Ameri(COLD) Chills

My learned opinion regarding Americold (NYSE:COLD) is it is a good company in a stable industry (food distribution). My concern is since the IPO, the common stock has become grossly overpriced and the market will eventually understand Americold is nothing more or less than an outsourced network of ice boxes with little real growth in a highly competitive market.

I'm considered an expert in the temperature controlled logistics industry. Americold has grown to be the largest provider since 2002 almost entirely through acquisitions. Organically, it has not grown. Profitably, it's stable, at best. However, its stock price now sits at Forward P/E of about 40, a ratio completely out of line with a slow to no growth operating concern.

Americold released second quarter earnings after the close on Thursday, August 9. Excluding one-time events, the company earned $.14 per diluted common share. That's an improvement over the prior same year loss and creates a positive snapshot. However, it's necessary to look a little deeper to better understand its meaning. A number of metrics stand out:

-Global Revenue is up 2.1%. Hardly a robust number. In fact, it's paltry. Contrary to the PR, this increase is not "largely due to a more favorable customer mix...." In this industry, revenue is a function of how frequently the (food producers) product "turns". In other words, the customer pays for a "pallet position" (picture a section of a storage rack). If the food producer moves their product in and out of the pallet position more frequently than expected, Americold enjoys a brief windfall. However, storage rates are then reduced going forward and the windfall goes away (and most often is returned to the food producer by way of an added rate reduction). So, a slight, but meaningless improvement.

-In the second quarter, Americold's average occupied pallets went down 2.7% from same period last year. Their occupancy percentage also went down. So, the food producers used LESS of Americold's space, Americold enjoyed a brief uptick in revenue due to higher turnover (dictated by the food producer, not Americold) and the second quarter shows a slight improvement in NOI. This is no different than what Americold has experienced quarter to quarter for decades.

The following is from Americold's Press Release:

Americold is tightly held (95% owned by institutional investors). Given the rise in stock price since the IPO in January (at its peak, it soared 46% to $24.54 in May), it's not surprising to see it settle down into the $21.50 range these past few weeks. That is still a 33% increase which is wholly unjustified. Americold's enterprise value at its current price is $4.5b. As a multiple of FFO, that's nearly 16 times or nearly double what its competitors are valued in the private equity market. Nothing justifies this multiple.

I've followed Americold for twenty years. I watched a giant LBO firm, who bought them in the early 1990s bail out after repeated disappointing earnings and growth. I observed two mega-REITs acquire them in 1998 only to wring their hands a slip out piece by piece in the early 2000s. I've witnessed their private company struggle to go public since 2010, again plagued with non-performance, withdrawing the IPO. Now it's the market's turn to be disappointed.

The stock soared on the possibilities of this "exciting growing" company. It will soon understand there is no growth in a warehousing company facing stiff competition trying to service a low margin food industry with plenty of choices and a very tight purse. Americold is an excellent short candidate. It may take another quarter or two for the market to fully understand, but the history is clear. This stock will soon find its way to a more realistic level closer or below its IPO of $16 per share.

Disclosure: I am/we are short COLD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have an in-depth knowledge of Americold dating back to the mid-1990s. The company has grown thru acquisitions, but its core business, its purpose and its customers have not and will not change