Sears Holdings: Capital Structure Arbitrage Opportunity

Sears has certainly seen better days, but its 2019 bonds appear to be mispriced relative to its stock.

Retail has evolved; Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD) has not. Although Eddie Lampert has had some creative ideas of late, there can be little dispute that Sears is on the proverbial ropes, as evidenced by the dreaded "Going Concern" warning in Sears' last 10-K. Regardless your outlook on Sears the company, there is a likely capital structure arbitrage play available right now between a few of its public securities.

The Trade

Long the Bond, long SHLD January 2020 $2 Puts, sized 55 Puts for every $10,000 of face value of the Bond, resulting in somewhere between a ~5.5% and 13% annualized return, depending on the scenario and with some caveats. More on this below.

Details

This trade is not as complex as the FTR Arbitrage I wrote about a few months ago (that ended up a very successful trade), as the more senior instrument in this trade is a plain vanilla bullet-style corporate bond rather than a complex mandatory convertible preferred stock. However, the idea is the same: the common stock is too expensive relative to where the more senior instrument is priced, so buy the more senior instrument and sell short the common stock to profit as that spread eventually converges.

As mentioned, the Bond is a bullet-style senior unsecured bond paying an 8% coupon with final maturity on 12/15/2019. Investors purchasing one $1,000 face value Bond now will (assuming no default) receive three cash flows going forward: a $40 interest payment on 12/15/18, a $40 interest payment on 6/15/2019, and a $1,040 payment ($40 final interest payment + $1,000 principal) on 12/15/2019. The Bond is junior to a whole boatload of other secured, second-lien, and mezzanine debt, but, importantly, it is structurally senior to the common stock. So, in the likely event Sears files for bankruptcy, the well-established Absolute Priority Rule (APR) says that shareholders can only get a recovery from any restructuring play if bondholders are paid their interest and principal in full. In other words, in the event Sears files for bankruptcy, if the Bond takes a loss, the stock must be worth zero. There are many cases where this rule doesn't explicitly hold but, generally, the APR is a pillar of corporate finance.

Right now, the Bonds can be purchased for about $46, or $460 per $1,000 of face value, representing a ~79% yield to maturity. That sounds juicy, but the bond market is basically signaling that it has a high degree of confidence that Sears will not make good on repaying the Bonds. The stock market, however, still has Sears common stock priced at a market cap of about $200 million. In a liquidation scenario, the APR dictates that you can't have a bond get a 46 cent-on-the-dollar recovery but still have $200 million of value in the equity.

I think I've made the point. So, in evaluating this trade, I looked at two "bookend" scenarios:

Scenario 1: Eddie Lampert pulls a rabbit out of the hat and pulls Sears out of its nosedive. The stock recovers to many multiples the $1.83 it's trading at now and the Bond's principal is paid in full in 12/2019.

Scenario 2: Eddie keeps the afterburners on full as the Sears plane screams into the side of the mountain and Sears files for bankruptcy before the Bond matures. In bankruptcy, there isn't enough to go around and the Bonds end up worthless. In this scenario, the stock would also end up a donut.

There are any number of scenarios in between, involving some recovery on the Bond / stock, as well as a few outlier possibilities I'll discuss later, but generally the two scenarios highlighted above represent likely bookends to the continuum of possible outcomes.

So, if you put this trade and purchase $10,000 of face value of the Bond as well as 57 SHLD $2 Jan 2020 puts on today, 8/10, your total expenses would be (ignoring any retail commissions) as follows: 1) buy 10 Bonds for $46 ($4,600 total; 2) $131 of accrued interest through settlement on 8/14; and 3) $5,225 to purchase 55 Puts at an assumed execution price of $0.95, totaling $9,956.

In other words, you're buying the Bond, with a credit hedge, for a total bond-equivalent ("dirty") price of $99.56. Taking into account the Bond's 8% coupon, purchasing it for $99.56 (dirty) would be a 9.40% bond-equivalent yield, or a 676 basis point spread to treasuries.

So, if Scenario 1 happens and Sears recovers, you receive all the scheduled interest and principal on the Bond and the Puts expire worthless (after you've already been paid the bond principal, mind you) as SHLD stock soars to some value greater than $2.00. Your cash flows look like this:

You end up with a nominal profit of $1,244 and a 9.54% annualized (non-bond-equivalent) yield.

Scenario 2 is a little more complex. Sears goes into bankruptcy, let's say sometime in the second half of 2019, and you get nothing for your Bonds. However, on news of the bankruptcy, shareholders know their recovery chances are scant and the stock dives. Now, when this happens, even though a company's stock is fundamentally worth $0, it will still cling on to some nuisance value during bankruptcy for reasons I've never comprehended. So, I assumed that in a bankruptcy scenario, SHLD stock will drop to $0.20, not zero, and stay there. That's the assumption I also used when sizing the 57 puts per $10,000 of Bond face value. More on this later.

