Materialise NV: Mixed Q2 Results

Just three weeks ago I penned a piece entitled Materialise NV: But Is Your Growth Organic? in which I discussed the challenges faced by the Belgian additive manufacturing expert, Materialise NV(MTLS). After a strong 2017 that included significant price appreciation and revenue growth, I had high hopes for MTLS's Q1 2018 report. I had been following the company as a potential investment for almost a year at the time, the strong software backbone, stellar medical vertical, and impressive portfolio of intellectual property featuring 211 patents and 167 pending patent applications as of December 31, 2017 being the key draws. However, after a mixed Q1 report that revealed disturbing organic growth trends overall I am now less interested in pulling the trigger on MTLS versus a quarter ago. In my July piece I concluded by saying:

Q1 2018 appeared to be a winner for MTLS. However, when digging deeper, I found weak organic revenue growth and rising costs which caused another unprofitable quarter. MTLS is a company in need of increased operating efficiency. The current valuation is more than fair given its now waning potential. Back in 2013, MTLS was highly valued due to its impressive organic revenue growth and profitability in a thriving industry. In 2018, organic revenue growth has been reduced to numbers that would look more at home on a Coca-Cola (KO) income statement and the company is still suffering losses each quarter. The recent ACTech acquisition was a strong move by MTLS that I believe will help the company going forward. Hopefully, Q1 was nothing more than a transitional period. However, MTLS's core business needs to return to organic growth in the coming quarters or its share price will undoubtedly fall. That, or a serious cost reduction program needs to be put in place so the company can begin producing real profits again. Q2 will be telling. MTLS is a company that still has potential, but for now, I believe there are better investment opportunities in the 3D printing segment.

After Q2's report I believe my conclusion was for the most part correct. However, the medical business' strong performance during Q2, along with the recent BASF deal(more on this later) and improving operating efficiency are enough for me to keep MTLS on my watch list as the company undoubtedly has potential. If the manufacturing business can return to form then more price appreciation is in the company's future. For now, organic revenue growth worries plague my perception of MTLS, and with the company just barely proving profitable in Q2 I believe as I said a few weeks ago, there are better investment opportunities in the 3D printing segment.

Q2 Results

Q2 EPS of €0.01 misses by €0.01.

Revenue of €45.08M (+34.1% Y/Y) beats by €0.08M.

Materialise NV saw revenue growth of 34.1% YoY in Q2, however once again the ACTech acquisition obscured results as organic revenue growth was just 1.5%. In Q1, recall, organic revenue growth was 2.4% down from Q4 2017 where it was 16%, this means in just two quarters the revenue growth of MTLS's core business has almost disappeared. This is especially disturbing given management's target of 20% annual revenue growth over the next three years. On a positive note, total deferred revenue increased from €23.8 million at year end to €29.2 million and the medical unit thrived in the quarter. Q2's results varied greatly by business unit, so once again I will discuss each individually after giving the general quarter results.

Adjusted EBITDA increased in Q2 to €5.26 million from €2.7 million, however once again the ACTech acquisition bolstered results. Excluding ACtech, Adjusted EBITDA increased to €3.2 million. The Adjusted EBITDA margin in Q2 2018 was 11.6% or 9.5% excluding ACTech vs. just 8.1% in Q2 2017. MTLS was also able to produce a net profit in Q2 although it was only €369,000 and ACTech contributed €431,000 positively to the net result. Nonetheless, this a marked improvement vs. a year ago when the company lost almost $1 million in Q2 2017. This slight profitability was produced in large part due to improved gross margins, 62.1% vs. 58.2% in Q2 2017, which were caused by increased medical segment revenues and EBITDA margins. MTLS was also able to increase operating efficiency impressively in Q2, keeping expenses at a minimum.

Another important factor of the Q2 report was MTLS's July private placement and public offering which caused equity dilution. MTLS recently signed a strategic partnership agreement with the German chemicals company BASF (OTCQX:BASFY). The two companies are now set to work together to find meaningful applications for additive manufacturing technologies. More specifically, in the coming quarters, Materialise will act as an additive manufacturing pilot plant for multiple new materials that BASF is attempting to bring to market. In the long run, BASF and Materialise will focus on the development of new materials in verticals like shoe and eye wear. Together the two companies hope to market wearable products, industrial goods and aerospace products in larger scale additive manufacturing operations. This partnership is good news as the manufacturing segment of MTLS could use the help going forward. Although in the Q2 conference call it was revealed the company won't see any significant revenues from the partnership till 2020.

