IBI Group, Inc. (IBIBF) CEO Scott Stewart on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Scott Stewart

Thank you. Good morning and thank you for joining us on our second quarter earnings conference call. Our Q2 earnings were released yesterday afternoon and have been posted on the Web-site for your reference. Joining me on the call this morning is our Chief Financial Officer, Stephen Taylor. Prior to commencing the call, I will ask Stephen to read the following disclaimer about forward-looking statements. Stephen?

Stephen Taylor

Thank you, Scott. On behalf of IBI Group, I am required to note that some of our statements made on today's call might contain forward-looking information. We caution listeners not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements since a number of factors could cause the actual future results to differ materially from the targets and expectations expressed. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, unless expressly required by applicable securities law. For further information on risk factors, please view the Company's Annual Information Form filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities.

I will now turn the call back to Scott.

Scott Stewart

Thanks, Stephen. We are currently forecasting approximately C$361 million in total net revenue for 2018 and we have approximately C$350 million that is committed and under contract for the next five years, roughly 11.5 months of backlog. While EBITDA margins and revenues remained stable this quarter, our strong performance in Canada and the international offices was offset by the poor performance in our U.S. buildings and infrastructure sectors.

Revenue in Canada increased from the same period in 20 17 by 13.8% and for the year by 5.8%, reflecting strong performance in all sectors, including continued strength in our mixed-use high-rise buildings practice with a multitude of major new projects in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, Toronto extending into the GTA, and Montreal; in BC where we are working on a number of hospital health care programs as well as major transit work in Toronto, Ottawa, and Edmonton, with the pursuit of new transit work across the Canada; and also in our intelligence practice with major traveller information projects in Ontario and Alberta. Also we are on the winning team for the Gordie Howe Bridge project, with responsibility for the design of the traffic management, tolling, and security systems.

Revenue in the U.S. decreased by 17.2% for the quarter compared with the same period in 2017, primarily in the buildings and infrastructure sectors. The new U.S. leadership team which was put in place in the first half of the year continues the realignment of our capacity to market needs and the prioritization of new work that supports the strategic direction of the firm. Action taken includes reducing our building staff by some 80 people, representing some 10% of the staff in the U.S.

Our education sector experienced a significant slowdown in the first part of the year, but we are now benefiting from new funding and projects along the West Coast as well as in Texas. In our mixed-use high-rise group, we've had decent success with a number of new projects along the West Coast and also in Texas.

Also of note is the reassignment of work out of Canada where we have an excess of work and are able to use U.S. resources. This increases revenue and results in a transfer of knowledge and experience, which is important as we diversify the professional practice, providing a platform for future growth and diversity in the U.S. buildings group. With the recent successes and a focus on urban environments, we are confident that we will be able to see our U.S. buildings group return to profitable operations by the end of the year.

Our infrastructure group has had a slow start in U.S., especially in land planning and landscape architecture. We are realigning the resources to match the need and using residual capacity to support projects elsewhere in the U.S. Major transportation work continues in Ohio and along the West Coast, where we've had recent success with transit projects, most notably in Los Angeles.

The success of the intelligence practice continues with major new wins in the area of traveller information, traffic management, transit information, fare, and monitoring systems, all adding to a very strong position of technology in transportation across the U.S.

In U.K., revenue grew by 2.5% compared to the same quarter in 2017 and 4% when compared for the year-to-date. The focus in buildings and infrastructure sectors in the U.K. is a diversification into mixed-use development of notably [indiscernible] housing, a strong market in the U.K., and the pursuit of other international markets including healthcare in North America and in the Middle East. The intelligence practice has engaged the long-term contracts of Scotland and is also pursuing [indiscernible] opportunities in the [indiscernible] region.

India continues to grow with major work and opportunities to planning and design of smart cities and the planning, design, supply and installation of systems to support major infrastructure programs in the country. The Middle East remains a strong market for the Company with work continuing in areas of room planning and design. In Israel, our work continues on the Red Line LRT project, a vital project in the transformation of Tel Aviv.

In this quarter we launched the IBI pivot a technology-driven design firm with a number of new initiatives. The first major activity has been the introduction of technology into the day to day workings of IBI, including the application of bots and robotic programs to deal with labor-intensive repetitive processes. We have also introduced and seen the impact of parametric design tools that aids in the design process, and the potential of analytics that may define how we work. These initiatives have demonstrated improved efficiency, speed, and quality of work, and we have only started.

