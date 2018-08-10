Seagate Could Double From Here

Seagate Technology (STX) is a hard drive disk manufacturer that is in a flat to minimal growth industry. Thus, it makes it an ideal candidate for constant valuation observations as the outlook is relatively predictable. The stock has been trading sideways for nearly six months now, which indicates to me that investors are having a difficult time deciding what the shares are worth in a fair value scenario or it means that it has fallen off of investor radars. After running a discounted cash flow model on the company's shares and comparing it to current trading multiples, I've concluded the stock has significant upside to fair value, in the region of at least 40%. The discounted cash flow model alone implies a near doubling of the shares until fair value and investors need to not only take note but to consider adding shares at the current level.

Source: Glassdoor

Breaking Down Seagate's DCF

After I finished building out the DCF for Seagate, I had to do a double take because I was shocked at the implied upside for my base case valuation. In beginning to walk through my assumptions, I've broken down WACC to be 10.5%. Despite the stable nature of the industry, the implied cost of equity via Bloomberg is 12.5% while the implied cost of debt is quite low at 3.70%. The latter probably better reflects the stability of the company, even with a decent gearing at 27.4%, as that's only 76bps spread over the current 10-year treasury. The other assumptions I made are pretty standard, such as a 2.96% risk-free rate to reflect the current ten-year and a 2% perpetuity growth rate. I think this perpetuity growth rate is generous in light of the sporadic historical EBIT profile, but consensus expectations suggest otherwise. Additionally, the company's beta is 1.36, which reflects significantly higher risk than most equities.

Source: Author Derived From Bloomberg

Before delving into the model, it's worth noting that the company operates on a different fiscal year than most, as they've already completed FY2018. In the terminal year, Seagate ends up generating nearly $2 billion EBIT and $1.76 billion in NOPAT. In terms of depreciation, the profile has actually been very stable historically speaking, so there's ample rationale for me to project it based upon a trailing five-year average at around 6.4% of sales. I would've done this as a percentage of assets, but there are two inherent problems with that method. First, seeing as how stable the D&A profile is as a percentage of sales makes it a relatively trustworthy method to rely on and, second, it's more difficult to project total assets as a capex ramp in any given year could completely skew asset value.

EBIT growth has been all over the board and it wasn't straightforward enough to take a historical five- or three-year average because of the large drop-off in EBIT from 2015 to 2016, as well as two years of double-digit negative growth followed by a more than doubling of EBIT in 2017. Thus, I'm looking to market consensus estimates for EBIT growth, which are in the ballpark of 1%. I've projected 1% EBIT growth through FY2021E, then 2% thereafter, assuming the company can see some sort of modest acceleration in profitability, but not to an outlandish degree. Taking a trailing four-year average for the tax rate, I arrive at 10.75%, which then impacts the NOPAT line. What investors should see is that there's a relatively consistent flow of NOPAT, which will end up supporting the thesis that the company's dividend can be classified as "sleep well at night."

Source: Author Derived From Bloomberg

Sales growth is one of the headwinds for this company. I think there's significant upside for the stock if the company can start to generate real top-line growth because there's only been attrition or flat growth since 2014. Moving forward, the capex profile is relatively stable, in line with the stability of D&A, at around 4.3% of sales on a trailing five-year average. Changes in working capital have actually been quite volatile and have been almost equivocal to capex in certain years, but I've taken the average over the past five years and projected it to be constant over the long term. The company can also proactively adjust its capex profile with its working capital profile in order to keep spend under control. Considering capex levels have been a relatively stable percentage of sales, I'm confident in management's ability to execute on this.

That brings us to the actual value of the company. The value of Y1-Y8 cash flows on the projection timeline is $9.9 billion and the terminal value is $24.2 billion. That puts the DCF-derived enterprise value at a whopping $34.1 billion. Adjusting for net debt of $2.46 billion, we arrive at upside of 101%. This is the point in the valuation where I had to do a second-take at my screen and comb through my assumptions as this is my base case valuation with relatively minimal growth implied. The WACC is also not exceptionally low (it's above 10%, after all, which may be considered high by many), so the terminal value isn't improperly skewed higher. The value of this company comes from a well-managed capital structure and the consistency of cash flow. Additionally, with a 4.59% current yield, the implied upside to fair value is 105.9% - quite staggering in my opinion.

Source: Author Derived From Bloomberg

Buy This For Value Upside and A Strong Current Yield

I run a fair amount of dividend screens and am constantly looking for the combination of low historical relative valuation and a well-covered yield; however, there are so few stocks at this point in the cycle that fit the bill. I believe Seagate is one of the few exceptions. While I'm not too crazy about the industry it operates in, going forward there looks to be minimal delta in both sales and EBIT, which creates a solid current income play. Seagate's dividend is rather interesting. It's remained flat since Q4 2015 at a $0.63 quarterly payout, implying no short-term dividend growth. However, the five-year dividend growth of 11.5% is by no means bad and has provided a nice uplift to shareholders. I assume that dividend growth will return as soon as sales and EBIT growth does, that way management keeps its incentives aligned with shareholders, but this is still a quality yield in current standing at 4.59%. This is all the more true considering dividend coverage is 2.39x.

Examining the company's current trading multiples tell a similar story to what the DCF model implies. The stock is trading at 8.8x forward earnings, a significant discount to its historical average of 10.5x and an even larger discount to its peer group at 11.3x. On an EV/EBITDA basis, the gap is a bit more narrowed, down just 5% relative to both its peers and historical average. The stock trades at 7.5x EV/EBITDA. Furthermore, even if I were to make a rough "football field" and take the average valuation from the DCF model and current trading multiples, the stock has a ballpark 40-60% upside depending on how you sensitize the assumptions to reflect various growth scenarios. The shares, this year, too, have cheapened considerably despite the stock staying relatively flat the last six months. P/E has declined from above 12x forward earnings to just 8.8x forward earnings after two quality earnings reports and increased analyst projections for forward earnings.

Conclusion

Investors should have a relatively high level of conviction adding Seagate to their portfolio. After seeing such a significant margin of safety and high current yield relative to both the tech sector and broader market average, I can confidently say this is a great buy. The only push back is lack of industry growth, especially considering we're quite late into the business cycle. After considerably beat YE2018 earnings, I see no reason why the shares can't re-rate ahead of FY Q1 2019 results as investors uncover the value in both a stable cash flow profile and a high dividend.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in STX over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.