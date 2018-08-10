Wesco Aircraft Q3 Results: All-Around Improvement Boosted By Cyclical Tailwinds

A few days ago, Wesco Aircraft (WAIR) released its results for Q3 2018. I will post below certain excerpts from the company's earnings conference call along with my comments on its results. The article is a little long, but you can speed up your reading by skipping the inserted excerpts. Don't worry; you will still get the whole picture.

The company experienced 10% top-line growth and managed to keep operational expenses stable. The additional revenue came both from long-term contracts and ad-hoc sales. A nice tone this quarter was its reduced increase in inventory that (according to management) was a result of better execution.

If WAIR manages to sustain and/or improve this trend, its results will improve substantially as it will increase the operating cash flow. This will allow the company to pay down some debt, reduce interest payments, and thus improve profitability.

Todd Renehan - CEO Top line growth was strong in the fiscal 2018 third quarter compared to the same period last year. We benefited from $11 million of one-time sales related to contract claims, but even excluding these sales, our underlying growth was 10%. Sales reflect our continued strong position in robust aerospace market conditions and greater demand for supply chain services. Ad-hoc sales increased at a double-digit pace as a result of our improved service and higher orders from key customers. Long-term contracts increased at a faster rate in the third quarter, reflecting new business revenue and higher volumes on existing contracts, particularly in chemicals. At the same time, ad-hoc bookings were stronger in the quarter compared to both the same period last year and the previous quarter. We maintained tight control of expenses in the third quarter. Expenses were up primarily because of cost associated with Wesco 2020, including consulting fees and other costs that we view as good long-term investments, given the return we expect with Wesco 2020. SG&A as a percent of sales was virtually flat compared to the same period last year. We managed our inventory investment at a much better pace in the third quarter, even with our sales growth, as we continue to work on processes related to inventory management. We're making progress improving our ability to forecast sales demand and developing more accurate decision making tools.

This is one of the most crucial things mentioned in this call. Wesco lost market share in the past (despite the sticky nature of its business) simply because of bad execution. If the company has fixed this permanently, it will be able to gain back its lost share and expand now that KLX (NASDAQ:KLXI) is becoming a Boeing (NYSE:BA) subsidiary.

Todd Renehan - CEO Customer service performance continues to improve. Weekly fill rates at major sites are increasing and delivery quality metrics are improving. We maintained overall on-time delivery rates at high levels. Overall, we made good progress improving our business performance in the third quarter.

Inventory management is a major issue for Wesco as it has tied up almost $900 million in it. This quarter operating cash flow jumped significantly only because WAIR increased inventory less than previous quarters. If it manages to be more effective and keeps it stable or even starts reducing it, Wesco's free cash flow generation will rise to record levels. Also, a virtuous cycle of reducing debt -> decreased interest expense -> increased profits will ensue improving the profitability and balance sheet tremendously.

Keep in mind, however, that this is a very difficult task because Wesco also needs to be a reliable provider to its customers. Informing a customer that it is out of a crucial (but insignificant cost-wise) part is one of the worst things it can do.

Kerry A. Shiba Please now turn to slide number 9. Cash provided by operating activities was $17 million in the fiscal 2018 third quarter, $16 million better than the $1 million generated in last year's third quarter and $23 million better than the $6 million of cash used in operating activities last quarter. The largest single improvement, when compared to both last year and the prior quarter, is reduced inventory investment. Todd Renehan - Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. ...let me take a shot on is we've - it's been now a year since we started our kind of initial four focus areas. One of those areas was improvement in the way we handle procurement and improve the way we purchase. So there's been a lot of tightening of the process to slow the inflow of inventory where historically we might have purchased too early and too long. The other thing is we have the development of a lot of tools to improve our decision-making around buying and holding and those will eliminate, I think the future buildup of this inventory group.

As I understand it, supply constraints are emerging in the market, and part manufacturers prolong their delivery dates. This is great for Wesco as it will remind customers the true value of its offering (smoothing out these supply bumps that could seriously impede production). However, this is nothing worrisome; it has just increased demand from the market, which is good of course. Perhaps the aerospace cycle is turning upwards?

