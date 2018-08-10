Telenav, Inc. (TNAV) CEO HP Jin on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 7, 2018 5:30 PM ET

Good afternoon and welcome to Telenav's conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full-year fiscal 2018 earnings results. Joining me today are HP Jin, President and CEO; Mike Strambi, CFO; and Hassan Wahla, Co-President, Automotive.

After the market closed today, Telenav issued a press release through GlobeNewswire and published the letter to stockholders on the Investor Relations section of its website. In addition, we also published a short presentation on ASC 606.

During the course of today's presentation, our executives will make forward-looking statements, including statements regarding, among others, the company's expected financial performance for the first quarter of fiscal 2019, anticipated sources and mixes of revenue, expected profitability, product and business strategies and strategic relationships. We wish to caution you that such statements are just predictions based on management's current expectations or beliefs and that actual events and results may differ materially. We refer you to documents we filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the first three months ended March 31, 2018, and other periodic filings.

These documents identify important risk factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contained in our forward-looking statements. We assume no duty to confirm, update or revise the financial forecast for the quarter or any other forward-looking information on this call as a result of new developments or otherwise.

Today, we will be discussing our results on a GAAP as well as non-GAAP basis. We use these additional non-GAAP measures as we believe they give useful operating information in addition to the GAAP results. There are a number of limitations related to the use of billings versus revenue calculated in accordance with GAAP. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information regarding GAAP revenue and evaluating billings together with revenue calculated in accordance with GAAP as well as considering whether we are likely to satisfy the criteria required to recognize revenue to convert deferred revenue into revenue and the cost that we will incur over time to provide the services related to that deferred revenue. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial statements is available in our press release and on our Investor Relations webpage.

Yeah, hi. Thanks for taking my question. Really good to see that you're going to be on a number of GM model year 2019 trucks, particularly the best-selling Silverado. Quick question here is, how much of a driver do you think that's going to be for revenue growth this year. And how should we think about the overall trajectory of that growth as we kind of move through the year?

Mike Strambi

Yeah. Hi, Josh. As indicated in previous remarks on earlier calls and again reiterated in the prepared information; for fiscal 2019, we have indicated that we expect to be profitable as measured on a adjusted EBITDA on billings basis. The principal driver to achieving that metric in this upcoming year is really being driven by our launch across more models and geographies with GM on our embedded connected solution.

And so what we've announced as the three models on this call, which are incremental, are just those new models that are in the public domain as announced as model year 2019 vehicles with our solution by GM. Our guidance for the September quarter and our expectations for the full year expect penetration across many more models.

And we'll be able to share that information as the information becomes public. Oftentimes, the deployment is first indicative on the GM website when you can actually configure a model with navigation, which would include our solution.

Great. And then there's been a lot of talk about auto sales and whatnot. But I did want to talk a little bit and ask what you're seeing as far as navigation take rates, what type of trajectory those have been on? And if you could kind of sparse that out between what you're seeing in North America and Europe, that'd be helpful as well.

Mike Strambi

Yeah. Because Ford is such a significant portion of our billings, I can't really get too specific with regard to any given region as our customer portfolio with deployments becomes more vast beyond Ford. We can share some of those insights. But suffice to be said, the past fiscal year which generally aligns with model year rollouts for our customers; we had seen this past year a very healthy increase in take rates which we're excited about.

And we're anxious to see how take rates develop over the course of model year 2019 vehicles. And for us, that would be our model year 2019 fiscal year. But I guess maybe with the exception of China where there has been some headwinds, I think, that are well-documented with Ford in China, we've seen fairly consistent healthy growth in take rates in most geographies.

And then last question for me before I pass it on. I guess I wanted to ask a little bit about – since you can't talk or divulge too much into the revenue side regarding your guidance for this fiscal year, could you talk about some of the underlying assumptions or how we should think about operating expenses this year at a high level?

Mike Strambi

We don't expect there to be significant growth unless there is an announcement of a new customer award where we need to invest additional resources. We have had significant internal efforts in developing our auto reference product that we talked about in the past, whereby, yes, one of our competitive advantages is to develop collaborative relationship with our customers and develop customized solutions. But at the same time, we're able to leverage a lot of the core technology and efficiencies that are in our software build today.

So we don't expect it to be a significant increase even if we do win new awards. If you look at my guidance for the September quarter on OpEx at 34 to 35, it's consistent with the guidance that I gave in the June quarter. So I think just looking at that metric and those two quarterly guidance would provide some indication that we expect to be very focused on managing our OpEx.