Anyway, if Scenario 2 were to happen, you spend the same $9,956 today to put the trade on, you get the next two $400 interest payments on the Bond (miss the final interest payment) and you end up realizing a $1.80 ($2.00 strike - $0.20 nuisance value on the stock) payoff on your puts. Cash flows appear as follows:

You miss your final coupon payment and bullet principal payment on the bond but the Puts pay off $9,900 (($2.00 strike - $0.20 assumed stock value) x 55 contracts). Annualized IRR: 5.7%. Keep in mind that this assumes zero recovery on the Bond. In all likelihood, you could still sell the Bond for something like $10, which brings your IRR into the low teens.

As you have probably figured out by now there is a wide range of possible outcomes depending on terminal share value and Bond recovery. Below is a sensitivity table showing annualized returns by Bond recovery/terminal stock value:

The scenarios with very low recovery and high terminal stock value are unlikely. The table above helps illustrate the risk profile of the trade.

The Trade: Risks

The number one risk to this trade can be summarized in two words: Eddie Lampert. What I mean by that is he's a very smart man with tremendous resources who owns a lot of basically Sears' entire capital stack. Earlier this year, he executed a private debt swap and has shown willingness to pursue any number of creative corporate finance slight-of-hand-type tricks to keep the Sears ship afloat, including buying rights to the Kenmore brand from Sears itself. My personal belief is that his ultimate intent is to eventually own the company as a private entity at the expense of the other public stakeholders, and that all these transactions he's been doing are simply setting up the orchestra for that ultimate performance, but I digress…

There's no way to really describe all the possibilities and their impact on this trade, but here are a few examples of possible scenarios that wouldn't fare well for this position:

Eddie decides to take Sears private this coming October and does so by making a very attractive offer to existing shareholders of $3.00/share (or any other number greater than the $2.00 strike on the Puts). Sears' board (mostly Lampert's cronies) agree and SHLD stock is no longer publicly listed, which effectively cancels your Puts. However, the Sears' public debt lives on and you continue to own the Bond. Subsequent to the go-private deal, Sears files for bankruptcy or otherwise restructures such that the Bond is not paid in full.

The above scenario is extremely unlikely because, in order for a $3.00 go-private transaction to happen (i.e., Eddie spends a further ~$200 million on Sears equity), there would need to be some element of optimism surrounding the SHLD's immediate future. Even Eddie Lampert wouldn't spend hundreds of millions on Sears equity if there was any reasonable chance of a pending restructuring that would wipe that money out. That being said, the soonest such a transaction could logistically reasonably close would be, say, around Halloween 2018. Subsequent to that, Sears would then need to restructure its debt prior to, or at the time of, the Bond's bullet principal payment in December of 2019. The likelihood of such a roller coaster is really scant. Again, I mention this not as a likely outcome, only one that would in the "bad things" category as it pertains to this trade.

Another more likely possible scenario in the "bad things" category is that Sears limps along, surviving its 2018 debt maturities, until the Bond's 2019 bullet. In late 2018, as the Bond's maturity approaches and Sears has no apparent means to repay it, Eddie begins out-of-court workout talks with himself and the other debt holders to come to some kind of deal. Come the day before maturity, negotiations are still underway and it seems like a deal can be reached, but they need some more time to arrange it. So, some majority percentage of the bondholders and Sears enter into a forbearance agreement to extend the Bond's maturity to, say, April of 2020. Although there are various provisions in the Bond's indenture that, in theory, preclude these types of things, it would be up to the individual bondholders who didn't sign up for the forbearance to file suit and enforce the maturity. On the news that the maturity had been extended, retail money pours into SHLD stock, pushing its value above $2.00 just in time for the Puts to expire worthless on 1/17/2020. Then, no deal is ever reached, Sears files for bankruptcy in April 2020, and you get less than par on the Bond.

While this second scenario might sound absurd, something similar happened a few years back with Suntech Power Holdings. I personally don't see this happening in this case though, as the Suntech situation was a Chinese company not necessarily subject to U.S. bankruptcy law (Suntech's Cayman Islands-based liquidation still continues today).

Anyway, while the trade fits what I would consider to be the definition of a capital structure arbitrage, I wanted to highlight some of the unknowns and scenarios that could end up problematic for the position.

Summary

While the trade is not without risks, it does represent an opportunity to significantly hedge credit exposure associated with an extremely risky bond, producing a favorable return profile with limited likelihood of loss and upside potential.

Disclaimer: This information above is for information/entertainment purposes only and does not constitute any recommendation to purchase any investment. You should not actually put on the trade proposed above. If you do, I am not responsible for any losses you may incur. Always perform exhaustive due diligence before you make any investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SHLD 8 12/2019 AND LONG VARIOUS STRIKES OF SHLD 2020 PUTS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.