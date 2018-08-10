Agricultural Commodities Post The August WASDE

On Friday, August 10, the U.S. Department of Agriculture released their August World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report. Each month the USDA issues the report that outlines the critical supply and demand characteristics of grain and other ag markets. During the lead up to the monthly release, market analysts tend to publish their expectations on crop progress in the form of production per acre and total supplies. Many also opine on inventory or carryout stock levels at the end of the season. Export demand is also a significant factor for these commodities each month.

The markets tend to move higher or lower when expectations deviate from the USDA data. The August report is one of the most significant of the year as it comes when the growing season is coming to an end. Each year, the weather tends to be the primary driving force when it comes to the path of least resistance for crop prices. However, 2018 has been anything but a typical year in the world of agriculture as tariffs, and retaliatory measures between the United States and China have trumped the weather.

The USDA is typically optimistic for supplies

The USDA tends to take a glass half full attitude when it comes to their projections about crop yields. The August report was no exception as the market interpreted the latest WASDE as bearish and the prices of most agricultural commodities fell in the aftermath of Friday's release. Ample production and trade issues combined to form a potent bearish cocktail for grain prices on Friday.

Soybeans fall sharply

After trading at over the $9 per bushel level before the release of the August WASDE, beans plunged in the immediate wake of the report.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart of the new crop, November soybean futures show, the price of the oilseed tanked after the release of WADSE and was down by over 40 cents per bushel on the session to the $8.60 level. Technical support is at the July 16 low at $8.2625 with resistance at the July 31 high at $9.2225 per bushel. Both price momentum and relative strength metrics turned lower late Friday. The USDA told markets:

"U.S. oilseed production for 2018/19 is projected at 135.6 million tons, up 7.7 million from last month mainly due to a higher soybean production forecast. Soybean production is forecast at 4,586 million bushels, up 276 million on higher yields. Harvested area is forecast at 88.9 million acres, unchanged from the July projection. The first survey-based soybean yield forecast of 51.6 bushels per acre is 3.1 bushels above last month and 2.5 bushels above last year. As higher production more than offsets lower beginning stocks, soybean supplies for 2018/19 are projected at a record 5,040 million bushels, 5 percent above last month. With larger supplies, crush and exports are raised 15 and 20 million bushels, WASDE-580-3 respectively. Ending stocks are projected at 785 million bushels, up 205 million from last month. The U.S. season-average soybean price for 2018/19 is forecast at $8.90 per bushel at the midpoint, down 35 cents from last month. The soybean meal price forecast at $295 to $335 per short ton, down $20 at the midpoint. The soybean oil price forecast is unchanged at 28.0 to 32.0 cents per pound. U.S. soybean changes for 2017/18 include higher exports, higher crush, and lower ending stocks. Exports are raised 25 million bushels to 2,110 million on strong export sales and shipments through July. Crush is raised 10 million bushels to a record 2,040 million on strong soybean meal exports. With increased crush and exports, soybean ending stocks are reduced 35 million bushels to 430 million. Global oilseed 2018/19 supply and demand forecasts include higher production, exports, crush, and stocks compared to last month. Global oilseed production for 2018/19 is projected at 603.1 million tons, up 10.5 million with higher soybean, sunflower seed, cottonseed, and peanut production partly offset by lower rapeseed. Global soybean, peanut, and cottonseed crops are raised on higher U.S. production. Sunflower seed production is higher for the EU, benefitting from favorable weather conditions in southern and southeastern Europe. Conversely, hot, dry weather in northern Europe resulted in a 1-million-ton reduction to EU rapeseed production. Other oilseed production changes include higher sunflower seed and rapeseed production for Russia and Ukraine due to beneficial weather conditions over the past few weeks. Global oilseed exports for 2018/19 are projected at 182.5 million tons, up 1.2 million with higher soybean exports for the United States and higher rapeseed exports for Ukraine. Global crush is raised 1.2 million tons to 501.8 million. Lower soybean crush for China and rapeseed crush for the EU are offset by higher rapeseed crush for Russia and sunflower seed crush for the EU, Russia, and Ukraine. With larger increases to supply than use, global oilseed stocks are raised 8.3 million tons to 119.9 million."

Higher yields and production and rising global stocks pushed the price of November soybean futures lower.

