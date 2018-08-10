LTC Properties: Strong Buy

The healthcare REIT profits from an aging U.S. population through its skilled nursing and assisted living facilities.

LTC Properties, Inc. (LTC) remains an attractive high-yield, monthly-paying income vehicle for investors that require high, recurring dividend income. The healthcare REIT has a strong, diversified real estate portfolio and very good dividend coverage stats. LTC Properties has a conservative FFO-payout ratio, and the REIT has plenty of room to grow its dividend going forward. Shares are reasonably valued and sell for ~14.4x FFO. An investment in LTC Properties throws off a dividend in 5.3 percent.

LTC Properties - Portfolio Overview

LTC Properties invests in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities in the United States. The REIT's gross investments at the end of the June quarter totaled $1.64 billion, and the portfolio consists of 199 properties. Skilled nursing and assisted living facilities each made up ~50 percent of LTC Properties' real estate portfolio.

LTC Properties' real estate is spread out over 28 U.S. states.

Here's a location map.

Texas is LTC Properties' largest market, consolidating 17.8 percent of the REIT's real estate investments. Michigan is the second most important market for the healthcare REIT, representing 14.5 percent of investments.

LTC Properties has a long-duration lease portfolio which lowers cash flow risks for the REIT and dividend risks for shareholders. The majority of LTC Properties' leases run out only after 2024.

Long-Term Growth Trend

LTC Properties benefits from long-term growth trends in the healthcare industry. Healthcare expenditures are projected to grow strongly in the next several decades as people live longer lives and require more healthcare services in advanced age.

LTC Properties benefits from these trends through its portfolio of skilled nursing and assisted living facilities.

Balance Sheet

LTC Properties has a strong balance sheet with only a moderate amount of debt (low leverage ratios). The REIT's coverage ratios are solid and don't flash any warning signs.

What About The Dividend?

LTC Properties is a high-quality dividend vehicle because of its high margin of dividend safety and low FFO-volatility. In the last twelve quarters, the REIT's FFO/share has fallen into a narrow range of $0.72-$0.79/share.

LTC Properties pulled in an average of $0.76/share in funds from operations, on average, in the last twelve quarters compared against an average dividend rate of $0.56/share. As a matter of fact, LTC Properties has quite a conservative FFO-payout ratio of only 73 percent.

Source: Achilles Research

Valuation

LTC Properties' dividend stream can be accessed for ~14.4x Q2-2018 run-rate funds from operations and ~2.14x book value.

And here's how LTC Properties compares against other healthcare REITs in terms of price-to-book ratio.

Your Takeaway

LTC Properties is a promising income play in the healthcare sector. The company benefits greatly from an aging U.S. population through its portfolio of skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. LTC Properties also has a diversified, long-duration lease portfolio that reduces cash flow risks for investors. Further, the healthcare REIT easily covers its dividend payout with FFO, and actually has a conservative FFO-payout ratio. Shares are affordable and throw off an entry yield of 5.3 percent. The monthly distribution schedule is particularly attractive. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