IBI acquired GreenOwl Mobile. GreenOwl Mobile is a great technology firm out of Toronto that specializes in the design of mobile experiences for both public and private sectors. Having worked closely with GreenOwl teams for many years, we are excited about the skill set they bring to the table and the commitment that they will get to IBI in this space. From traveller information systems to smart cities, mobile technology continues to evolve and there are opportunities to rethink the way we are delivering that solution across all of our disciplines within the firm.

We are excited to formally launch InForm by IBI this quarter. InForm is a cloud-based asset management tool designed to help clients make informed maintenance planning decisions to optimally reduce their operating costs. We expect to set up the first instances of InForm over the next few weeks. The portfolio will continue to evolve and grow as additional products and services and modules are released. InForm offers our clients a powerful platform to minimize their lifecycle costs of their assets and provides IBI with an additional revenue stream for future growth.

Also at this year's AGM, we launched the Smart City Sandbox with our key partners, Ontario Power Generation, the Weather Network, EllisDon, and Slate REIT, as well as technical partners of Microsoft and the Ontario Centre of Excellence. We've been working with our partners in an exciting program of new solutions and innovations that will be centered on smart cities, making them more efficient, safer, and more engaged with other citizens.

We look forward to a better second half of the year, supported by our strong dominion operations in intelligence sector and our pivot to becoming a technology-driven design firm. I will now turn the call over to Stephen for an overview of the financials.

Stephen Taylor

Thank you, Scott. This quarter the Company had net income of C$1.2 million, compared with C$4.9 million for the same period in 2017. The decrease in net profit is inclusive of a pre-tax loss and fair value of other financial liabilities of C$600,000 as a result of changing market conditions, as well as the foreign exchange loss of C$1.4 million. The foreign exchange loss during the quarter reflects the movement in the Canadian dollar.

Net revenue for the quarter was C$93.1 million compared to C$93.3 million for the same period in 2017. As Scott already mentioned, the decrease is primarily due to a decrease in operational performance in the U.S. as well as the impact of foreign exchange losses on revenues of C$1 million. This was offset slightly this quarter by strong operational performance of the Canadian practice.

Adjusted EBITDA was C$9.1 million or 9.8% of revenue for the quarter compared to C$11.8 million in 2017, a decrease of C$2.7 million. The reduction in EBITDA was the result of decreased revenues in the U.S. Management is taking strong action to align costs and to enhance marketing to restore revenue levels. In addition, the Company has been very busy working on low-margin bid phase work on P3 projects, which has reduced revenue and EBITDA by approximately C$4.3 million during 2018.

This quarter, basic and diluted earnings per share were C$0.03 per share compared to basic and diluted earnings of C$0.13 per share for the same period in 2017. The decrease was primarily the result of a reduction of net income of C$3.7 million.

Cash flows used in operating activities for the quarter were C$5 million, compared to C$1.2 million for the same period in 2017. The decrease in operating cash flows is mainly attributable to a decrease in net income net of items not affecting cash of C$3.6 million, a decrease in non-cash operating working capital of C$2 million, and an increase in income taxes paid of C$600,000, offset by a decrease in interest paid of C$2.4 million.

Interest expense decreased this quarter to C$2.3 million compared to C$2.5 million for the same period in 2017. The interest expense decreased primarily due to lower average of standing credit facility balances compared to the second quarter of 2017. This reduction was slightly offset by the increase in the Canadian prime rate.

And finally, days sales outstanding increased by two days to 75 days as at June 30, 2018, compared to the second quarter end of 2017. This decrease is due to anticipated slower collections on larger milestone-based projects, and the trend should reverse by year-end.

I'll now turn things back over to Scott.

Scott Stewart

Thanks Stephen. Operator, we are now ready to take questions.

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Maxim Sytchev, National Bank in Toronto, Ontario. Please proceed with your question. Your line is open.

Maxim Sytchev

Gentlemen, I was wondering, if you don't mind just commenting on what exactly is happening right now with the U.S. I understand obviously that you're right-sizing operations, so there are two questions. One of them is the potential severance impact that we saw in the quarter and the visibility in being able to sort of normalize this business as the year progresses, if you can share these data points please?

