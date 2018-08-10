EnviroStar To Acquire Industrial Laundry Services For Continued Expansion

EVI is acquiring laundry distributors as part of an ongoing "buy and build" business strategy and investors appear to like management's execution of that strategy.

ILS provides installation and maintenance of commercial laundry systems in central Florida.

EnviroStar has agreed to acquire Industrial Laundry Services [ILS] for a combination of cash and stock.

Quick Take

EnviroStar (EVI) has announced it has agreed to acquire Industrial Laundry Services for an undisclosed sum.

Industrial Laundry Services has developed as a commercial laundry installation and maintenance service provider.

EVI continues to acquire independent laundry distributors as part of its "buy and build" strategy to expand its footprint and maximize revenue opportunities.

Target Company and Market

The Orlando, Florida,-based company was founded in 2005 to provide its customers with commercial laundry installation and maintenance services in central Florida at low cost.

Management is headed by Founder and President Troy Piper, who was previously Lead Service Tech & Installer at Southeastern Laundry Equipment.

Company partners include B&C Technologies, Xeros and Huebsch (Alliance Laundry Systems).

According to a 2018 market research report by Grand View Research, the US laundry facilities and dry-cleaning services market reached $10.2 billion in 2016 and projected to experience a growth during the period between 2017 and 2025.

The main drivers for this expected growth are the increasing demand for laundry and dry-cleaning services because of growing consumer spending in the US.

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

EVI didn’t disclose the acquisition price and didn’t file an 8-K or disclose a change in financial guidance, so the deal was likely for a non-material amount.

Management did state that they used a "combination of cash and EVI stock" for the asset purchase and will assume certain liabilities which were not disclosed.

A review of EVI’s most recent 10-Q filing indicated that the firm had cash and equivalents of $1.5 million and total liabilities of $46.3 million as of March 31, 2018.

Cash used in operations during the nine months ended March 31, 2018, was $1.5 million.

Commenting on the reason for the deal, EVI stated,

Our growing service operations provide us the opportunity to generate new revenues and profits from the sale and or lease of equipment, the delivery and installation of replacement parts, and the execution of long-term comprehensive service agreements.

In the past 12 months, EVI’s stock price has risen 58.8% vs. the S&P 500 Index of 13%, as the chart below indicates:

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

EVI is acquiring ILS as part of its continued strategy to roll up independent commercial laundry vendors.

In June, 2018, the firm acquired Scott Equipment’s assets, a Houston, Texas,-based distributor of on-premise laundry equipment. The deal was for $13 million, evenly divided between in cash and stock.

Both deals were asset purchases, which tend to be lower cost types of acquisitions.

EVI is executing on its “buy and build” strategy by acquiring firms where it can expand their footprint with additional locations, broadening their product lines and increasing their service offerings.

Investors appear to like EVI’s approach and financial results in 2018, although October 2017 saw a significant stock swoon which the firm didn’t fully recover from until early 2018.

I expect to see continued acquisitions by EVI using cash and stock as long as its stock price remains elevated and it has available cash for deals. Of course, it can always sell more stock to raise cash for larger deals.

EVI’s negative operating cash flow is a bit concerning. It isn’t a large amount, but investors should keep an eye on that important metric as a barometer for how well the firm is integrating its acquisitions and generating positive cash flow from operations organically.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.