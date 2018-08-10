Nvidia: Can We Expect Another Beat And Raise?

Guidance for this quarter looks like an easy target to surpass.

To say Nvidia (NVDA) has had a great past three years would be underselling the company's management and their many successes. On August 6, 2015 - prior to the release of Q2/FY16 earnings - shares of Nvidia closed at $20.45. Today shares trade at ~12.6x that level.

Nvidia's growth has been driven by strength in their gaming and datacenter segments. Both segments remain strong today, with gaming de-risked from cryptocurrencies and benefiting from the proliferation of Battle Royale games like Fortnite and PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds.

Nvidia has earnings coming out on August 13, and has a long history of beating their guidance. Revenue is difficult to predict this quarter, based on unusual seasonality in Q1/FY19, but based on Nvidia's history and my own model, I expect the company to beat their own guidance and analysts' expectations.

Growth Drivers

Trailing y/y revenue growth Q1/FY17 Q1/FY18 Q1/FY19 L3Y Gaming 34.0% 50.8% 41.1% 185.2% Professional Visualization -3.4% 12.3% 15.0% 24.7% Datacenter 13.2% 178.2% 102.9% 539.1% Automotive 58.2% 44.4% 9.5% 150.2% OEM & IP -38.2% -7.7% 48.2% -15.6% Total 9.2% 46.0% 45.6% 132.2%

Nvidia's growth has been driven by three of five segments in particular: gaming, datacenter, and automotive. Automotive growth has slowed down over the past year, but datacenter and gaming growth remains robust.

Gaming Pro. Vis. Datacenter Automotive OEM & IP Trailing Revenue $6,209M $979M $2,224M $563M $1,009M Prop. of Revenue 57% 9% 20% 5% 9%

Because of the relative sizes of these segments, gaming growth has been the most significant driver over the past three years. However, datacenter is quickly coming to rival gaming as a driver for Nvidia's overall growth.

Gaming Pro. Vis. Datacenter Automotive OEM & IP Incremental revenue $1,809M $128M $1,128M $49M $328M Prop. of Total 53% 4% 33% 1% 10%

Gaming growth has been strong for years, driven by strength in cryptocurrency and in gaming itself. Nvidia has benefited from several years of leadership over AMD (AMD) in gaming, with Nvidia able to maintain a sizable edge in market share over AMD for the past three years (and many years before that).

Gaming demand continues to be strong. According to Nvidia's Q1/FY19 CC (in May 2018), "The gaming market remains robust and the popular Battle Royale genre is attracting a new wave of gamers to the GeForce platform." Nvidia also touted their recently-released Nvidia RTX, "a ray-tracing technology that brings real-time, cinematic-quality rendering to content creators and game developers."

Over the past few years, Nvidia's gaming segment has also been driven by cryptocurrency mining. This mining revenue was seen as increasing the risk of Nvidia's shares as some investors feared declines when the cryptocurrency "bubble" burst. Those fears have yet to come to fruition (shares are up ~13% since that report) and today Nvidia (and especially the gaming segment) is significantly de-risked from cyptocurrency:

"Cryptocurrency demand was again stronger than expected, but we were able to fulfill most of it with crypto-specific GPUs, which are included in our OEM business at $289 million. As a result, we could protect the vast majority of our limited gaming GPU supply for use by gamers. Looking into Q2, we expect crypto-specific revenue to be about one-third of its Q1 level." Colette M. Kress, Nvidia CFO, Q1/FY19 CC

Datacenter growth also remains robust. The most recent quarter saw quarterly datacenter revenue grow to $701 million, up 71% year over year and up 16% sequentially. Nvidia reported strong demand across market segments, including in the public cloud, high-performance computing, and AI inference:

"Demand was strong in all market segments and customers increasingly embraced our GPUs and CUDA platform for high-performance computing and AI. Adoption of our Volta architecture remained strong across a wide range of verticals and customers." Colette M. Kress, Nvidia CFO, Q1/FY19 CC

Forward Guidance & Analysts' Expectations

Nvidia's next earnings report, covering Q2/FY19, will arrive after-hours on Thursday, August 16th. In their Q1/FY19 letter, Nvidia guided towards:

"NVIDIA's outlook for the second quarter of fiscal 2019 is as follows: Revenue is expected to be $3.10 billion, plus or minus two percent.

GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins are expected to be 63.3 percent and 63.5 percent, respectively, plus or minus 50 basis points.

GAAP and non-GAAP operating expenses are expected to be approximately $810 million and $685 million, respectively.

GAAP and non-GAAP other income and expense are both expected to be income of approximately $15 million.

GAAP and non-GAAP tax rates are both expected to be 11.0 percent, plus or minus one percent, excluding any discrete items. GAAP discrete items include excess tax benefits or deficiencies related to stock-based compensation, which are expected to generate variability on a quarter by quarter basis."

In my view, Nvidia's guidance is quite conservative for Q2/FY19. At midpoint, Nvidia is guiding towards revenue which is up 39% y/y but down 3% sequentially. For comparison, Q1/FY19 revenue was up 66% y/y and Q2/FY18 revenue was up 15% sequentially - both significantly higher than Nvidia's revenue guidance.

