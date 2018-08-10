Chinese Toll Roads - Big Moats And Growing Dividends

However, we also discuss the risks that have to be compared to the price.

Toll roads are simply a great business. Those have a big moat as nobody is going to build another road next to yours. The number of cars in emerging markets is growing at double digits rates and the higher economic standard will cater for more driven miles. A great way to get exposure to emerging market growth could be to own a toll road.

In the video I discuss Jiangsu Expressway (OTCPK:JEXYY) (OTCPK:JEXYF) which is just one of the dozen toll road investing possibilities in China (list in the video). The dividend of above 5% is already very tempting, we can expect traffic growth of at least 5% per year but there are also some risks. Enjoy the video that approaches Jiangsu from a risk reward perspective.

