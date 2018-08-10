Lydall, Inc. (LDL) CEO Dale Barnhart on Lydall to Acquire Interface Performance Materials Conference Call - Transcript

Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) Lydall to Acquire Interface Performance Materials Conference Call August 10, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Brendan Moynihan – Vice President, Investor Relations

Dale Barnhart – President and Chief Executive Officer

Randy Gonzales – Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Edward Marshall – Sidoti & Company

Matt Koranda – Roth Capital Partners

Chris Moore – CJS Securities

Brendan Moynihan

Hi. Good morning. Thank you. Welcome to our conference call to discuss Lydall’s agreement to acquire Interface Performance Materials, which was announced yesterday. Joining me on today’s call are Dale Barnhart, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Randy Gonzales, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. In our presentation and commentary this morning, we will cover the details of the transaction, provide an overview of the company, the strategic highlights of the deal and provide information about how Interface is expected to be incorporated into our reporting structure.

So you can follow along with today’s call, please reference to the PowerPoint presentation entitled Investor Conference Call Acquisition of Interface Performance Materials, which can be found at lydall.com in the Investor Relations section. As noted on Slide 2 of this presentation, any comments made on this conference call that may constitute forward-looking statements are made available pursuant to the safe harbor provision as defined in the securities laws. Please also refer to Lydall’s reports on Form 10-K and on Form 10-Q under Cautionary Notes Concerning Forward-looking Statements for further information.

With that, I’d now like to turn the call over to Dale.

Dale Barnhart

Thank you, Brendan. And good morning, everyone. I am very excited to announce our intent to acquire Interface Performance Materials. This is an outstanding company and I am delighted that the business and its employees will be joining the Lydall family. The acquisition will significantly expand our engineering materials offering with a leading globally recognized brand. Interface uses complementary protection technology, allowing us to leverage our existing manufacturing capabilities and know-how and brings focused innovation efforts that are driving exciting new product development.

Lastly, the acquisition significantly enhances Lydall’s portfolio with meaningful scale and margin profile while reducing our automotive concentration. Before I expand both the business and strategic rationale further, I will have Randy take you through the structure of the transaction.

Randy Gonzales

Thank you, Dale. And good morning, everyone. Turning to Slide 3 of the presentation, I will briefly cover the financial details of the transaction. Interface Performance Materials is a privately held company based in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Similar to our last three acquisitions, the transaction was a private negotiated process, not an auction. The purchase price is $265 million in cash, and the transaction structure is a debt-free, cash-free stock agreement.

The transaction will be financed predominantly from borrowings under the company’s amended credit facility, which is in the final stages of being completed with our banking partners. We will leverage our strong balance sheet and expect our consolidated net leverage ratio at closing in a range of 2.7 to 2.8 times EBITDA.

The business performance for Interface as of their fiscal year-end on December 31, 2017, had revenue and adjusted EBITDA of approximately $142 million and $26 million, respectively. We expect the business to achieve sales of approximately $150 million and adjusted EBITDA of approximately $29 million in the trailing 12 months ended in August.

The purchase price multiple will be approximately 9 times EBITDA on a pre-synergy basis. Once the business is fully integrated, we expect to leverage our operating discipline, business efficiencies and economies of scale to generate an anticipated annual cost savings of approximately $4 million by the end of 2020. Achieving these synergies brings the implied EBITDA multiple to about 8 times.

Net of the affect of purchase accounting, the acquisition is expected to be accretive to Lydall’s earnings and cash flows from operating activities after six months. For awareness, Lydall’s results for the second quarter did include $1.1 million of expenses related to this transaction. Additionally, we expect that approximately $3 million of non-recurring transaction and integration expenses will be incurred over the second half of 2018 and approximately $1 million in 2019.

With that, I’ll now turn the call over back to Dale, who will provide an overview of the Interface Performance Materials business and outline the strategic highlights of the transaction.

Dale Barnhart

Thank you, Randy. Slides 4 and 5 provide a general overview of the Interface business. As I mentioned before, this acquisition significantly expands our engineering materials offering with a leading globally recognized brand. Interface is a leading designer and manufacturer of fiber, gasket and specialty materials for a variety of markets, such as agricultural, construction and earthmoving equipment, automotive and industrial. Within these sectors, Interface provides materials to fabricators that produce finished gaskets.

