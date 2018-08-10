Are Drug Stocks Starved Of Capital?

By Sam Peters, CFA

Prevailing Drug Narrative Leaves Room for Improvement

With mundane cyclical risks, such as U.S. dollar strength, and scarier structural risks, such as a real trade war, on the radar, it becomes increasingly important to position portfolios where the prevailing market narrative has starved fundamentally well-positioned areas of capital.

One of our biggest active bets is in U.S. drug stocks: this defensive group has fallen on hard times despite very strong fundamentals for select stocks. Investors may not be taking policy risk from a trade war seriously, but they have fully embraced drug pricing risk. The prevailing narrative is that biotechnology and pharmaceutical stocks are not investible because drug pricing is at risk of collapsing. This narrative has unfortunately been supported by bad behavior from fallen market drug-stock darlings like Valeant (VRX), which absolutely abused pricing power. President Trump has also promised imminent drug price declines, spreading the idea with his tweets.

But we see drug spending becoming less, not more, of an issue. Net pricing for branded prescription drugs have risen only 2.4%, 3.2% and 1.9% in the past three years, despite list price increases of 7% to 12% that power the headlines. This limited net pricing has actually kept drug spending as a percentage of U.S. GDP stable since 2010 (Exhibit 1).

Exhibit 1: Health Care and Drug Spending

As of December 31, 2016. Source: Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services, St. Louis Fed (FRED).

Despite the reality of stable drug pricing, the drug price narrative has led to a massive derating of drug stocks. Currently depressed valuation levels have been rivaled only by Hillarycare and Obamacare fears, which generated equally powerful drug pricing risk narratives (Exhibit 2). However, from such valuation levels the drug stocks always delivered strong forward returns. We think this will be the case once again, as reducing drug pricing is a very challenging policy goal to actually implement. The complexity and difficulty are evident in the lack of actionable ideas in the recently announced Trump drug pricing proposals. As more benign policy realities give way to decent fundamentals at a massive discount, we think the opportunity in drug stocks will be realized.

Exhibit 2: Drug Price Narratives

As of June 18, 2018. Source: Goldman Sachs Research. Composite includes Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Merck, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly, AbbVie, Gilead Sciences, Biogen, Amgen and Celgene.

Meanwhile, the drug pricing overhang is providing drug-stock investors with very cheap options on future growth. Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) has one of the most compelling options in its emerging Alzheimer's drug pipeline, specifically its Phase 3 trial for aducanumab. If successful, aducanumab will meet a huge unmet need by reducing the terrible impact of Alzheimer's, which, beyond the direct impact to human life, is the most expensive disease to treat in the U.S., at almost $300 billion per year. This ability to improve lives while saving the system billions of dollars is why the economics of innovative drug research will ultimately overcome the current political noise around drug pricing. Despite this massive opportunity, Biogen is trading at 12.5x next year's earnings. These earnings do not include any contribution from any future Alzheimer's launches, but they do include ongoing research and developing costs. Even modest success in Alzheimer's should dramatically shift the earnings profile and valuation higher, as today's free option starts to get recognized.

Similarly, Allergan (NYSE:AGN) is a very attractively valued drug stock. The company owns one of the great consumer franchises in health care, selling the iconic anti-wrinkle product Botox as part of its global leading medical aesthetic franchise. The aesthetics generates roughly half of Allergan's income, and it is primarily cash pay and broadly immune from drug pricing concerns. The growing stream of aesthetic cash flows is arguably worth the current price of the stock, which is valued at only 11x earnings. Thanks to drug pricing concerns, you are getting the rest of the company, including the income stream of the current prescription drug products, and an emerging drug pipeline, essentially free. Allergan's pipeline has recently generated two positive pipeline readouts, and several more results will hit in 2019. Besides drug pricing concerns, the market is concerned about competitive threats to Botox, but these concerns ignore Botox's track record in fending off competition and the power of Allergan's bundled aesthetic platform. As earnings estimates have stabilized in 2018, stock performance has started to improve. However, accelerating earnings and cash flow growth in 2019 and beyond should continue to drive the valuation higher.

Sam Peters co-manages the Value Equity Strategy and the All Cap Value Strategy at Clearbridge Investments. He has 25 years of investment industry experience.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BIIB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.