Netshoes (Cayman) Ltd. (NETS) CEO Marcio Kumruian on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Netshoes (Cayman) Ltd. (NYSE:NETS) Q2 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call August 10, 2018 8:30 AM ET

Executives

Otavio Lyra - IR Officer

Marcio Kumruian - Founder and CEO

Alexandre Olivieri - CFO

Analysts

Brian Fitzgerald - Jefferies

Andre Baggio - J.P. Morgan

Stan Velikov - Jefferies

Marcelo Santos - J.P. Morgan

Otavio Lyra

Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. A copy of our earnings release can be found on our corporate website in the Investor Relations section along with the presentation for today’s call.

With me on today’s call are Marcio Kumruian, our Founder and CEO; and our CFO, Alexandre Olivieri.

Before we proceed, I would like to make the following Safe Harbor statements. Today’s call will contain forward-looking statements and I refer you to the forward-looking statement section of our earnings release and recent filings with the SEC. We assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new or changed events or circumstances.

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards, IFRS, we report certain non-IFRS financial measures. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-IFRS financial results, which can be found in the press release and unaudited financial statements filed yesterday with the SEC on Form 6- K.

I would now like to turn the call over to our CEO, Marcio Kumruian

Marcio Kumruian

Thank you, Otavio. Hello everyone, and thank you for joining us today.

I will start today’s presentation on slide four.

We are making important progress toward our goal of driving the business to profitability and implementing a sustainable long-term business model. In particular, as I noted before, we would pursue a moderate growth strategy for our online B2C operation. With the truck drivers strike in May and the impact of a warmer than usual winter that has broadly impacted the entire sector, demand was lower than expected. Despite this, we grew our B2C operation by 6.4% on an FX neutral basis and quickly took actions to within our control to reduce expenses. As such, this quarter, we delivered a positive adjusted EBITDA on leverage gained from SG&A efficiency. Overall, we acknowledge that the initial effects of our short-term actions are positive, but there is still a lot of value for us to capture as we move forward.

A key aspect of our long-term growth is our ability to continually grow customer metrics. Our active customers grew 15% to 6.8 million, while we had 2.9 million invoiced orders. Our ability to interact directly with our customers also increased with mobile phone orders, representing 55% of total orders in the second quarter. As we look to enhance our commercial strategy, we engaged a top tired consultation firm to work alongside our team to access the entire product portfolio, while we continue to shifting mix, increasing the contribution of the marketplace and private label in the mix of our GMV.

Our new IT platform has already contributed to the reduction of maintenance costs during the quarter. Additionally, we made further adjustments to our SG&A structure, while also increasing efficiency on our marketing expense.

Finally, as we look to further eliminate inefficiency and streamline our business, we are preparing to adopt a Zero-Base budgeting approach.

With regard to our working capital, we are already seeing initial sings [ph] improving, a reduction in the inventory cycle by 16 days as compared to first quarter of 2018, contributing significantly to the R$70 million operation cash flow generation recorded during the quarter. We see additional opportunities to further reduce working capital needs.

I am pleased that we have completed the restructuring of the Company’s bank debt, deferring R$108 million in principal amortization through a 12-month grace period and a one-year term extension. With these actions, we are creating more financial flexibility as we make further changes to the business in the short term.

On international front, in line with our strategy to improve consolidated profitability, we moderated growth and improved EBITDA margin, by 8.1 percentage points in the second quarter and 5.8 percentage points during the first half of the year when comparing to the year-ago period. We will continue this focus on reducing the losses from our international operations in the short term. We do believe that the fundamentals are in place for our mid to longer term growth strategy in the Company.

Lastly, I have said before, we have been pursuing strategic alternatives for our business in Mexico, while also as slowing the growth of operation. We have recently signed an agreement with Grupo Sierra Capital, a private equity fund that invests in Mexico, Central America and Caribbean, to sell the entirety of our operations in Mexico. We expect transaction to close next quarter. Exiting this business is in line with our strategy to achieve consolidated profitability and create long-term value to shareholders, focusing in our key markets.

Please turn to slide five. You can see the progress we are making shifting mix with increased shares of GMV marketplace, private label, and fashion & beauty. During the quarter, 25% of our GMV in Brazil came from the combination of marketplace and private label products. Marketplace reached 12% with 900 qualified third-party vendors registered on our platform, recording R$70 million in GMV, an increase of 73% or 4.7 percentage points year-over-year.

International [ph] operation gained more than 2 percentage points, year-over-year, reaching 20% of GMV in Brazil. Our strategy to increase participation of marketplace, product label and fashion in our business should continue to contribute to improve profitability.