Corn follows to a lesser extent

Corn followed the beans lower, but the fall has much lower on a percentage basis as the soybeans are the central agricultural product when it comes to the trade issues between the United States and China.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart of December corn futures shows, after trading to a high of $3.885 on July 31, new crop corn futures dropped to lows of just over $3.70 per bushel in the aftermath of the WASDE report. While price momentum and relative strength turned lower after the report, corn prices continue to keep one eye on energy prices which rebounded on Friday. Corn did a lot better than soybeans after the release of the August WASDE report. The USDA told markets:

"This month's 2018/19 U.S. corn outlook is for larger supplies, greater feed and residual use, increased exports, and larger ending stocks. Corn production is forecast at 14.6 billion bushels, up 356 million from the July projection. The season's first survey-based corn yield forecast, at a record 178.4 bushels per acre, is 4.4 bushels higher than last month's trend-based projection. Today's Crop Production report indicates that Illinois, Indiana, Nebraska, Ohio, North Dakota, and South Dakota are forecast to have yields above a year ago. The yield for Iowa is unchanged relative to last year, while Missouri, Minnesota, and Kansas are forecast below a year ago. Feed and residual use is up based mostly on a larger crop and lower expected prices. Exports are raised reflecting U.S. export competitiveness and expectations of reduced competition from Brazil. With supply rising faster than use, ending stocks are raised 132 million bushels to 1.7 billion. The season-average corn price received by producers is down 20 cents at the midpoint at a range of $3.10 to $4.10 per bushel. WASDE-580-2 Sorghum production is forecast 19 million bushels higher with the forecast yield 3.6 bushels per acre above last month's projection. Sorghum food, seed, and industrial use is raised reflecting an increase in the amount of sorghum used to produce ethanol. This month's 2018/19 foreign coarse grain outlook is for lower production, reduced trade, and slightly lower stocks relative to last month. EU corn production is lowered, mostly reflecting reductions for France and Germany that are partially offset by increases for Romania and Bulgaria. Brazil corn production is lowered based on updated expectations for second-crop corn area that will be planted beginning early 2019. Ukraine corn production is forecast higher, as timely rainfall and lack of excessive heat during reproduction boost yield prospects. Other notable corn production changes include projected increases for Zimbabwe, Serbia, and Moldova, with reductions for Zambia and South Africa. Barley production is lowered for the EU but raised for Ukraine. Major foreign coarse grain trade changes for 2018/19 include corn export reductions for Brazil, Zambia, and South Africa that are partially offset by increases for Serbia, Ukraine, and Moldova. Brazil's corn exports are lowered for 2017/18 based on lower-than-expected shipments observed for the local marketing year beginning in March 2018. Global corn imports for 2018/19 are raised reflecting expectations of record-high imports for the EU that are partially offset by reductions for Vietnam and Zimbabwe. Foreign corn ending stocks are slightly higher relative to last month, mostly reflecting increases for Brazil and Zimbabwe that are largely offset by reductions for Zambia, South Africa, Canada, and Russia."

The USDA increased both yield and total production for corn in the August WASDE. The USDA raised their projection for U.S. and foreign ending corn stocks which pressured the price of the grain lower in post-WASDE report trading.

Wheat moves a bit lower

The price of September CBOT wheat also declined to the downside after the release of the August WASDE report.

Source: CQG

As the chart shows, wheat futures moved from highs of $5.93 on August 2 to lows of just over the $5.45 per bushel level in the wake of Friday's WASDE report. Price momentum and relative strength in the wheat futures market also turned to the downside with the selling that followed the release. The USDA said:

"The outlook for 2018/19 U.S. wheat this month is lower supplies, greater use, and reduced stocks. Wheat production is lowered 4 million bushels to 1,877 million on a slight reduction in winter wheat and durum production as indicated by the NASS August Crop Production report. Projected food use is increased by 5 million bushels to 970 million based on the latest NASS Flour Milling Products report. This would be record food use, surpassing 2017/18, which was also revised higher. Projected wheat exports are raised 50 million bushels to 1,025 million on substantially lower exportable supplies for the EU and limited additional export capacity of several other major competitors. Projected 2018/19 ending stocks are reduced 50 million bushels to 935 million, down 15 percent from last year. The projected season-average farm price is up $0.10 per bushel at the midpoint with the range at $4.60 to $5.60. World 2018/19 wheat supplies are reduced this month by 7.1 million tons, primarily on lower EU production. Continued drought conditions in several northern European countries, most notably Germany, resulted in lower production, down 7.5 million tons to 137.5 million. This would be the lowest EU wheat production since 2012/13. Russia's wheat production is increased 1.0 million tons to 68.0 million on continued favorable conditions for spring wheat. Projected global 2018/19 trade is lower, mainly on reduced EU exports, which are down 4.5 million tons to 23.0 million, the lowest in six years. Russia's exports are increased 1.0 million tons to 35.0 million; Russia is projected to remain the leading world wheat exporter for the second consecutive year. Global imports are lowered for several countries with the largest reduction for Algeria. Projected 2018/19 world consumption is 5.1 million tons lower, primarily on reduced feed use in the EU and Russia. Global ending stocks are down 1.9 million tons to 259.0 million, down 5 percent from last year's record."

