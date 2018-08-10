La Jolla Pharmaceutical: A Price Recovery Mega Opportunity

Driven by what market-makers know their big-money clients want and intend to do.

When investors panic

Figure 1 shows the daily progress of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) during the day. Today saw a price drop of -25% with trading volume expanding from 300,000 shares the day before to over 3,200,000 shares today. An average day trades 345,000 shares.

Figure 1

The bulk of the day’s drop came right after the opening. A late morning rally failed and the price eroded as the day wore on.

That kind of market has to involve major investment organizations on both sides of the argument. A three million share day raises average trade sizes often by much more than the factor of ten indicated by the totals. Many small investors flee from stocks in such rapid price declines. Mostly it is the big players willing to buy into such an activity. Block trades become the norm as 100-share round lots quickly become part of the “other side of the trade” for an institution trying to prove a posture one way or the other.

As the elephants dance and the market-maker [MM] Wall Street firms help them get buyers and sellers into momentary balance, previously uninformed holders of the stock enter the fray creating new imbalances. It is a long day for many, and probably a very profitable one for the MMs. By 11 pm NYC time 4 ½% of the -25 ½% day’s loss at the market close had been regained in after-hours trading. The investing world now trades 24x7x365.

But the score and its progress gets clocked at 4pm, NYC.

At that time the derivative contracts (futures, options, swaps) traded by the MMs to protect firm capital they had to temporarily put at risk while helping their clients fill volume trade orders were price-settled. The balances arbitrage-implied by their end-of-day closings revealed the likely coming price range for LJPC stock expected by the MM community, given their understanding of the probable intentions and likely trading strategies of their clients. That price range forecast is shown as the far-right vertical line in Figure 2.

Figure 2

The extremes of that range are made explicit in the first two elements of the row of data seen between the two blue pictures of Figure 2. The next two data items are the stock’s close price, and the % change indicated between the stock’s close and its high forecast. From this new lower close, the upside potential seen of +26.5% is even larger than the decline from its earlier higher price.

We’ve seen this before

Wide price swings are not uncommon in biotech stocks generally, and today’s move looks familiar in L JPC. Figure 3 has the same format as Figure 2, but the forecast ranges are ones excerpted weekly from earlier daily analyses. As such they cover 2 years instead of 6 months.

Figure 3

The last forecast shown here is the same one produced in Figure 2. But Figure 3 also covers one made in early December at the time of a similar drop. Note how quickly the price regained its earlier level – a mere matter of one week.

The Range Index [RI] measures the percentage of the whole price range which lies below the current market quote. It was 16 on December 19, 2017 at $25 and now is 14 at $24.47. The forecast’s top then was $31.71, compared to $30.95 now. Very similar.

The odds for a profitable outcome within the next 3 months then was 82 out of 100 and is 78 of 100 now. L JPC reached $32.79 on December 26, only one week later, a gain of +21% in 7 days or 300 basis points per day. That is a fantastic rate of gain. For reference, a gain of 19+ basis points per day when sustained for 365 days doubles the capital involved, or a CAGR of +100%.

If the current upside price expectation of +26% took a full 3 months, its compounding 4 times in a year is in excess of a 150% CAGR. Prior experiences of 45 instances of a 14 RI in L JPC produced net gains of 21.3% in 39 days for a CAGR of +243%.

Given that the after-hour price reduces that gain potential to on the order of +20%, the proposition is still a very competitive one.

Conclusion

There are no guarantees in equity investing, but there can be indicated odds. In this case it is hard to imagine a stronger case of wealth-building investment of capital than in a buy of LJPC under the discipline of TERMD – a sale of the position as soon as the upside forecast is reached, or if that has not occurred by 3 months, the position’s capital be recovered as much as possible for reinvestment in the then best available equity investment alternative.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in LJPC over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.