And as I've indicated in the past, we've been fortunate to be able to leverage some of the lower-cost economies where we have development efforts. In China and Romania, we're able to tap into a very strong talent pool with very loyal and skilled employees. That helps us on the financial side from an OpEx perspective.

HP Jin

More color on that one. In terms of business scalability, as we ramp up GM's units, right; so there's no need to have increased cost to support that. So we have a team in place to support all of our GM today. And so that's where the benefit of scalability just – there'll be more volume rolled out. But OpEx supporting them will be remaining reasonably flat.

Thank you. That's helpful and all for me.

Hi. This is Rishi for Mike Latimore. Thanks for taking my call. So what percentage of -

Okay, great. So what percentage of GM and Ford bookings will be recognized in revenue after the ASC 606 adoption?

Mike Strambi

Yeah. So I'd say consistent with my past remarks, the percentage of billings, not bookings – we really use the metric billings – would generally be in the 70% to 80% range is kind of what we're targeting. If you look at the guidance that I provided for the quarter, that's pretty much where we're kind of lining up around the – in the low 80% range. But it will change over time as the mix of our customer base changes as well. But that's a good ballpark to think about.

Great. That's helpful. And is the Ford's new car strategy having much of an effect on your bookings?

Mike Strambi

So we haven't really seen what we'd believe to be any notable difference to date. As far as I'm aware, they continue to be manufacturing sedans at all of their North America vehicles. But we do expect there to be a transition at some point in the future where it is likely that they will be retooling some of their plants as they manufacture some of the new car models, whether they're SUVs, SUVs more focused on trucks.

So we do anticipate that there will be some impact on us. But they really haven't been that public about the exact timing of when that might happen other than, as I understand, the latter parts maybe of 2019 and 2020.

Unidentified Analyst

As it relates to ASC 340, you all haven't concluded on what it'll mean or how you're going to adopt it. You gave some potential options in here. But can you provide some color on what's causing the delay and maybe where the holdup is?

Mike Strambi

Sure, yeah. That's a great question, Ryan. And it's a complex answer. I'll try to keep it as simple as possible. But much of what we develop for our auto OEM customers involves a high degree of customization. And so our literal interpretation of the new ASC 340-40 suggests that we would capitalize a portion of our quarterly R&D spend on our balance sheet and then recognize to the income statement those underlying costs when the respective software or gold master, as I'll refer to it, is delivered to the customer.

And so the outcome of applying that type of accounting treatment will result in a lower OpEx spend in a quarter and then a higher level of cost of revenue to be recognized when that gold master is delivered, which can result in a great deal of volatility from one quarter to the next as to how much gross profit on a GAAP basis and how much operating profit or loss is generated on a quarterly basis.

And so suffice to say our hope is that we can manage the application of the accounting treatment such that it wouldn't differentiate significantly from the way we're applying the accounting today. And so we're working with our auditors to evaluate what alternatives, if any, with regard to that accounting treatment that we can implement.

Yeah. It sounds like you're following that. In our guidance for OpEx, I kind of shared the gross amount of spend, if you will, and how much potentially might wind up being capitalized onto the balance sheet. And of course, the challenge prospectively is identifying at which quarter those capitalized costs might run through cost of revenue and back into the income statement.

Got you. Switching gears, so the GM launches, some of the new models which are good to see. In the press release, they're classified as a hybrid navigation solution. Is that something different than what you were expecting? I always thought it was connected embedded solutions. But it could just be that I'm hung up on the wording here.

Thanks for the clarification. And lastly for me is the ad business was down for a second straight quarter. And the top-line guidance implies another decline next quarter. Any color there on what's going on and then any change in potentially the long-term strategy with that business' segment?

HP Jin

So that business still is relatively small scale. So given the number of salesperson we have, it still fluctuates quite a bit. Even though it feels like it's consistent, now we have really any one salesperson or one big account will cause that fluctuation, number one.

Number two, we are actually – really the strategic value for the ad business is our intra in-car ads. So we are leveraging that platform, the targeting platform and the sales-driven platform to really support our initiative into the in-car ads. So that's a particular reason we're doing that.

Third point I'd like to make is with that business, we are trying to be very cautious about our spending investment into that. But for the future, we try to add more sales team to drive to next level scale to achieve more profitability rather than continue to lose money on that business.

One follow-up on that. You mentioned adding head count in sales to try and better scale it. When do you think you're going to look to add head count there? Thanks.

HP Jin

So there's some already added, but it's a small scale addition just tried to make the whole business a little more predictable. Right now, that number is small. So it's too much.