The USDA reduced global wheat supplies and ending U.S. and worldwide ending inventories, but it was not enough to keep the price of wheat futures from falling with beans and corn.

Grains all closed near their lows of the session on Friday.

Cotton moves lower and meats were quiet

December cotton futures also traded lower in the aftermath of the report.

Source: CQG

As the chart shows, ICE cotton futures fell to lows of 85.10 cents after the release of the WASDE after trading to a high of 89.98 cents per pound on August 1. The USDA told the cotton market:

"This month's 2018/19 U.S. cotton forecast includes higher beginning stocks, production, exports, and ending stocks relative to last month. Production for the 2018 crop is raised 4 percent to 19.2 million bales, on this season's first survey-based production forecast. WASDE-580-5 NASS's survey indicates higher abandonment, but a higher average yield compared to last month's expectations. Beginning stocks are raised 400,000 bales due to lower-than-expected 2017/18 exports and domestic consumption, and 2018/19 exports are 500,000 bales higher, at 15.5 million bales. Ending stocks are 600,000 bales higher this month. The midpoint of the marketing-year-average price is unchanged from last month, at 75 cents per pound. Projected world 2018/19 ending stocks are down 1 percent this month, due to a combination of lower beginning stocks and higher consumption offsetting higher production. Beginning stocks are reduced 450,000 bales, reflecting both lower production and higher consumption estimates for 2017/18. Production in 2018/19 is increased 400,000 bales, with higher expected crops in the United States, Argentina, and Turkey offsetting reduced crops in Uzbekistan, Australia, and Turkmenistan. Consumption is raised 660,000 bales, led by a 300,000-bale increase for Pakistan, with smaller increases in Indonesia, Turkey, and other countries."

The USDA increased beginning inventories, production, exports, and ending stocks in the August WASDE leading the price of cotton to fall to its lowest level since July 12 on the December futures contract. December cotton futures closed at 85.23 cents on Friday.

The live cattle and lean hog futures markets did not change much in the aftermath of the USDA's report.

Source: CQG

As the chart of October live cattle futures shows, the price was trading at just under the $1.09 per pound level after falling to a low of $1.0820 on August 10 which was just above the July 26 low at $1.08175. October live cattle futures have been making higher lows and higher highs since mid-May. Price momentum and relative strength have been moving lower in the beef market as the price corrected from its most recent peak price at over the $1.12 per pound level. October live cattle futures settled at $1.0925 on Friday.

Source: CQG

October lean hog futures put in a bullish key reversal trading pattern on the daily chart on August 9, the day before the WASDE report. Price momentum and relative strength turned higher with the bullish pattern, and hogs got to a high of 54.075 cents on August 10 before settling at close to the lows of the session at the 51.175 cents per pound level on Friday.

When it comes to the animal proteins, the USDA said:

"The forecast for total meat production in 2018 is raised from last month as increases in broiler production more than offset declines in beef, pork, and turkey production. Second-quarter broiler production is raised on June production data, while third-quarter production is raised on hatchery data and expected growth in bird WASDE-580-4 weights. The decline in beef production largely reflects a slower pace of marketings in the third quarter. Cow slaughter is raised, but recent carcass weight data and a larger proportion of cows in the slaughter mix led to a reduction in expected carcass weights during the second half of the year. Pork production is reduced on a slower expected pace of slaughter during the last half of the year. For 2019, the pork production forecast is raised from the previous month on higher expected hog slaughter in the first part of the year and heavier carcass weights. The beef production forecast is raised on heavier carcass weights in 2019. For 2018, second-quarter beef imports are reduced on June trade data; the forecasts for the outlying quarters and into 2019 are unchanged. Beef export forecasts are raised for both 2018 and 2019 on expectations of continued strong global demand. Second-quarter pork imports for 2018 are lowered slightly on recent trade data, but the forecasts for the outlying quarters and into 2019 are unchanged. The second-quarter pork export forecast is adjusted for June data; the forecast for the remainder of 2018 and into 2019 is reduced slightly on expected competition in several markets. Cattle and turkey price forecasts are unchanged at the midpoint for 2018 and 2019. Hog and broiler price forecasts are lowered for 2018 and 2019."

The USDA lowered its forecast of both beef and pork production for 2018 from the last report, but it increased production projections for 2019.

Trade will likely continue to trump the weather and growing conditions in the agricultural markets at the end of the growing season and as we head into the 2018 harvest.

Source: Barchart

As the chart of the Invesco DB Agriculture ETF product shows, it traded to its lowest level in over a decade at $17.20 on Friday, August 10 in the wake of the latest WASDE report. The path of least resistance over the coming weeks is likely to be a function of the ongoing trade saga.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.