Stephen Taylor

Max, the impact of severance was relatively minor. We're probably in the vicinity of C$300,000 to C$400,000. So that's not a big item. The major impact here is, given that most of these people were in the building sector and we do – well, we've got projects underway, we had to continue to retain folks even though there has been a decline, loss of contracts. So, it wasn't like we could do an immediate reduction of cost. It had to be a phased-in orderly reduction of costs. Over roughly since we started talking about the lost contracts back in January, the reduction in staff has occurred over primarily starting in about March and over the period through till end of June, beginning of July. So, we're now through substantially all of the people reduction.

And so, what we are doing as a management team is having on those offices where we still have a risk of profitability decreasing from what our plan is over the year, we are having a C-Suite call every week, spending a couple of hours with those offices which work out to five or six offices that we are monitoring every week to ensure that everybody is tracking according to the plan, and that the new business that we have been anticipating would come in the door is in fact coming in the door. So, it's being very, very closely monitored.

Really what we need to do is bring back sort of C$7 million to C$10 million of the revenue. With the cost reductions that we have experienced, we need to bring back C$7 million to C$10 million worth of revenue to get us back to roughly the same EBITDA position where we were before. That is not certainly a real stretch, given that certainly on some of the Living+ contracts and some of the larger buildings contracts that we're doing, you're not talking about any more than five or six new contracts in order to get us back to where we were before. So, we see ourselves getting back there. It's just going to take more time than we would all like, and we are watching it very closely, monitoring it every week.

Scott Stewart

I'd also note that, Max, just as a bit of further color, we're focusing in the U.S. on the areas that have made us very successful in Canada, and that is the urban environments, the mixed-use high-rise, education and transportation, and that sort of integrated approach to urban environments. And we're seeing success in that. That's taken a while to build, but we are now seeing success with new work coming in, as mentioned earlier, along the West Coast and into Texas and generally along the west into Utah.

Maxim Sytchev

Okay. And so, and again, just trying to think about the cadence of that revenue normalizing and how EBITDA is going to perform throughout the year, so I'm looking at sort of breakeven in Q3 and then build in Q4 or you can't even sort of forecast this at this point?

Stephen Taylor

I think, Max, that we will be striving towards being at close to breakeven level by the time we get into October-November. And there will be some loss over the period until then, but it will not be at anywhere close to the rate that it has been over the first half of the year.

Maxim Sytchev

All right. And can you maybe talk about strategic importance of having the U.S., because we go back five, six years ago where there was a pretty significant dip and then you built that business and right now it's sort of retrenching again, while the peers are clearly showing much stronger momentum given the bigger platforms, so what is your thought process around the medium to longer-term strategy for the U.S.?

Scott Stewart

To repeat what I said before, Max, we're just focusing on the urban environments that are growing and the urban environments that are really tailored to the kind of services that we provide, that has the intensification of the urban form, mixed-use high-rise, with that transportation like public transport, and transport infrastructure and technology. And we see that predominantly along the West Coast and also in certain selected markets back in the East, like Raleigh.

Maxim Sytchev

Okay. So, I get the bottom line, is that you feel that U.S. is a strategic market that you're going to be able to grow in?

Scott Stewart

There is no question, there's no question about that. It's a very important market for us.

Maxim Sytchev

Okay. And then just in terms of the new initiatives, if you don't mind updating us in terms of the visibility on revenue generation from the rollout of the new SaaS products if it's possible?

Scott Stewart

We just launched the new SaaS products. Let me sort of comment first and Stephen can elaborate. One of the tools that we are now applying internally both in the corporate side as well as in the delivery of our professional services, we are seeing returns on investment in those activities that we are realizing in months, and we've only been at this for effectively for about four months and we're getting full recovery in what it has cost us to put in place both initiatives in a four-month period.

We are expanding our capability to be able to deploy robots, bots, and the like, across the firm for the rest of this year. And then we are also then looking to roll out the parametric design platform more extensively as well as the analytics. And those are all about making us more efficient and we have said in the past that everything we have seen is going to strengthen this and the efficiency in delivering to the bottom line is going to be at least 3%, Stephen may have other thoughts on that, but may not be all realizable in terms of direct financial improvements. But we do see that our margin will change and we will be moving the upper limit of our guidance from 8% to 12% to say being more 13%, 14% because of that efficiency.