I will now turn the call over to Olivieri to discuss our operational and financial results.

Alexandre Olivieri

Thanks, Marcio and thank you all for joining us.

Please turn to slide seven. During the second quarter, we maintained our strategy of prioritizing profitability over growth. As a result, total GMV remained stable at R$630 million in second quarter ‘18 and reflects a 6.4% increase in B2C GMV on an FX neutral basis. This was offset by 81% decline in GMV in our B2B operations. At this point, B2B accounts for a little under 1% of total GMV, but impacted our growth by about 4 percentage points.

The growth of our B2C operation was impacted by the truckers’ strike, which reduced demand in May, impacting, according to our estimate, GMV growth by approximately 5 percentage points. Additionally, our fashion business was affected by the warmer winter in Brazil, which also contributed to a narrowing of margins.

Our international operations grew 8% year-over-year on an FX neutral basis during the period, mainly driven by 11% GMV growth in our Argentina operations. Invoiced orders increased 2% year-over-year to almost 3 million orders and average basket size increased 4.2% to R$213 million, which was a result of an increase of the average number of products per basket as well as an increase on average unit price.

During the first half of the year, B2C GMV grew 8.5% on an FX neutral basis, to R$1.2 billion influenced by 7% growth in order and 1.4% growth in average basket size.

Now, please turn to slide eight for discussion on net sales. Net sales decreased 2.5% or 0.4% on an FX neutral basis. Excluding our B2B operations, sales increased 1.4% over the last year. The lower net sales growth rate in comparison to GMV was expected due to decrease [ph] in participation of our marketplace operations.

By region, net sales in our B2C Brazil operation were generally flat with the same period of the prior year. International net sales were up close to 10% on an FX neutral basis largely due to a better performance in Argentina. Currency impact resulted in net sales in real declining 8% year-over-year.

During the first half of the year, consolidated net sales decreased 1% to R$849 million. The net sales growth of our B2C operation was 3% on an FX neutral basis.

Turning next to slide nine for a discussion on gross profit. On a reported basis, gross margin in the quarter was down 2.5 percentage points to 30.6%. The continued integration to marketplace and other operating gains contributed to increase of 1.8 percentage points, which was more than offset by 0.3 percentage negative impact from the warmer winter on Zattini, 0.9 percentage points negative that from B2B, 1.4 percentage points negative effect from the adjustment to present value on the company payables as a result of procurement optimization, and the 1.4 percentage-point negative effect from lower tax benefits due to changes in tax policies implemented in 2016.

In the first half of the year, gross margin was down 1.4 percentage points. From 31.8% to 30.4%. This comparison excludes the R$10.1 million positive effect of VAT tax credits on first quarter of 2017.

Turning now next to slide 10, operating expense. We are maintaining a tight focus on operating expenses. During the quarter, we decreased total operating expenses in 3.5 percentage points. Both selling and marketing and G&A expense were lower year-over-year. And second quarter 2018, selling and market expenses decreased 9.5% to R$108 million, representing a 1.9 percentage points efficiency gain over the same period of prior year. This primarily reflects lower expenses from our branding campaign, and lower charge-backs. As a reminder, we ran our branding campaign second quarter 2017; and this year, we ran the same branding campaign in Q1. Marketing expense alone over B2C GMV improved by 1 percentage points during the quarter.

Moving next to G&A on slide 11. Effectively managing our cost structure is important initiative for us. Lower IT maintenance costs and rationalization of our administrative expenses were the main drivers behind the 22% reduction in G&A expenses.

Now, please turn to slide 12. During the quarter, we made progress towards improving profitability with reported adjusted EBITDA of R$0.2 million, which compared with a loss of R$4.6 million in the same period of the prior year. We achieved this improvement despite ongoing losses from the B2B business of R$4.2 million in the current quarter, and the positive contribution of R$1.4 million from the B2B business in second quarter of 2017.

The adjusted EBITDA from the Brazilian B2C operation was R$12.2 million with the 3% EBITDA margin compared to R$8.4 million and 2.1% EBITDA margin recorded in second quarter 2017.

We are pleased with our ongoing improvements in international operations, particularly Argentina. The loss narrowed during the quarter to R$6.4 million, almost half of the level the same period in the prior year. Both, Argentina and Mexico, showed improvement in results. We have taken further actions as part of our expense management program with a recent workforce reduction of 20% in Argentina, at the end of July.

