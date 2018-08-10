Delek Logistics Partners In Q2: Short-Term Worries Turn Into Long-Term Growth

The Q2 earnings report should fully allay any investor concerns about the sustainability of the MLP's distribution growth rate in the wake of recent asset acquisitions.

Most importantly, the MLP managed to maintain its large distribution growth while also improving its leverage and distribution coverage ratios.

The headline numbers failed to tell the entire story, though. Revenue continued to be focused on third-party sources while the downstream segment recorded especially strong contribution margin growth.

Refining logistics MLP Delek Logistics Partners (DKL) reported Q2 earnings last week that missed on both lines, albeit by small amounts. Investors were unfazed by the negative comparisons to analyst estimates and sent its unit price higher by several percentage points in response (see figure). Earlier this month I pointed to the acquisition of peer Alon USA Energy by the MLP's sponsor Delek US Holdings (DK), and subsequent drop-down of the former's own MLP's refining logistics assets, as a factor that I expected to be an important driver of the Q2 earnings results.

The Q2 earnings report for Delek Logistics Partners ultimately showed that the acquisition of these assets had indeed been worth the short-term negative impacts to the MLP's distribution coverage and leverage ratios, which fell to 0.97x and 4.6x, respectively, in recent quarters, prompting the unit price rally.

The MLP's revenue came in at $166.3 million, 31% higher YoY but missing the consensus analyst estimate by $23.6 million. The gain from Q2 2017 was better than at first glance, the miss notwithstanding, due to how it was divided between affiliate and third-party sales. While the drop-down of assets from Delek US Holdings could have been expected to push the share of revenues from affiliate sources higher, this figure actually held steady at 68% YoY despite the revenue gain.

A common drawback to refining logistics MLPs is their reliance on their refiner sponsors for revenues, and this is especially true for MLPs with small sponsors such as Delek Logistics Partners. The MLP's ability to achieve revenue growth while continuing to derive the large majority of its revenues from third-party entities is an advantage relative to its peers.

Another notable aspect of the revenue result was that it was primarily driven by the MLP's Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling segment, which increased by 33% YoY to $128.6 million on strong third-party sales growth. The Pipelines segment also experienced revenue growth of 25% YoY, although at $37.7 million, most of which derived from affiliate sales, the segment remained a relatively small contributor despite large asset growth over the same period.

In terms of contribution margins, the two segments converged during the quarter as both reported $23 million of segment contribution margin, whereas the Pipelines segment recorded 57% of the consolidated contribution margin in Q2 2017. A near-doubling YoY of the West Texas marketing margin per barrel to $8.06 also contributed to the Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling segment's recent strength. The effect of the asset expansions on the income statement of Delek Logistics Partners, then, has been to maintain its diversification while increasing the exposure to the downstream fuels sector.

This performance allowed Delek Logistics Partners to report a Q2 EBITDA of $45.4 million, up from $30.3 million in Q2 2017. Net income rose to $25.6 million from $19 million over the same period despite a 100% increase to interest expense because of the asset acquisitions. Diluted earnings per unit largely came in as expected by analysts at $0.79, missing the consensus by a mere $0.01 but improving upon Q2 2017's result by $0.20.

More importantly, for the MLP's unitholders, Q2's strong performance resulted in a 45% YoY increase to its distributable cash flow to $33.5 million. Even though the LP's common unit distribution increased by 9.3% YoY (or 14% YoY if all distributions are accounted for), the MLP's DCF coverage ratio bounced back from 1.06x in Q2 2017 and 1.14x in Q1 2018 to 1.34x in the most recent quarter.

Likewise, the DCF coverage ratio in H1 2018 of 1.26x marked a solid rebound from 0.97x in H1 2017, the latter having prompted concerns over the sustainability of the MLP's distribution growth in the event that the assets did not contribute to EBITDA as much as expected.

The only drawback in these numbers is that the GP's IDRs grew at a faster rate YoY than the LP common unit distributions for both Q1 and H1 2018, although Delek Logistics Partners is hardly unique among refining logistics MLPs in this regard.

There was a bit of bad news during the earnings call when management announced that a joint venture it had formed with ethanol logistics MLP Green Plains Partners (GPP) had failed to receive regulatory approval to acquire a light products terminal from American Midstream Partners (AMID). The JV has terminated the acquisition agreement as a result.

The acquisition would have created a unique opportunity for Delek Logistics Partners to both further increase its third-party revenue stream while also creating an opportunity to potentially generate Renewable Identification Numbers [RIN] due to the participation of Green Plains Partners. That said, and while not mentioned by management, the fact that RIN prices have fallen sharply in 2018 has reduced the value proposition offered by the latter.

Management indicated that it is "focused on continuing to grow [our] Permian Basin platform" despite the failed acquisition effort. Its performance in Q2 has provided it with some additional dry powder to do so in the form of a lower leverage ratio (4.4x versus a 5.5x maximum under its credit facility) and $206 million in additional borrowing capacity. While the leverage ratio remains high compared to those of previous years, the fact that it is already declining after the recent asset expansion will give the MLP a better ability to pursue future Permian Basin acquisitions without exceeding the 5.5x leverage cap.

Similarly, the fact that Delek Logistics Partners was able to record a rebounding DCF coverage ratio in Q2 means that both its distribution and distribution growth rate are safe at this time (see figure). The MLP's outlook for both is certainly stronger than that of many MLPs with a trailing distribution yield that is almost in the double digits.

DKL Dividend data by YCharts

The Q2 earnings report for Delek Logistics Partners showed that the MLP's recent asset acquisitions were worth the resulting short-term negative impacts to its leverage and distribution coverage ratios. Indeed, if the sector's current strong operating conditions persist, then those acquisitions will have laid the groundwork for more sustainable distribution growth than would have otherwise been possible.

The recent rally in the MLP's unit price is fully justified in the wake of the earnings report's release, and the Q2 performance has placed Delek Logistics Partners in a better financial position than that of many of its comparable peers with distribution yields in the vicinity of 10%.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in DKL over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own short puts in DKL.