As for the other initiatives in terms of SaaS, they are new. We have first the InForm by IBI. We're deploying our first, if you will, pilot with a partner, with major financial company as we speak. I don't anticipate that we will see in any of the SaaS initiatives, so as a general comment, that we will really see the offsetting revenue for at least a year. It takes time to build the market penetration. It is a whole new business model. It's not as if we are being paid for the hours that we are putting in to execute it, but it's been more a function of the continued value that we're creating for the client over a long period of time with a multitude of clients. It's an entirely different business model from a traditional professional services company. As I think I may have mentioned before, I would expect that we'll see the financial contribution more into the latter part of next year.

Stephen Taylor

So Max, I think we have had our traveller, our 511 systems installed in the U.S. in particular for quite some period of time now, and we had quite a success over the course of the last couple of years in terms of helping the Florida state government manage the traffic flow. As hurricanes were coming ashore, we saw a massive spike in the use of our systems. And that type of success has allowed us to self further 511 systems throughout the U.S. and we continue to have a robust business doing that.

In the Smart City Platform that we just launched, the first couple of implementations of the Smart City Platform are in India, which is kind of far away for Canadians to kind of get their head around how is that going to translate into North American sales and revenues. But recently, one of our first implementations in the city of Bhubaneswar, they experienced flooding unlike anything that they had seen in a long while, and our Smart City Platform was instrumental in terms of the central government of the city being able to manage resources and react to problems throughout the city.

A lot of things were reported in through the Smart City Platform because of the app and the interaction that residents of the city could have with the Smart City Platform so that they could keep municipal, politicians, and the people in the operations center aware of where help was required. That was a tremendous success story for us, resulted in us saving a few lives, because the technology worked properly and we have a number of interested groups, municipal groups, who were talking to us about coming to present to actually migrate that product into North America.

We don't have anything specific to say in terms of contract awards that have been won in North America yet, but we think that the success of where the platform has been installed, and particularly in Bhubaneswar, it's going to really give us a real leg up, so that we can emulate what we've done in 511.

Scott Stewart

I would say that the Bhubaneswar model and experience is further reinforced by what we've seen here in Toronto and with the recent flash floods and what we saw last year in Houston with the flash floods. It creates a whole new kind of service from a safety and effectiveness in urban environments.

Maxim Sytchev

Okay, that's very helpful. And Scott and Steve, maybe if you don't mind just clarifying the range of the upper limit on EBITDA, so you said 13% to 14% up from 12%, is that kind of where you see the potential the next couple of years?

Stephen Taylor

I think we have talked originally to people about being in that range sort of by 2020. I think we might be delayed by maybe 12 months in terms of getting to the 13% to 14%, but we can see ourselves getting to that level by kind of – we'll be trending in that direction towards the end of 2020 and into 2021.

Maxim Sytchev

Okay. And then last question for me is, any update on the momentum of the high-rise market in Canada specifically?

Scott Stewart

Yes. I mean, it continues to be very strong for us, and I alluded to that earlier with growing opportunities in Southern British Columbia – not opportunities, real projects. We're about to launch this fall close to 3,500 new units in the GTA and Montreal, which is very significant. We are working in [indiscernible] on a number of projects. I should say, in Montreal there are five new 50-storey towers that we're working on. In Toronto, we've been awarded an 81-storey tower, which is a new high for IBI in terms of the height of the building and it puts us in a scale that is global in terms of these kinds of projects.

And we're also seeing a number of large-scale master planning projects in the building areas in West side of Toronto, in Mississauga where there are large land holdings and we're putting in place the plans. That would also result in multiple buildings on those sites. So, it continues to be very, very strong. And so strong in Vancouver in fact for us to realize and provide the services in Vancouver to our clients, we are drawing on resources in the U.S. to support us in that and also by that building up local capabilities that make us more, if you will, local man to be a player, as a more significant player than the local high-rise mixed-use market. So it's a very strong market for us.

Stephen Taylor

And Max, I think one of the points that we'd like to add to that, as we had said before, there is a lot of money moving out of our client base in Vancouver down the West Coast of the U.S. and we are starting to be the beneficiary of a lot of that investment that the Canadian-based developers are making on the West Coast and the U.S. n mixed-use and high-rise. And so, we are currently servicing a lot of that out of the Vancouver office, but migrating the technology and building the skill sets down through our Seattle and LA offices to be able to meet that demand as it continues to grow.