Moving down to the P&L, please turn to slide 13. The reported net loss in second quarter 2018, was R$31.1 million (sic) [R$38.1] compared to a net loss of R$35.2 million in second quarter 2017. During the quarter, depreciation was up R$10.5 million from second quarter ‘17, mainly as a result of the accelerated depreciation of the old IT system.

Net loss from the Brazil B2C operation was R$13.7 million in the second quarter ‘18 compared to R$17.5 million in second quarter ‘17, representing an improvement of 1 percentage points to a negative 3.4% net margin. Net loss from our international operations was reduced from R$14.6 million in the second quarter ‘17 to R$10.5 million in the quarter, an improvement of 5.8 percentage points on net margin.

I’d like to highlight that increased net loss recorded at the Netshoes holding level is the result of the already mentioned accelerated depreciation of the company’s previous IT system.

I’ll now turn the call over to Otavio, who will guide you through the balance sheet and cash flow.

Otavio Lyra

Thanks, Olivieri.

Please turn to slide 14. Total debt at the end of the second quarter was R$239 million, 7% lower than the first quarter of ‘18. The reduction in debt reflects the regular debt amortization payments. Our net debt decreased R$29.3 million to R$128.4 million. Most recently, we were able to restructure a portion of our debt, increasing the maturity by one year to 2021 and also receiving a 12-month grace period. This restructuring eliminated a near-term R$108 million amortization agenda, aligning the debt principal payment flow with the forecasted increase in operating results.

On slide 15, we show the trends on the Company’s working capital. During the second quarter of ‘18, our cash conversion cycle improved 16 days to 46 days in comparison to the first quarter of 2018. This reduction mainly reflects the 17 days improvement in our inventory cycle, driven by the 11 days decrease in our B2C inventory from 115 to 104 days.

Finally, let me give you more color on our cash flow for the quarter. Moving on to slide 16. In Q2 ‘18, the Company generated R$69.6 million its operating activities versus a use of R$28.3 million in the same period of the prior year. The R$97.9 million year-over-year improvement was mainly a result of R$46.4 million inventory reduction, a R$39 million of recoverable taxes and judicial deposits, and a R$22.6 million higher contribution from factoring arrangements. Excluding the effects of factoring arrangements, operating cash flow increased by R$75.3 million.

This quarter, the Company used R$20.4 million in its investing activities, reflecting mainly investments in technology compared to R$24.2 million in the year ago period. In addition, we used R$35.4 million in financing activities, primarily for debt amortization and interest payments in comparison to R$43.8 million in Q2, ‘17. As a result of these actions I just discussed, the Company generated cash of R$14.6 million in the second quarter of ‘18.

Due to the operating cash generation, the debt restructuring, and the positive businesses seasonality during the second half of the year, we expect to continue to build financial flexibility throughout the year.

I’ll now turn the call back over to Marcio, for his closing remarks.

Marcio Kumruian

Thanks, Otavio.

Please turn to slide 17. The changes we have been implementing to the organization are meaningful, and we are seeing initial signs of improvements.

Looking ahead, our focus will remain on optimizing our commercial strategy, reassessing our product portfolio and pricing dynamics. Attached to that is the continued growth and consolidation of our marketplace operation, reinforced by the increasing penetration of Netshoes deliveries, bring improvement to marketplace conversion rates and to the customer satisfaction.

Our business is extremely connected to a more efficient market expense, as our focus in engaging customers, more efficiently to increase [indiscernible]. As part of the existing commercial strategy of strengthening the relationship with the top spot brands, we are launching during the third quarter as an extension of Netshoes [indiscernible]. This new environment will be directed to further develop our product assortment of the most important partners focused in casual premium products, hats, [ph] the fastest growing spot segment in the world and with very limited offer for Brazilian retailers.

I also would like to highlight another important initiative in our operation. There is a specialization of our Barueri Sao Paulo warehouse, to fashions products. This initiative should bring higher productivity, lower volume of breakout, higher customer satisfaction and last but not least, positive impact to cash flow, as we monetize accumulated tax credits.

Our focus on operation expense management and particularly SG&A is ongoing, and we are starting to implement a zero-base budget program as a systematic approach for expense control. In addition to do the divestment of our operation in Mexico, we will continue to improve our operational results in Argentina. We remain convinced that the energetic approach we took in the short-term together with the medium to long-term initiatives, we will continue to create standard upside for Netshoes in our markets. We are grateful for your continued support.

Thank you for your attention. I’ll open the call to questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

[Operator instructions] And our first questioner today will be Brian Fitzgerald with Jefferies. Please go ahead.

