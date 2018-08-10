CPI And PPI Continue To Hint At Creeping Inflationary Pressures

On Thursday, August 9 the Bureau of Labor Statistics released the Producer Price Index or PPI for July, which measures the average change over time in the selling prices received by domestic producers for their output. The prices compiled by the Bureau are for the first commercial transaction for many products and some select services. PPI is a metric that can provide insight into the level of inflationary pressures in the overall economy.

On Friday, August 10, the Bureau released the Consumer Price Index or CPI for July, which measures the average change over time in the prices paid by urban consumers for a market basket of consumer goods and services. While PPI represents wholesale prices, CPI is a metric that reflects retail costs. Both metrics can tell us a lot about the trend of prices and if inflation is rearing its ugly head in the commodity. PPI and CPI data are critical for the U.S. Federal Reserve when it comes to analyzing the state of the economy and their use of short-term interest rates to either stimulate or cool conditions.

PPI tame but the trend is higher

The Bureau reported that PPI was unchanged in July at an increase of 0.3%. Over the twelve month period through July PPI was up by 3.3% which is the highest level since 2011.

Core PPI is up by 2.8% through July after rising 2.7% through June. The administration's import tariffs on lumber, steel, aluminum, and a range of Chinese goods should continue to boost price pressures in the coming months. The core number remains at a high level at 2.8% which is close to a six-year high and an indication that inflationary pressure continues to rise, albeit slowly.

CPI's inflationary trend

On Friday, we found out that CPI rose by 0.2% in July, and the bulk of the rise came from shelter. The annual increase in core CPI was 2.4 percent, the largest rise since September 2008. CPI rose from 2.3% in June. Last month, the rise was 0.1%. Economists had expected a 0.2% increase in July, so the data came in at the forecast level. Bonds rallied slightly in the aftermath of the data release on Friday, but the dollar index broke through upside resistance and moved through the 96 level on the September futures contract. Both the PPI and CPI data were signs that while inflationary pressures are not exploding, they are creeping higher.

The inflation data confirms the rise to the Fed's target

PPI and CPI were signs that the rate of inflation in the United States is now at the Fed's 2% target rate. The central bank told markets earlier this year that they will adopt a "symmetric" approach to inflationary pressures. The FOMC will not view the 2% inflation target as a rigid line in the sand for tightening credit. Symmetry could allow inflation to move slightly above the target without triggering a hike in the Fed funds rate to encourage economic growth.

While the "symmetric" approach will allow Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and his colleagues on the FOMC some room and discretion with it comes to tightening credit, the new complexion at the central bank has been just a bit more hawkish. At their June and August 1 meetings, the Fed's guidance shed light on their plans and justified picking up the pace of tightening even while quantitative tightening continues on automatic pilot.

Two more rate hikes this year become a certainty as the Fed works to counter a decade of accommodation

At the June FOMC meeting, the Fed told markets that they would add another 25 basis point rate hike to their agenda for 2018. The move will increase the Fed Funds rates to 2.25-2.50% by the end of 2018. At their August 1 meeting, the committee upgraded their view of U.S. economic growth from "solid" to "strong."

The FOMC began tightening credit at their December 2015 meeting in what was liftoff from a zero percent Fed Funds rate. Since then, the committee hiked rates once in 2016, three times last year, and twice so far in 2018. 4.1% GDP growth in the second quarter and PPI and CPI data from July provide all the data the Fed needs to hike rates by 25 basis point at their September 26 meeting and again in December.

Credit is tightening in the U.S. as the Fed hikes short-term rates. At the same time, quantitative tightening or the rolling off of the legacy of years of QE accommodative monetary policy is also pushing interest rates higher all along the yield curve. GDP growth, rising inflationary data, and optimism have created an environment where the Fed is now in a position to reverse the years of accommodative policies. President Trump and his administration would prefer if the Fed slowed down the pace of rate hikes from two perspectives. First, with the mid-term elections on the horizon in November a September rate hike that weighs on the stock market makes for bad political fodder. Second, and more importantly, with the current trade dispute with China and other trade partners around the world, a stronger dollar which is the result of rising rates works contrary to the administration's ongoing efforts. In an interview with CBNC in July, President Trump said that rate hikes and a hawkish Fed are undermining his economic and trade initiatives. While the President said he would not interfere with the apolitical central bank, time will tell how much patience he has before unleashing a tweet storm on Chairman Powell and his colleagues at the FOMC.

Jamie Dimon may have been too low in his projection - volatility ahead

At the beginning of last week, JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon told the world that U.S. rates should be at 4% and he would not be surprised if they rose to 5% or higher in the short-term. GDP, wholesale and retail inflation data and an increasingly hawkish Fed are likely to make Dimon's prediction come true. Moreover, the Chase chief has been warning to not underestimate the unprecedented impact of the rote exercises of quantitative tightening for a while, and that could have the most profound effect on rates all along the yield curve over the coming weeks, months, and perhaps years.

The path of least resistance of U.S. interest rates is higher, and that could be bad news for stocks which were approaching highs last week before tariffs and Turkey sent equities lower on Friday. Stocks must compete with fixed income products for capital flows, and it is likely that equity investors will shift allocations from stocks to bonds over the coming weeks and months. Higher yields on fixed income instruments make them more attractive to investors. With the stock market close to record highs, many investors have sizeable profits in their portfolios that would make a shift to higher-yielding and less-risky investment vehicles sensible. Finally, tax reform in the U.S. will lower the burden of taking profits on equity investments.

A combination of economic growth, rising inflationary pressures, the unprecedented quantitative tightening, and a hawkish Fed all add up to future volatility in the stock market. The VIX index dropped to its lowest level since before the February correction last week.

Source: Barchart

As the chart of the volatility index shows, the VIX fell to lows of 10.17 on August 9 which was the lowest level since January 11 before bouncing to over the 12.50 level on Friday. The volatility index rose on the back of economic data, but more significantly tariffs and turmoil in Turkey where a financial crisis that could impact European banks caused a flight to quality.

Source: Barchart

VIXY is a short-term product with net assets of $130.82 million with an average daily trade volume of over 1.5 million shares. VIXY dropped to lows of just under $23 on August 9 but was trading at the $24.73 level on Friday, August 10. This instrument traded at a high of $46.84 in February during the stock market correction. Since stocks tend to take the stairs higher and the elevator lower, the VIX and VIXY short-term instruments typically act as put options on the stock market as their values increase during corrective periods.

CPI and PPI data this week provide additional support for two more Fed rate hikes before the end of this year. Higher rates are boosting the dollar, and so is a flight to quality over a developing economic crisis in Turkey. U.S. equity markets could see an increase in volatility over the coming days and weeks which would likely cause a rebound in the VIX and VIXY products.