Additionally, Interface is vertically integrated and able to convert many types of materials to finished parts making it unique as a fiber gasket producer capable of delivering complete sealing solutions. Some examples of applications that incorporate Interface materials are power transfer equipment like axles, transmissions, pumps and accessories as well as some engine gaskets. In addition to gaskets, Interface produces specialty material, such as electrical papers, industrial processing materials and thermal barrier insulators.

Overall, we are gaining new market and customer exposure and new and adjacent products with a very attractive margin profile. Interface consists of eight global manufacturing operations, a research and design center and sales offices. As you can see in the chart on the bottom right-hand portion of this slide, the revenue base is well diversified with a majority of the business in North America. Looking forward, we expect the growth in Interface to be at or above GDP in coming years. In addition, Interface has an exciting innovation pipeline, which is focused on both expanding current uses and late-product technologies.

Moving to Slide 6. Interface will be joining the existing Performance Materials segment and the combined businesses will be led by Paul Marold, the current President of our legacy Performance Materials business. Paul brings extensive experience in acquiring and successfully integrating companies.

Beginning in the third quarter of 2018, these two businesses will be reported as one segment under the legacy name Performance Materials. Both businesses will continue to approach their unique markets and customers as they have been. Where common customers and markets exist, we will look to rationalize our combined go-to market approach. Lydall will be combining production and administrative functions across the organization to best serve the customer base and the best practices that each organization brings.

Finally, I believe this is an outstanding transaction for Lydall based on the strategic rationale discussed. Our two companies fit very well together, with cultures focused on delivering high-quality products, engineering solutions and growth through innovation. We are very excited to have this world-class business in our portfolio and look forward to executing our business plan and delivering the committed synergies.

I am confident that drawing on the best of Interface and Lydall, we will create an organization that deliver superior value and service for our customers, rewarding experience for our employees and significant value for our shareholders.

With that, I will open up the call for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

[Operator Instructions] The first question comes from Edward Marshall of Sidoti & Company. Please go ahead.

Edward Marshall

Thanks. Hey, guys? How are you?

Dale Barnhart

Good morning Ed, we are well.

Edward Marshall

Hi Ed, good morning.

Randy Gonzales

Good.

Edward Marshall

So I’m curious how – the financing of the deal. Did you – maybe expand involved? Or are you going with the term loan situation? Will there be any restrictions as to debt reduction?

Randy Gonzales

So Ed, it’s going to be a combination of both. We’re working with our existing lenders led by Bank of America, supported by JP Morgan Chase and Wells Fargo and expect to have a facility well in excess of financing needed for both this deal and for future needs.

Edward Marshall

So you’re going to take out more than the $265 million is what you’re saying.

Randy Gonzales

Yes.

Edward Marshall

And then as far as [indiscernible]

Randy Gonzales

Ed, I’m sorry. You’re cutting out. We didn’t hear any of the question. Ed, are you still there? Operator, is it possible to, I guess, move on to the next question and then maybe we can circle back to Ed?

Matt Koranda

Hi, guys. Hopefully, I don’t steal too many of Ed’s questions here. But just in terms of the financing, I wanted to pick up on where he left off. Have we – I don’t think I saw in the presentation sort of the projection on the cost of debt or spread over LIBOR. Any commentary on sort of where we’ll likely shakeout once everything’s financed?

Randy Gonzales

Yes, Ed. So the pricing, of course, is going to be on a grid. So we expect at the leverage ratio at closing, it will be LIBOR plus an applicable margin. We expect the – I’m sorry, Matt, the interest rate to be in the range of 3.5% to 3.8%.

Matt Koranda

Got it. Okay. And then term – I mean, are we extending the term then of the existing term loan? So where will that end up?

Randy Gonzales

Yes. The year tenor will be five years on the term portion.

Matt Koranda

Got it. Okay. And then – and just in terms of the mechanics of how this works from a modeling perspective, I don’t recall seeing it or I may have missed it. But are you talking this into an existing segment? Or is this going to be a stand-alone segment that you will report of?

Dale Barnhart

It’ll be part of Performance Materials, Matt.

Matt Koranda

Got it. Okay. And then what I was looking to get is a bit more color on the $4 million in synergies. I mean, obviously, there’s a lot of commonality in terms of what you purchased. I would assume a fair chunk of it comes from sourcing synergy. But could you give a little bit more clarity on sort of additional buckets that we should put the remaining $4 million into?

Randy Gonzales

Yes. So Matt, just generally speaking, I mean, we expect the synergies to be split about 60% SG&A, 40% cost of sales.