The result of the above July offerings is an increased share count from 47.33 million at quarter end to 52.73 million now. This also increased total equity to €133.6 million from €77.1 million. MTLS now has a pro forma cash position of €115 million and a pro forma total borrowing of €108 million. This means the net cash positive for the company is actually €7 million.

The software segment of MTLS's business performed admirably in Q2. Revenue increased some 10% YoY, sales increased 15% and OEM sales rose 24%. Also as I previously mentioned deferred revenues increased in Q2, which was in large part due to recurring revenues from the software segment. However, EBITDA actually fell YoY just slighty in the software segment due to a decreased EBITDA margin of 31.3% vs. 35.5% in Q2 2017.

Once again in Q2 the medical segment was the real standout for MTLS. Revenue grew an impressive 16.5% YoY and EBITDA almost tripled vs. Q2 2017. This was due to increased medical devices and services sales, but also due to the 17.1% EBITDA margin vs. just 7.3% a year ago. Controlling expenses through operational efficiency was the name of the game for MTLS in the quarter as operating expenses rose just 5.1% in the medical segment vs. the 16.5% rise in revenues.

Although the medical segment was a stand out, the manufacturing vertical really brought down MTLS's overall figures. Including ACTech revenues were up 62% YoY, however when you exclude the newly acquired business organic revenue actually fell a staggering 14% YoY. That being said, it should be noted Q2 2017 is a difficult basis of comparison and almost 9% of the revenue decrease was due to a limited number of industrial end part manufacturing projects coming to an end. Still, the manufacturing business has seen consistent weakness and Q2 continued the trend with poor results in the automotive vertical. Increased operational expenses also played a roll as continued investments in R&D expenses with respect to the wearable and metal 3D printing product lines have resulted in a soft organic EBITDA.

EBITDA margin did increase to 9.7% in the manufacturing segment for the quarter, but that was a direct result of ACTech's historically highe margins performance. The ACTech acquisition was undoubtedly a smart decision for MTLS as it has buoyed 2018's revenue and EBITDA figures substantially. In fact, in Q2 the acquisition alone turned MTLS from unprofitable to profitable. Back in October 2017 ACTech was valued at a total enterprise value of €43.7 million and MTLS paid just €29.4 million for them. With an additional ~€4 million in revenue in H1 2018 vs. H1 2017 its clear ACTech adds significant value to MTLS going forward.

Unfortunately, the ACTech acquisition has done little to help MTLS's core metal manufacturing business and I fear this could keep the company from its 20% annual revenue growth target.

MTLS has long held lofty goals for their business and although 2018's year end estimates of revenues between €180,000 - 185,000 and Adjusted EBITDA between €22,000 - 25,000 seem reasonable I do doubt the company's ability to continue the revenue increases that have characterized the past three to four years. That being said, Executive Chariman Peter Leys reassured investors in the Q2 conference call that management is confident of their ability to reach these targets:

So, in short, if we can get some of the growth accelerators in manufacturing to work and get the regular business as a regular growth rate then we are very comfortable that we should be able to continue to post compound annual growth rates in the neighborhood of the 20% just like we've done the last three to four years.

Conclusion

Overall, it was an up and down quarter for MTLS. The medical segment's performance was able to make up for the continually declining manufacturing segment revenues and the ACTech acquisition enabled the company to reach profitability, if only just. It was good to see increased software sales, but the lower segment EBITDA is a troubling sign. It would also have been nice to get a little more color on the segment performances from management in Q2's conference call. For example, I do wonder whether the medical segment's EBITDA margin increase of almost 10% was due entirely to well managed expenses and new revenues, or were there one-off earnings? That segment's run-rate EBITDA margin is much lower so I do fear this quarter's performance may have been a one-off stand out, at least in terms of margins.

That being said, its clear management understands their strengths and weaknesses and is attempting to right the ship. The BASF deal for example is set to increase revenues in the weaker software and manufacturing segments. In the meantime, the ACTech acquisition has worked as a stable buoy against manufacturing weakness. Still, in order to combat the organic revenue issue, MTLS has been forced to dilute their equity through recent share offerings and increase total borrowings.

I believe MTLS is a hold. The company does have a strong IP and patent portfolio, solid growth in 2 out of 3 business units, and a new deal with BASF that increases future earnings potential, but competition in the 3D printing industry is now more fierce than ever and weakness in the manufacturing division cannot be overlooked given MTLS's debt burden and equity dilution. If Q3's figures reveal a stabilization of manufacturing revenues then things may change, but for now MTLS is a hold.

