Boingo Wireless To Acquire Elauwit Networks For Venue Wireless

The deal provides Boingo with a beachhead in these large markets, but they present a slow sales cycle which Boingo will need to improve upon.

Elauwit provides WiFi installation and operations for student and multifamily venues in the U.S.

Boingo Wireless intends to acquire Elauwit Networks for $28 million in cash plus an additional earn-out of $15 million.

Quick Take

Boingo Wireless (WIFI) has announced it has agreed to acquire Elauwit Networks for $28 million plus revenue earn-out.

Elauwit Networks is a Wi-Fi network provider for student and multifamily properties.

To deliver on the deal, WIFI will need to speed up Elauwit’s market penetration with slow-moving real estate and education venue owners.

Target Company

The Charleston, South Carolina,-based Elauwit was founded in 2002 and currently supplies high-speed Wi-Fi to more than 220 student housing and multifamily properties across the US.

Management is headed by CEO Barry Rubens, who has been with the firm since 2013.

Below is an overview video of the company’s offerings:

(Source: Elauwit)

The company’s primary offerings include Wi-Fi services installation and operation. Additionally, the company enables clients to have their users billed directly from Elauwit or include the charge in the bill from the client, allowing for potential ancillary revenue.

Market and Competition

According to a 2017 market research report by Markets and Markets, the global Wi-Fi market was valued at $5.96 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow to $15.6 billion by 2022.

This represents a strong CAGR of 21.2% between 2017 and 2022.

The main drivers for this expected growth are a rapid increase in smartphones and the growing adoption of BYOD and IoT among businesses.

Major competitive vendors that provide Wi-Fi services include:

Mobilitie

Extenet

Wanaport

Innerwireless

Connectivity Wireless Solutions

Zayo Group

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Boingo disclosed the acquisition price as $28 million in cash with the potential for additional earn-out cash consideration of $15.0 million based on the achieving minimum revenue targets for the 2018, 2019 and 2020 fiscal years.

Boingo filed an 8-K wherein it disclosed that it funded the deal from its existing credit line and that it has received a commitment from its bank syndicate for a new credit facility for $28 million, so Boingo will have funded the deal solely from the addition of debt.

It’s most recent quarterly filing as of June 30, 2018, the 10-Q indicated Boingo had $13.5 million in cash, equivalents and restricted cash and $286.9 million in total liabilities. Cash flow from operations totaled $32.8 million during the six months ended June 30, 2018.

Boingo is acquiring Elauwit as part of its strategy to secure long-term wireless rights at venues.

As the firm stated in the deal announcement,

Boingo expects the transaction to expand its addressable market for venues by an additional 16 million multi-dwelling units across the United States. This represents a significant opportunity as the MDU market has been rapidly growing at a rate of approximately 20% year-over-year with MDU annual housing starts approaching an estimated 400,000 in 2018.

In the past 12 months, WIFI’s stock price has risen by 24.3% vs. the S&P 500 Index 13%, as the chart below indicates:

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

The spike in the chart occurred on August 1. However, the firm announced the acquisition after trading that day, so word of the deal must have leaked.

In any event, the acquisition provides Boingo with a combination of a consumer and business WiFi play. Although the Elauwit deal is a small one, Boingo gets an existing infrastructure that can be scaled with its greater resources.

It will take time, however. The sales cycle with property owners, especially when it requires integration into their existing billing and workflow processes, is significant. I’m not surprised that Elauwit has only 220 venues after being in business for 15 years.

Perhaps Boingo can supercharge that process and deliver results from the deal for shareholders. Investors seem to be optimistic that can happen. Time will tell over the next 3 - 4 quarters.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.