Matt Koranda

Okay. Got it. And then what is actually I’m getting as well was – I mean, the numbers you’ve shared on Interface implied what looks like high single-digit growth at least in the year. So could you help us with sort of the key drivers of that growth? I mean, obviously, you can look through the construction equipment market, which represents a fair chunk of their sales in the slide that you share on Slide 4. But any other help on sort of what’s driving their growth? And is there a secular opportunity there with them in terms of more content that they’ve got on some of the ag equipment heavy machinery? We’d like a little color on that as well.

Randy Gonzales

So, Matt, I would say generally, in terms of growth going forward, you’re right. It has been kind of mid-single-digit growth over the last year or two. They have won new applications. Going forward, we would say it’s GDP-plus growth. We wouldn’t expect, necessarily that mid to high single-digit growth to continue going forward.

Matt Koranda

Okay. And the multiples you shared make sense, so clear on that. Did you guys – I mean, how did you sort of factor in, if at all, I mean, is there – obviously, there are some cyclicality to a handful of their end markets. But how did you factor that in to sort of the price paid when you were looking at this company?

Randy Gonzales

Well, a few things. I mean, strategic fit, margin profile. So this will be accretive to margins, to gross margin, to EBITDA margin and quality of earnings as well. So we believe that the multiple is at or below market averages. So with – in addition to the synergies, the post synergy multiple of eight, we felt comfortable with the nine multiple.

Matt Koranda

Okay. And what are you adjusting – in that $29 million of adjusted EBITDA, I mean, the – what you’re implying is 19% EBITDA margins. Are you taking out sort of some of their overhead? I mean, what – help we with some of the adjustments you’ve made there to assume that 19%.

Brendan Moynihan

Yes, Matt. Really, the adjustments in that $29 million are just nonrecurring items.

Matt Koranda

Okay. So to be clear, the – you weren’t taking out necessarily any overhead or corporate structure that doesn’t come with the acquisition I guess.

Randy Gonzales

No. That’s right. We did not.

Matt Koranda

Okay. All right. That’s helpful. And then last one from me. How did you factor in, if at all, I guess potential trade risks? I mean, obviously, most of their sales or it looks like a majority at least is in North America. But there are some buckets looks like in China, India, rest of world. So was that factored in at all in terms of sort of how you looked at this? How should we think about sort of tariff risk, if there is any?

Randy Gonzales

It was. So that based on their model, Matt, we don’t expect tariffs to have a significant impact. So it’s a – maybe minimal impact, but it’s not going to be significant.

Matt Koranda

Got it. Okay guys. I’ll jump back in queue. Thanks.

Randy Gonzales

Thanks Matt. Hi, operator. I’m sorry. If we could join Ed Marshall back in. I believe he’s on a new line.

Randy Gonzales

Thank you.

Edward Marshall

Hi, guys. So I wanted to follow up on the cyclical base of that business. And circling back to some of the discussion we had previously about share repurchases, I’m assuming based on where you’re buying this business, the timing of the acquisition that there’s a lot more involved than just buying the earnings power. I’m thinking content growth. I’m thinking vertical integrations. Maybe talk to me or walk us through the some of those key benefits that you see with this particular transaction that we should be aware of?

Randy Gonzales

Yes. So Ed, this expense significantly expands our engineered materials offering and – with the leading globally recognized brands. So it executes the playbook that we’ve already executed in the last three transactions we’ve done, which is core manufacturing technology that we know, it’s our core competency, opens us up to additional customers, additional end markets. So the focus that Interface has on innovation efforts as well excites us. And so it also, as we talked about in the prepared remarks, significantly enhances our portfolio with meaningful scale and margin profile, and it will reduce our concentration in automotive.

Edward Marshall

Okay. Okay. But is there a specific integration between the two businesses? For instance, some of the old businesses had some sourcing of materials that went into the automotive business. And looking at some of these product lines, it looks like there might be some vertical integration opportunities with some of the product offerings at Interface. And I’m curious if that was a part of the motivation of the deal. First, is that accurate and if that was part of the motivation of the deal.

And secondly, I guess what I’m trying to get at it – maybe you can kind of share about maybe the amount of R&D that’s spent? Looks like there’s a lot of technological know-how with this business. I’m trying to get a sense as to the timing of the deal with where we are in the cycle and ultimately, the multiple pay versus kind of looking at Lydall, assuming here at 7.5, 8 times EBITDA and why that might not be in a better investment. I’m just trying to – I’m struggling with that, if you could help me.