Brian Fitzgerald

Thanks, guys. Can you give us some more color on your decision to selling Mexico operations? Were you approached by Grupo Sierra or were shutting the business, were there any other interested parties? And then, would you consider similar scenario for your Argentina business? And then, what about your B2B supplement business? Would you consider doing the same thing there too? Thank you.

Marcio Kumruian

Thanks, Brian. It’s Marcio speaking here. About Mexico, as we were talking before, we are taking some energetic implementation overall up in operations bringing to -- trying to accelerate our [technical difficulty] improvements on EBITDA. And actually, the decision to sell Mexico was much more focused on our key operations. Today, Argentina is two thirds of our international, so Argentina has a larger operation. And we still believe that Argentina has a lot of room for improvement as we see in this quarter. So, for now, we are focused much more in Argentina and Mexico, sorry, Brazil and Argentina. We reduced our unnecessary losses, I believe in Mexico. So, we are supporting Argentina in everything to catch up as soon as possible to breakeven.

Can you comment on B2B?

Otavio Lyra

Yes. Brian, this is Otavio I am adding details on the B2B business. We continue to execute the strategy we shared during the last two quarters, so balancing on and offline channels to speed up sales. And despite impact on margins, as we showed during the presentation, inventories continuously being reduced out of the 118 million we reported in December ‘17, we went down to 100 million by the end of March and now to L84 million by the end of June. So, this is positive, in our review, and will be continued as we move forward, contributing to cash generation.

Brian Fitzgerald

Okay, got it. Maybe one more for me. The average basket size increased 4% in constant currency basis. How much of that was due to mix shift and how much was due to less discounting?

Alexandre Olivieri

So, it’s Olivieri talking here. It’s half and half. Okay?

Brian Fitzgerald

Okay. Thank you.

And our next questioner today will be Andre Baggio with J.P. Morgan. Please go ahead.

Andre Baggio

Good morning, everyone. So, first question relates to the fashion business, like say, we continue to see acceleration. We saw -- I understand the argument about the matter of hot weather and maybe global warming. But anyway, what leverage -- do you think that you can do in order to put back the division back to high growth because I remember that the division was growing very high and you had a high expectation for fashion. So what are the things that you could change the strategy of fashion in order to go back to very high growth there on fashion?

Alexandre Olivieri

Let me just take your question and then talk a little bit broadly about our opportunity to growth and margin. And then, we come more specifically to the fashion. Well, basically as already mentioned, we were pretty much affected by the truckers’ strike in our GMV growth, something around 5 percentage points growth frustration came from the truckers’ strike. However, we managed to grow our B2C business 6.6 percentage points on a quarterly basis and 8.5 percentage points compared year-to-date. Regarding the margin, and I come to your point, we also saw some margin below what we expected. However, I’d like to highlight that on our product margin, basically as saw in our slides, basically increased 1.8 percentage points, okay? This comes from some optimization in our process, also increase of marketplace in our mix. Marketplace grew 73% comparing to last year. The downside of the margin came exactly from the retail, as we mentioned as well, and also a clean-up of our inventory passion preparing for the next season as well.

So, having said that, what we are doing and I think that [indiscernible] somehow some of the points, but then we can reach a little bit on more fashion. We are improving our commercial competencies. We have consultant helping us on this project in two fronts. First front is the purchase front. What we are doing in the purchase front. We’re strengthening our commercial planning, and system enabling us to go deeper into our planning of our purchase. So, we should be more deeper and granular. This might help us to improve our product margin more specifically. Second part of this front is we are visiting our product metrics 1P and 3P, and that also we will -- bigger the better, a better product mix and consequently better margins. And third point, we are optimizing our inventory, as you all have saw in this quarter, improved DIO our 16 days. And we do believe that we have a room for improving even more than this.

The second front in this commercial initiative comes from the pricing -- what’s called the pricing front. And here, we are implementing pricing system where we enable to capture some opportunities in pricing, but we have not been able to do so far, as we have more than 300,000 SKUs. So, we’re putting together execution intelligence on the systems that will enable us to capture this pricing opportunity as well. Another point that is say is natural, as we shift part of our 1P [ph] to marketplace, also that should bring us additional margins. So, all these strategies come through the whole thing, the sports and the fashion business.

Marcio Kumruian

And just complementing, Brian, Olivieri’s point. In terms of Zattini specifically, we suffered with the warm winter, as we mentioned. But, at the same time, we had the new team in place already and the new collections coming. So, part of this speed-up of the Zattini, we are confident now Zattini can come back to the right track. Besides that, we take the decision to have our Barueri warehouse in Sao Paulo exclusively for Zattini. So, this venue brings more delivery time. So, we are increasing our delivery time, and we are able now to have more suppliers’ delivery to us in Barueri. On the other hand, we have opportunity to capture the tax benefits on ICMS around 12 months.

