Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report: Deficit To Reach 600 Bcf, But Upside Is Limited

But with prices already testing the upper bound of our new price band ($2.95), the bulls will need supportive weather for prices to test $3/MMBtu.

EIA reported a storage build of 46 Bcf for the week ending August 3. This compares to the +49 Bcf we projected and consensus average of +47 Bcf. The +46 Bcf also was 7 Bcf lower than the five-year average of +53 Bcf, but 16 Bcf higher than last year's.

Source: EIA

Next Week's Forecast

For next week's EIA natural gas storage report ending August 10th, we have a forecast of +30 Bcf.

EOS has been reduced from 3.43 Tcf last week to 3.405 Tcf today.

Natural Gas Storage Deficit to Reach ~600 Bcf

Next week's storage report will be quite bullish considering that last year for the same week, we had a build of +53 Bcf and the five-year average is +56 Bcf. As a result, the deficit to the five-year average after next week's report could hit the 600 Bcf mark.

As you can see from the chart above, this will be the largest deficit this year, and our latest forecast shows this deficit to remain there until the end of August.

In addition, taking solely the storage changes YTD and combining it with our next four-week storage forecast, 2018's market balance deficit is now slowly approaching 2017's:

Consider for a moment that natural gas supplies are some ~8 Bcf/d higher y-o-y:

But even in the face of higher supplies, a combination of higher than expected demand resulting from bullish weather and increasing structural demand have prevented natural gas storage from building meaningfully.

Looking ahead, our EOS forecast is at 3.405 Tcf with the potential for more downward revision if the weather outlook remains neutral to supportive.

The top of the price band reached, the upside may be limited for now.

Last week Friday, we alerted readers that we bailed out of our DGAZ long position as the fundamental set-up has changed. We wrote again on Tuesday that the bulls were in control and the upside of the new price band is $2.95/MMBtu.

With natural gas prices now trading around $2.95/MMBtu already, we think for there to be more upside in natural gas, the weather outlook would have to be more decisively bullish. Based on the latest ECMWF-EPS morning update, the CDDs are expected to remain above normal until 8/24, but this warmer than normal outlook may not last for too long.

In the latest ECMWF-EPS long-range weather outlook released yesterday, the south is expected to show cooler than normal temperatures while the Northeast remains warmer than normal. Depending on the intensity of the outlook, we would characterize this outlook as mixed at best. But the traders we spoke to today are putting this outlook slightly in favor of the bears.

Our current analysis indicates that so long as CDDs remain neutral, the price band for the prompt month should be between $2.85 to $2.95/MMBtu. If the weather outlook shows higher than normal CDDs, then we expect the $3/MMBtu level to be tested again.

For the bulls, it will be important for mother nature to remain on your side going forward. For the bears, patience is needed as a short position around $3/MMBtu combined with a bearish weather outlook could prove to be a profitable entry point.

We currently have no trading positions and remain on the sidelines.

HFI Research Natural Gas