Randy Gonzales

Yes. So first of all, we will be able to leverage the supply base, Ed. There’s not going to be a lot of synergy right now between – other than potential in the – at least in the portion of the business that is exposed to auto to some of the current customer base. Not a lot of overlap in terms of materials between currently the Automotive segment in this business. But certainly, raw materials that Performance Materials currently buys and what Interface has. So in terms of – the combined business does create unique development opportunities for collective customers. So – I mean, hopefully that helps you on the question. Does that help at all?

Edward Marshall

Sure. And maybe I can ask a follow-up to that on – I noticed there’s some after market here. I want to understand maybe the percentage of the revenue associated with the aftermarket that’s probably newer type of work for you? And maybe, is there a way that you can measure the recurring revenue that’s associated with that? Thanks.

Randy Gonzales

Yes. So the aftermarket – I mean, we’re estimating that about 35% of that business is aftermarket. Very similar I think in some of our other applications, especially industrial air filtration where we say a lot of that business is replacement. So I don’t think this is new for us. One of the things you have to remember, I think, in the core business is that even though 60% is replacement kind of recurring from aftermarket, especially on the air filtration side, we don’t necessarily see the increase in margin in that because we’re selling to the OEMs. And so I think it’s going to be the same in this business yes, we’re estimating 35% is aftermarket. But you’re not going to see a significant difference in the margin between the original equipment parts in the aftermarket business.

Edward Marshall

Got it. And just going back to the supply – the leverage of the supply base and the raw materials. Was that factored into the $4 million of synergies? Or are these more planned consolidations, people rationalization, et cetera?

Randy Gonzales

No. That’s part of the $4 million of synergies by 2020. So again, the $4 million split is going to be 60-40: 60% SG&A, 40% cost of sales. So that would be part of the 40% of the cost of sales.

Edward Marshall

Okay. It makes sense. Okay, thanks guys very much.

[Operator Instructions] The next question comes from Chris Moore of CJS Securities. Please go ahead.

Chris Moore

Hey, good morning guys. Maybe you could talk a little bit further on the kind of key raw material inputs? And talk about how Interface has or might be impacted by rising commodity costs? How does that – is there much aluminum in what they’re doing? Is it more on the polyester side? Talk about what that will be.

Randy Gonzales

No, Chris. There’s not any aluminum. It’s – main raw materials are going to be latex and fibers, particularly air med. So we have gained some commodity cost increases on air med, but we’ve – in terms of our model and our margins, that’s been factored in.

Dale Barnhart

And Chris, the other thing in this business, as we have in Performance Materials and technical nonwovens, it does have the ability to pass price increases into the market. There’s not firm long-term contracts as it relates to pricing.

Chris Moore

Got it. Got it. That’s helpful. How about – again, it sounds like you’ve been talking about GDP plus in terms of growth. Are there specific end markets or product opportunities that perhaps are going faster? Or have – bigger opportunities from what you’re seeing at this point in time?

Randy Gonzales

So, Chris – I mean, I would say generally, no. I mean, if you look at these different end markets, right, the agriculture, construction, earthmoving equipment, small engine, automotive, so I think the opportunity for higher than GDP growth is in relation to some of the new product development efforts that are going on now. So I don’t think we’re prepared to talk about that today. But certainly, a subset of the business – we are – Interface is currently working on. And that’s one of the things that excites us is some of the new product development activities that do have the potential to offer greater than GDP growth.

Chris Moore

Got it. Maybe you can talk a little bit about the sales process in terms of kind of – from Interface’s perspective, your understanding of their motivation for selling and kind of – you touched a little bit on the – and the management team talk about kind of key people staying and going from Interface?

Dale Barnhart

The business was owned by a private equity group since 2011. And it was in the cycle that it was time for them to go through a sale process. We had reached out. We had recognized the asset and thought it would be a great addition to Performance Material, which it will be. And we reached out to them and that’s how we entered into the negotiations. One of the real values of the acquisition is the management team at Interface. And we believe the core key management team will stay on board and help us integrate the business and drive the future growth.

Chris Moore

Got it helpful, jump back in line. Thanks guys.

Dale Barnhart

Thanks Chris.

Dale Barnhart

I want to thank everybody for participating in the call, and we look forward to providing further information as we successfully integrate Interface Performance Materials into the Lydall family. Thank you.

