 20% to 25% increase in oil production.

Cimarex is targeting considerably higher levels of well completions for the second half of the year. In fact, 70% of the company's total completions for this year will occur in the second half. The company has scheduled more net completions for the months of August and September than the entire first half of 2018. That'll drive an increase in output from September heading into December. That'll push the company's oil output for the fourth quarter, on a pro forma basis, to between 75,000 to 81,000 barrels per day which will show a strong YoY gain of 33% to 43%.

On the other hand, Cimarex has said that it is targeting annual oil production of 66,000 to 68,000 barrels per day which is lower than its previous estimate. A couple of months ago, the company said in a presentation that 33% of its total annual production will consist of crude oil which implied that it was targeting output of 69,630 to 72,930 barrels per day. However, even the top end of the new guidance sits below the bottom end of the previous guidance. And since Cimarex hasn't changed the overall guidance, then this means that natural gas and NGL will enjoy a greater share of the total annual production in 2018 than previously expected. The cut in oil production guidance will prompt analysts to reduce their earnings forecasts and price targets which will have a negative impact on the stock.

Additionally, Cimarex's production ramp in late-2018 could be accompanied by further deterioration in prices at the Permian Basin. The continued increase in production from Cimarex and other producers combined with a lack of commensurate increase in the region's takeaway capacity my push oil prices in the Permian Basin even lower in the second half of 2018 as compared to the first. The Midland WTI is already trading $16 a barrel below the benchmark and data from CME suggests that the discount may remain above $10 throughout the remainder of the year. The weak prices could offset the positive impact of production ramps on earnings.

Note from author: Thank you for reading. Please share your comments below. If you like this article, then please follow me by clicking "Follow" at the top of this page.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.