(All items GAAP) Guidance* Q1/FY19 Q2/FY18 Trailing Revenue $3.10B $3.21B $2.23B Gross Margins 63.3% 64.5% 58.4% 61.4% Operating Margins 37.2%* 40.4% 30.9% 36.0% Net Income $1.04B* $1.24B $583M Net Margin 33.5%* 38.8% 26.1% 34.5%

Source: Author based on company filings. Some items* are implied from Nvidia guidance but not specifically given by Nvidia.

Nvidia's other guidance appears to be more neutral. Nvidia's guided margins all fall between those from Q1/FY19 (at the high end) and those from Q2/FY18 (at the low end), and within a couple percentage points of trailing margins.

Analysts appear to be taking Nvidia at their word. According to Yahoo Finance, analysts expect revenue of $3.11B and diluted EPS of $1.66/share (corresponding to ~$1.0B of net income). For the following quarter, analysts expect revenue of $3.37B with diluted EPS of ~$1.82/share (~$1.1B net income).

Unusual Seasonality Makes Forecasts Difficult

"The biggest controversy on the call continued to be the trajectory of gaming into the second quarter and in particular what it might imply for datacenter growth given the odd seasonality in the first half of the year."- Stacy Ragson, Bernstein, via Bloomberg

Nvidia's Q2/FY19 revenue may be more difficult to forecast than usual because of unusual seasonality in its largest segment, gaming.

In prior years, the gaming segment would show large sequential declined in Q1. This is due to the impact of the holidays: more gaming GPUs are purchased in the holiday fourth quarter (~November to January) than the first quarter (~February to April). However, 2018 broke that trend:

Q1/FY16 Q1/FY17 Q1/FY18 Q1/FY19 Q1 Revenue q/q -9% -15% -24% -1%

This unusual seasonality - almost no drop in gaming revenue compared to significant declines in past years - raises questions about how Nvidia's Q2 might look compared to Q1. Over the past three years, gaming revenue has risen 14% sequentially in Q2. But given the comparative strength of gaming in Q1, will Q2 gaming revenue still rise sequentially to the same degree?

During the Q1/FY19 CC, gaming seasonality and what to expect in Q2 was the subject of several questions (from Bernstein and UBS analysts). Past sequential gains in Q2 would imply ~$1.9B in gaming revenue in the coming quarter, but it is likely that gaming will come in below that, perhaps approximately flat sequentially at ~$1.7B.

A History Of Beating Guidance

Source: "Companies Are Beating Earnings Estimates at Historic Clip: Chart" in April 2018.

Most companies beat guidance and earnings estimates. According to Bloomberg, the frequency of beats is only increasing with time. Much like low pricing on an IPO (to trigger a first-day rally), conservative guidance is used to generate positive buzz for a stock when it beats. Nvidia falls in line with this trend: The company consistently beats on top-line revenue.

Source: Author based on company filings.

Over the past twelve quarters, Nvidia has beaten their midpoint revenue estimate 100% of the time. The company's estimates include a +/-2% range, and Nvidia has been inside that range only once: Back in Q1/FY18, Nvidia's revenue was "only" 1.9% above the midpoint of their guided range.

Stock market reaction to Nvidia's beats has been more mixed: Nvidia shares have gone up the day after earnings in 9 of the past 12 (75%) quarters, although only in 50% of the past six quarters.

Nvidia's guidance on gross margins and operating expenses have been more on-the-nose. In the past twelve quarters, Nvidia's gross margins have been within 1% of guidance nine times, with the company beating guidance the other three times. Conversely, Nvidia has under-estimated operating costs ten out of the last twelve quarters (83%), but usually by less than $15M (with two exceptions, both in FY16).

Overall, Nvidia's history implies that a top-line beat is likely. Meanwhile, gross margins are likely to be ~on target and operating costs might be slightly above what the company forecasts.

Personally, I model Nvidia to post Q2/FY19 revenue of ~$3.3B and quarterly diluted EPS of ~$1.9/share (with net income of ~$1.2B and ~626 million diluted shares). I would also be surprised if Nvidia ended up meeting analysts' $3.37B Q3/FY19 revenue guidance - I'd expect a figure around $3.7B. But given Nvidia's track record of conservative guidance, I expect their guidance to be lower than that.

Takeaways

Nvidia has an excellent management team that has provided long-term shareholders with enormous gains. Nvidia has shown strong gains in both gaming and datacenter and is likely to continue to perform well in both markets.

Nvidia is reporting earnings after hours on Thursday, August 16th. Based on Nvidia's posted guidance, the company expects revenue of ~$3.1B with diluted EPS of ~$1.66/share (~$1.04B net income). Analysts on Yahoo Finance agree. I expect Nvidia to beat both figures, perhaps posting revenue of ~$3.20B and quarterly diluted EPS of ~$1.75/share. I further expect that Nvidia is likely to beat analysts' guidance for next quarter as well.

Guidance Analysts My Model Revenue $3.1B +/- 2% $3.11B ~$3.3B EPS ~$1.66/share (est.) $1.66/share ~$1.88/share (~$1.2B / ~626M)

Source: Company filings, Yahoo Finance, author's estimates.

In short, I expect Nvidia to beat and raise. Nvidia operates in segments (e.g., automotive and datacenter) which have significant long-term tailwinds, and will reap the benefits from those tailwinds over time.

Personally, I do not currently own shares of Nvidia, in part to limit potential over-exposure to the technology sector, but I will consider entering a long position prior to earnings.