Just complementing about the margins. During this process where we try or we pick the season to accelerate the marketplace conviction, we are seeing some major -- I can say, two major side effects. One is related to cleanup some categories of 1P or some products or products type you can say. It’s a natural process. And this, when we are transferring 1P to 3P, we are seeing some effects selling with lower margins when we exactly want queue [ph] these categories. And the other effect, we work quality sellers here, efficient sellers. And doing the process, when these guys are growing and gain traction in our [indiscernible], we are losing a little bit aggressive in some categories. This is part and affecting our GMV. And now with the whole IT team, the marketing team, we are making some progress to help these guys during this journey to help them to grow in every way.

One good, just to finish, one good example of this, we are expanding our Netshoes Deliveries where we launched eight months ago to more than 30% to 40% of our sales. And all of these guys, who are using the Netshoes Deliveries, we are seeing more conversion and less time to delivery. So, that’s the plan to GMV and margins.

Andre Baggio

Perfect. Just a follow-on on this. I understand that you made a nice strategy of preserving more cash with the focus on inventory and focus on expenses. When do you think that you’re going to be done with that? And in terms of try to grow -- to focus more on the GMV as opposed to continue to focus on expense optimization or do you think it’s going to be something that’s for the next one, two years we are going to see a balance of GMV growth and also this optimization of expenses?

Alexandre Olivieri

Yes. We won’t stop. We basically are doing both of those in parallel. We have, as I explained to you, we have all this planned for GMV and margin growth. And on the OpEx side, we were very energetic this quarter capturing some short term improvements. But we are in this front of OpEx implementing zero-base budgeting that will now enable us to do this in a much more systematic way. We are doing both. We’re doing -- we’re tackling the growth and margin, as well as the systematic optimization of OpEx.

And the next questioner today will be Stan Velikov with Jefferies. Please go ahead.

Stan Velikov

Hi. Good morning. Thanks for taking my question. Any update on the competitive landscape in Brazil? How has been Amazon doing there? What do you hear from other retailers and partners? And have you seen any indication Amazon might be expanding in the number of categories that you’re in?

Otavio Lyra

Thanks for your question. Actually, we are -- Netshoes is the leader -- is the market leader in apparel segment in commerce in Brazil. We still make around 35% of the whole line market. We have two strong brands actually Netshoes and Zattini, recognized brands. We provide benchmark customer services with the best in class in the region as you know. And in our opinion, the penetration in commercial -- in apparel is still so low, it’s around 3%. And it’s the fast growing segment probably around the world. So, what we heard about the Amazon is these guys are everyday opening new categories, for sure apparel will be one of them, but we are very confident we can -- especially because Amazon is a qualified competitor, so we don’t see any negative impact on this environment. And we are very strong to continue selling very well our apparel.

[Operator instructions] And our next questioner today will be Marcelo Santos with J.P. Morgan. Please go ahead.

Marcelo Santos

Hi. Good morning. Thanks for taking my question. First question is more of a technical question, just wondering if you could disclose the amount of factored receivables in the quarter. And the second one is more on the post office rate increase that happened earlier this year. Now, that some time has gone by, could you help to assess what was the impact especially on your third-party sellers of this rate increase? Thank you.

Alexandre Olivieri

Hi, Marcelo. Thanks for the question. I will give you more color on the receivables factoring, the balance of factored receivable by the end of the quarter was R$270 million. So, I’ll pass over to Marcio here, so he can answer about the Correios increases.

Marcio Kumruian

Okay. About Correios, today, they represent around 15% of our total shipment orders and we are -- actually we reduced it from 25 six months ago. Talking about other couriers, it’s totally in line with what we projected during the year. So, there is no surprises about new prices in other couriers. And talking about our sales, for surely, these guys don’t have the same, I can say, power to negotiate with couriers. So, because of that we are amplifying our project, our plan here above Netshoes deliveries. And these guys will have good partner now to amplify and have good time to delivery and at the same time less expenses with couriers. So, we are very optimistic on that and we are working hard to keep our -- especially for our marketplace guys the same level of services as Netshoes one be.

[Operator instructions] So, this will conclude our question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Marcio Kumruian for any closing remarks.

Marcio Kumruian

Okay, guys. Thank you very much for everybody and Go NETS! Thank you.