Michael Ciarmoli - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc. [...] there's obviously a lot of supply chain constraint out there, it seems like some lead times are stretching out. But then, you've also got the KLX noise being acquired by Boeing. Has that created any disruption in the marketplace? Maybe can you just kind of quantify if you're seeing any benefits tied to either supply chain constraints or just general market disruption related to KLX? Todd Renehan - Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. Sure, of course. Our customers have increased ordering for a lot of different reasons. We're definitely seeing an increase in demand. Some of it is the result of our improved execution, which is helping us grab back share. We definitely have some tailwinds from the robust market. And as I said, the customers are seeing a pick-up in their operations, particularly for us in the military and the business jet. But really, all sectors are picking up. Lead times are around the 30-week range and that's helping us at the same time. So, I think, all of those things combined are adding to the wind in the sales.

This is a nice reminder that Boeing acquiring KLX is a benefit to Wesco. You can read my previous article on Wesco for more info on how it benefits from it.

Michael Ciarmoli - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc. Got it. And anything you could point to with disruption, maybe customers moving away from KLX or just uncertainty over there? Todd Renehan - Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. Our opinions on that acquisition haven't changed and I would just say they continue to be supported by customers and suppliers in our conversation. So, for all the same reasons that we stated before we think that could potentially be an upside for us.

One of the areas that Wesco is way behind and needs a lot of improvement is the way it incentivizes its people. If you peruse the Glassdoor.com reviews (which should always be taken with a grain of salt), you will get an undertone of an uneven culture with some parts working well (e.g. fulfillment centers) and others being sluggish with bad incentive structures and redundant management layers.

It is a shame that the company's sales staff don't have an incentives plan specific to them. Sales are one of the most critical parts of any business. I really hope that the restructuring efforts also expand on their staff, as a good culture is crucial for the long-term prosperity of a business.

Gautam Khanna - Cowen and Company, LLC Yes. Thank you. I was curious to how you're incentivizing the sales staff? Are they incentivized on gross margin? Are they just trying to rebuild customer relationships and get unit volume up? Sort of how have you evolved those metrics as you've embarked on kind of the rebuild? Todd Renehan - Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. Right now the incentive is the same which is a base compensation and a bonus for employees, whether you're an employee or a manager, you're part of an incentive plan and that's based on company performance on EBITDA and on cash. We are though working very diligently to quickly put in a variable compensation program for our sales folks which will be driven on revenue and margin, but we still have work to do to execute that.

One issue constantly looming above Wesco has been its debt. However, the company has methodically managed to reduce it to about $775 mil this quarter from a high of $1.110 bil as reported in Q2 2014. And the company is committed to reducing it even more.

Jon Raviv - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc. Okay. And then just Kerry last one for you. Any updated thoughts and goals around deleveraging, where you want to get to and when? Kerry A. Shiba - Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. Well, obviously, we start with the cash flow generation being the root of it. I'm pleased quite honestly where we ended up in the third quarter. Combination of two things; continued growth in revenues, driving growth in earnings, some of the revenue growth of course gets hung up on the balance sheet and gets collected the next quarter. The big variable was the better control of inventory, getting better leverage on specifically the hardware inventory. So, deleveraging with respect to the cash flow we generate will continue to be a priority. So my view there will be some investments required in the business. But this was not a fixed capital intensive business at all. We'll invest some money over the Wesco 2020 program as we realign our distribution footprint. But I think that will pay back very quickly. We've talked about some systems work. That will be some investment, but I think it will be well worth it. But in the grand scheme of things, those are big cash things for the business overall. So getting better control of the inventory asset is key number one. And then with cash we generate, paying down debt clearly is a top priority.

Wesco is improving its operations, gaining back market share, and is boosted by cyclically increasing customer demand. However, there are a lot of things the company needs to improve upon with the most important being inventory management along with staff incentives and motivation.

Wesco is on an encouraging path, but as its stock is rising (and getting more expensive), management needs to continue executing in order for the trend to continue. I may have sold my shares recently to pursue a cheaper investment, but I will watch the company closely as I like its business and am very interested in its future.

