Hoodwinked?

I'm admittedly left nonplussed and scratching my head. You may have heard the news. The Chief Executive Officer of a car company that you hear about in the news every now and then called Tesla (TSLA) teased the following on social media Tuesday afternoon: “Am considering taking Tesla private at $420. Funding secured.” He went on to add “Investor support is confirmed.” Umm, OK. While certainly newsworthy, all of this left me to contemplate a few things about this “news” event.

First, I would assign an EXTREMELY low probability of this actually happening. When I want to see speculation, froth, and compulsive reactivity that has to eventually be worked out a few trading days later, I look to the stock market.

When I want to see what the cooler heads are thinking, I look to the bond market. What is the bond market telling us about this deal? That it almost certainly ain’t gonna happen. Why? Because Tesla bonds – the same bonds that boast a Caa1 rating from Moody’s and a B- rating from S&P (from a personal perspective, if the bonds are rated deep in junk territory, I sure as heck am not going to own the stock, but this is just one investor’s preference) – have covenants that give bondholders the right to sell at 101.000 of par value if such a change of control event occurred like the one teased by its gun-slinging CEO. So where have these bonds been trading since the shock announcement through Thursday’s close? They have remained around 91.000 of par value, which is miles away from 101.000.

Put simply, the bond market is unequivocally saying “nah” to this deal, and I’m inclined to stick with the bond market on this one.

Now that we have that question out of the way, I have a few others in mind.

My first question is on the supposed sequence of events. It was announced Thursday afternoon that “The Tesla board of directors plans to meet with financial advisors next week to formalize a process to explore Elon Musk's take-private proposal, according to people familiar with the matter.” Pardon me while I scratch my head. OK. The Tesla board is meeting with financial advisors next week to formalize a process to explore . . . Got it, but wait a minute. The CEO said “funding secured.” If funding was secured, this means that the board would already have met with financial advisors over the past many weeks to not only have formalized a process to explore a take-private proposal, but to have actually done the exploring, have come to a final decision, and have followed through on the necessary steps to secure said funding. If this process is instead only getting started next week, then the funding simply cannot be anywhere close to secured. In fact, it sounds like it hasn’t even been contemplated yet by many of the key parties involved.

My next question is who are the investor(s) that have confirmed support? If nobody including apparently the board even knew about the deal since they are going to begin the process of exploring the possibility of something like it next week, how could any investor, much less a sufficient number of investors in the shares of the company, not only known about the deal but confirmed their support for it? Maybe the investor being referred to is the prospective buyer. We'll see.

My third question is on the feasibility of any future deal, much less a deal that supposedly already has “funding secured.” I decided to run the LBO analysis myself on the company to assess how realistic it would be by nearly a factor of two the largest buyout deal in history at $71 billion (of course, we can recall that the current record holder in electric utility TXU back in February 2007 for $45 billion worked out so well that it ended in bankruptcy a few years later). After all, I’m sure the Tesla board has better things to do with their time than enter into a pointless exercise. But when punching the numbers into my spreadsheet, smoke almost literally started coming out of the back of my computer. Let me go through my LBO checklist to explain why.

Consistently positive free cash flow generator? <Insert wrong buzzer sound> Tesla is a notorious and legendary consistent negative cash flow burner at a rapidly accelerating rate.

Low working capital requirements? <buzzer> Umm, no.

Low future capex requirements? <buzzer> Umm, once again, that’s a no.

Clearly defined cost cutting opportunities? <buzzer> Cost of goods sold and operating expenses are both increasing at +70% on a year-over-year basis, which is faster than revenue growth. Costs have to start to begin to level out from breathtaking increases before cutting can even start to be considered.

Strong balance sheet? <buzzer> The company has more than $11 billion in debt and as mentioned above a Caa1/B- credit rating. No.

Defined and established competitive advantage? <buzzer> I know of a few car companies that are vastly larger in terms of size, resources, and production capacity on this big blue marble that we call earth that might be aiming to get deeper into the electric car biz and take Tesla head on. Neither defined nor established.

Strong management team? I’m not going to touch this one other than to say that current company management is in a word “unconventional.” Let’s just leave it at that.

Clear exit options? <buzzer> The deal would be unprecedented both in size and fundamental characteristics. So, no past LBO exit can be referenced as a guide here. Moreover, getting back to the LBO math, the company is operationally inconsistent at best with EBITDA bouncing back and forth between positive and negative at the same time that the company is a chronically negative free cash flow generator. So, the exercise of attempting to determine any reasonable EBITDA exit multiple, exit enterprise value, or multiple on investment capital for some target date in the future is at best a shot in the dark. And at $71 billion, this is an epically massive shot in the dark for any potential buyer to take.

What about the Saudi Arabia Wealth Fund? OK, maybe, just maybe. The Public Investment Fund being used to diversify the Saudi economy is supposedly set to increase assets under management by $150 billion to $400 billion by 2020, so the funds are there if they decided they wanted to go all in on Tesla. But is it realistic to think that a country that wishes to diversify its economy is ready to allocate nearly 20% of its investment fund to a single car company? I have my doubts. And even if it was Saudi Arabia that was stepping up, they would not pass the “funding secured” requirement, as such a deal would almost certainly require clearance from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS). Maybe I missed the announcement, but I haven’t heard anything on this front to date. In the meantime, I’m giving this one a “no” too along with any other deep pocketed sources from outside of the U.S.

On to my next few remaining head scratching questions.

Doesn’t the Tesla CEO have anything better to do with his time than troll social media? This person is simultaneously the Founder and/or CEO of four – count ‘em four – companies in Tesla, SpaceX. Neuralink, and The Boring Company (the irony of this name in somewhat amusing). I’m surprised this person has enough time to grab a bite to eat and occasionally visit the bathroom during any given day, much less spend copious amounts of time on Twitter and the like. I’m just sayin’. Instead, I would suggest the far better way for the Tesla CEO to silence his critics as well as those betting against his car company is to focus on delivering operational and financial results.

What does the fact that the stock rallied so sharply on Tuesday on the CEO Twitter announcement and then again after hours on Thursday when it was revealed that the board would be looking into the possibility of the idea of the concept of the notion of a deal that supposedly already has “funding secured” tell us about the overall state of today’s stock market? What this tells us is the following. That the U.S. stock bull market is very much intact, and it continues to be fueled not only by rampant share buyback activity, but also by momentum-driven speculation. We will know when what is soon to become the longest bull market in history is finally about to come to an end. And one of the early warning signals will be when shares of a company like Tesla not only break very hard and definitively to the downside, but potentially start fast tracking all the way back to the ground. In the meantime, as long as shares of Tesla remain at current levels and are inspired to rally on the types of reports that we have seen and heard this week, we can take comfort that today’s bull market has further to run.

How bizarre. This is one of the most peculiar corporate governance situations I have seen unfold in the last few years, and we are likely only at the very beginning of this developing story. And it will make for a fascinating case study to watch how events play out from here. But the one question you may wish to ask yourself if you are a Tesla shareholder today from a risk management perspective is the following. Are you prepared to include the added and unquantifiable risk of being part of a potentially infamous case study in corporate governance as it unfolds from here? This is worth giving a thought or two as the company continues to trade over $350 per share. In the meantime, I’ll be here on the sidelines continuing to watch while scratching my head.