Maxim Sytchev

Okay, that's very helpful. Thank you very much.

Our next question comes from the line of Mona Nazir with Laurentian Bank in Montreal, Quebec. Your line is open. Please proceed.

Mona Nazir

I just wanted to revisit your U.S. comment and your turnaround efforts there, and I just want some clarification, because from my understanding there was a large contract that was essentially stopped in the second week of January, hence the 16% decline, or that was the driver of the U.S. revenue last quarter. And then I believe that you had stated that you had some lead time and you could work to backfill some of that. So I'm just wondering, was the current quarter's 17% decline largely the same significantly sized contract or were multiple verticals impacted, and if the right-sizing of the buildings team directly correlated to that contract or is it more widespread?

Stephen Taylor

Mona, I think we had said a couple of things at the last quarter. First of all, we had said that it was our objective to certainly decrease and perhaps exit the industrial design type of work that we've been doing particularly in the auto sector. So, that contract that was cancelled that resulted in roughly the C$1 million decline in the first quarter, it was multiple times larger total contract size than C$1 million. So, it had an impact and we have been working to backfill in terms of bringing in new design backlog in the U.S. I don't think it's happened quite as quickly as we all would've liked to have done.

So, we've had to do two things, continue to push and pursue for new work in the door, which is happening particularly in places like Salt Lake City and Los Angeles, but also to right-size the size of the staff where we've had people who spent many years doing industrial design that are not necessarily the right skill set to be able to allow you to grow and thrive in mixed-use and high-rise or healthcare or some of the education, some of the other areas of design where we currently do things very well.

So, it's been a combination of both factors, working hard to fill up the pipeline of work again, but also rightsizing the staff to get the right complement to address the types of work that we know we can do well and be profitable on going forward.

Scott Stewart

The other comment I would make is that in the education sector we had anticipated that the funds will start flowing sooner, and they were held off by a full additional quarter. We're now seeing an improvement in that and it's back to a more normal state in places like Houston where we have a very significant educational practice.

Mona Nazir

Okay, thank you. Have you seen a significant decline in your U.S. bidding activity?

Stephen Taylor

No. Outside of the industrial space, we would not say that we've seen a decline, and in fact in some of the market segments we've seen an increase.

Mona Nazir

Okay, perfect. And just on the international segment, the margin profile has varied between Q1 and Q2 significantly. I'm just wondering, where does it trend for the back half of the year, is it closer to the kind of 14%, would that be a good run rate?

Stephen Taylor

I think what you need to do is look at the rate that we were at last year over the entire year, which is in the vicinity of 14%, and forecast based on that. A lot of the project work that we've done in that segment is milestone-based, and so we have been able to recognize revenue and increase margins in the first quarter, and it hasn't been particularly in the Middle East where we've had some – as you are well aware, when you start to get into June and July Ramadan, trying to get business activity within the Middle East is not easy, and so that impacted our margins and we expect to see that coming back over the balance of the year.

Mona Nazir

Okay, perfect. And just lastly for me, you commented that there were several kind of low margin P3 bid phase work. I'm just wondering, was that 4.3 million that you quoted, was that weighted towards the first or second quarter, and do you expect some drag into Q3?

Stephen Taylor

There will be some impact in Q3, yes. Activity was particularly intense in the second quarter, the one that we're just reporting on. So, I think you will see some impact in the third quarter, but it has been more pervasive impact in Q2 of this year.

Mona Nazir

Okay. That's it for me. Thank you.

Our next question comes from the line of Frederic Bastien with Raymond James in Vancouver, British Columbia. Your line is open. Please proceed with your question.

Frederic Bastien

I just wanted to follow up on the impact that you had in relation to the early-stage P3 related work that you just addressed. Was that hit incremental to what you incurred over the comparable year, comparable period in the prior year, or is there a comparable amount that you can point to for last year?

Stephen Taylor

Frederic, that's pretty well the incremental amount this year. We have been very, very heavy investment this year, much more so than in 2017.

Frederic Bastien

Okay, great, that helps. Thank you.

